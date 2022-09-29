ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mac Jones missed second straight day of practice

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

FOXBORO -- Mac Jones is reportedly telling his Patriots teammates not to rule him out for Sunday's game against the Packers. But his absence from practice is telling a different story.

Jones did not practice on Thursday, the second straight day that the quarterback has missed practice with the ankle injury that he suffered late in New England's Week 3 loss to the Ravens. That injury -- which is reportedly a severe high ankle sprain -- is expected to sideline Jones for several weeks, though he and the Patriots aren't saying much about his status. All they've said is that they're taking things "day by day," a phrase that has been uttered roughly 1,000 times in Foxboro this week.

Earlier Thursday, it was reported that Jones is partaking in the game-planning for Sunday's game and is still operating as if he has a chance to play. If there really is any chance that Jones could play on Sunday, he'll likely have to be on the practice field on Friday.

And even if he is out there on Friday, which is usually a glorified walkthrough, he'll go into Sunday's game with no real practice reps leading up to the tilt.

If Jones cannot go on Sunday, Bill Belchick has said that Brian Hoyer will get the start in his place.

In addition to Jones, defensive lineman Lawrence Guy was also missing for the second straight day on Thursday, sitting out practice with a shoulder injury. Offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste was also absent, as he deals with a thumb injury that had him limited on Wednesday.

At least Kyle Dugger (knee) and Jakobi Meyers (knee) were both on the practice field for the second straight day after missing Week 3 against Baltimore. Corner Jalen Mills also practiced on Thursday, limited with a hamstring injury.

Tune in to Sunday's Patriots-Packers game on WBZ-TV -- your home of the New England Patriots! Coverage continues Friday night at 7 p.m. with Patriots All Access on WBZ-TV. Pregame coverage kicks off at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday morning with Patriots GameDay, the Pats and the Packers kick off at 4:25 p.m., and we wrap it all up with Patriots 5th Quarter after the game over on TV38.

