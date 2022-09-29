ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

New trash pickup days start this week for most of Phoenix

PHOENIX – If you live Phoenix, you can probably throw away your old trash pickup schedule. New pickup days go into effect Monday for 80% of the city’s trash, garbage and green organic pickup customers. The quarterly bulk trash pickup schedule is not affected. The city sent out...
PHOENIX, AZ
Papago Park in Phoenix introduces ADA-approved fishing dock

PHOENIX — Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department and city councilman Sal DiCiccio introduced a new fishing dock approved for guidelines set by the Americans with Disabilities Act at Papago Park. The dock was unveiled at the park on Thursday and is the first dock on the site approved by...
PHOENIX, AZ
Southbound Interstate 17 closes after Monday’s storms in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Interstate 17 in Phoenix closed Monday night in both directions for storm-related reasons, traffic officials said. Northbound I-17 closed at Dunlap Avenue and southbound I-17 closed at Peoria Avenue as a precaution due to the weather affecting Valley Metro’s light-rail project at the freeway, the Arizona Department of Traffic announced in a press release just before 8 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix firefighters battle multiple fires caused by storm activity

PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire Department crews across the city tended to multiple fires caused by Monday’s storms. Firefighters responded to two greater alarm fires, which required the dispatch of additional units and predefined requirement sets, among seven concurrent fires, the department posted in a thread on Twitter. One...
PHOENIX, AZ
Tornado damages residential properties in northern Arizona, winds reach 100 mph

PHOENIX — A tornado caused extensive damage to residences in Williams — about 33 miles west of Flagstaff — on Monday afternoon, authorities said. The Williams Fire Department, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to the Junipine Estates community north of Williams, where there were powerlines down and roofs missing from homes, according to the National Weather Service.
PHOENIX, AZ
Silver Alert issued for East Valley woman with memory problems

PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for an East Valley woman who has memory problems, authorities said. Maria Christina Vasquez, 73, was last seen near Queen Creek and Lindsay roads around 7 a.m. Monday, the Gilbert Police Department said. Vasquez has Alzheimer’s disease and left home...
GILBERT, AZ
Driver detained after pedestrian killed while crossing Phoenix street

PHOENIX — A driver was detained after a pedestrian was killed while crossing a Phoenix street in a possible hit-and-run collision early Monday, authorities said. A man in his early 40s was found in the roadway near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
2 men dead after shooting breaks out at party in Gila Bend

PHOENIX — Two men are dead after a shooting broke out at a party in Gila Bend Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The incident happened near Papago and Euclid avenues around 1:30 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. When officers arrived they found 25-year-old...
GILA BEND, AZ

