Metro Phoenix cleaning up after high winds uproot trees, knock out power
PHOENIX – The Valley was cleaning up Tuesday after a dust storm raged across metro Phoenix the previous day with winds that reached over 60 mph. Winds tore down power lines, damaged other electrical equipment and leveled trees. Gusts topped out at 62 mph at Phoenix Deer Valley Airport.
New trash pickup days start this week for most of Phoenix
PHOENIX – If you live Phoenix, you can probably throw away your old trash pickup schedule. New pickup days go into effect Monday for 80% of the city’s trash, garbage and green organic pickup customers. The quarterly bulk trash pickup schedule is not affected. The city sent out...
Papago Park in Phoenix introduces ADA-approved fishing dock
PHOENIX — Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department and city councilman Sal DiCiccio introduced a new fishing dock approved for guidelines set by the Americans with Disabilities Act at Papago Park. The dock was unveiled at the park on Thursday and is the first dock on the site approved by...
Southbound Interstate 17 closes after Monday’s storms in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Interstate 17 in Phoenix closed Monday night in both directions for storm-related reasons, traffic officials said. Northbound I-17 closed at Dunlap Avenue and southbound I-17 closed at Peoria Avenue as a precaution due to the weather affecting Valley Metro’s light-rail project at the freeway, the Arizona Department of Traffic announced in a press release just before 8 p.m.
Arizona program that pays for students to become teachers gets an extra $15 million
PHOENIX — More money is going to the state program that gives scholarships to students studying to become teachers in Arizona after demand exceeded available funding this year. Gov. Doug Ducey is allocating $15 million to the Arizona Teachers Academy. The funds are federal dollars that the state can...
Phoenix firefighters battle multiple fires caused by storm activity
PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire Department crews across the city tended to multiple fires caused by Monday’s storms. Firefighters responded to two greater alarm fires, which required the dispatch of additional units and predefined requirement sets, among seven concurrent fires, the department posted in a thread on Twitter. One...
Child shot in Phoenix neighborhood, rushed to hospital; suspects outstanding
PHOENIX – A child was shot and rushed to the hospital Sunday night with wounds that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, Phoenix police said. The girl, who is younger than 10, was shot near 71st and Southern avenues around 7:10 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in an email.
Motorcycle rider dies after falling, getting hit on Glendale freeway
PHOENIX – A motorcycle rider was killed on a West Valley freeway late Sunday after falling then getting hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, authorities said. Westbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway was shut down at 67th Avenue in Glendale for hours for the investigation. The Arizona...
Tornado damages residential properties in northern Arizona, winds reach 100 mph
PHOENIX — A tornado caused extensive damage to residences in Williams — about 33 miles west of Flagstaff — on Monday afternoon, authorities said. The Williams Fire Department, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to the Junipine Estates community north of Williams, where there were powerlines down and roofs missing from homes, according to the National Weather Service.
Silver Alert issued for East Valley woman with memory problems
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for an East Valley woman who has memory problems, authorities said. Maria Christina Vasquez, 73, was last seen near Queen Creek and Lindsay roads around 7 a.m. Monday, the Gilbert Police Department said. Vasquez has Alzheimer’s disease and left home...
Driver detained after pedestrian killed while crossing Phoenix street
PHOENIX — A driver was detained after a pedestrian was killed while crossing a Phoenix street in a possible hit-and-run collision early Monday, authorities said. A man in his early 40s was found in the roadway near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
National and Valley police departments hire more civilian investigators to fill vacancies
PHOENIX – Hiring civilian investigators isn’t a new concept. The Mesa Police Department started its program in 2009. And when Chief George Gascón moved to San Francisco to lead that department, he took the idea with him. But the movement has gained steam recently as departments across...
2 men dead after shooting breaks out at party in Gila Bend
PHOENIX — Two men are dead after a shooting broke out at a party in Gila Bend Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The incident happened near Papago and Euclid avenues around 1:30 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. When officers arrived they found 25-year-old...
It’s going to be a Par-Tee when golf and music festival takes over Valley course
PHOENIX – It’s part golf tournament, part music festival, and it’s coming to a Valley course next month. The Par-Tee Tour Golf Festival is set for Nov. 12 at Mesa’s Dobson Ranch Golf Course. The venue is on Dobson Road just south of Baseline Road. The...
More than 40,000 residents see outages while dust storm passes through Valley
PHOENIX — More than 40,000 residents experienced power outages Monday afternoon while a dust storm passed through the Valley. Over 32,000 SRP residents were without power, while more than 8,000 APS customers saw outages as of 4:30 p.m., according to the power utility companies. A dust storm entering the...
Mesa driver taken to hospital after vehicle strikes pole, crashes into canal
PHOENIX — A man in Mesa was taken to the hospital after his vehicle struck a street light and crashed into an irrigation canal Saturday, authorities said. The single-vehicle accident happened near Main Street and Gilbert Road just before 12 p.m., the Mesa Police Department said. When authorities arrived,...
Federal investigation finds Peoria school district failed to address racial harassment
PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights announced Friday a resolution of a complaint after an investigation determined a West Valley school district failed to address harassment toward students. The district will commit to providing support to students and educational programs on how to...
