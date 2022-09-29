ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard, OH

Man in Ohio eats pizza during arrest

By Patty Coller
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A ruckus in the middle of the street in Hubbard ended in an arrest, ruined pizza and damaged cars.

Officers were called just after 5 p.m. Sunday to Doris Drive on reports of some sort of altercation. When they got there, officers encountered 31-year-old Daniel Good standing near his pickup truck.

Trumbull County woman jailed on child endangering charge

According to the police report, Good was trying to drive down the street but two cars were blocking him so he laid on his horn and yelled at the two female drivers to move their cars.

The women moved, according to the report, but then Good went around the block, came back and started yelling at the women.

At one point, Good pulled out a box cutter, walked up to both cars and started making cutting marks on the vehicles, the report said.

Police noted that Good was very frustrated, they said, because during this whole encounter his pizza had flown off the seat of the truck onto the floor, but he was eating it as he was talking with officers about the incident.

Good was arrested at the scene. Back at the station, the police report said he told officers he wanted to express his side of the story. According to the report, Good admitted to pulling out the box cutter and cutting the cars saying, “They got out of the way then! They got out of there real f****** quick!”

Good was charged with criminal damaging and aggravated menacing. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday. A pretrial was set for today.

Guest
4d ago

what kind of pizza was it that's worth going to jail? where did he buy it? I'm so curious it had to be delicious I can't believe thiz

WTRF- 7News

