ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Where Bank of America Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Bank of America BAC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Bank of America has an average price target of $42.36 with a high of $51.00 and a low of $37.50.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Glacier Bancorp: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Glacier Bancorp GBCI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share. On Friday, Glacier Bancorp will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 33 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for JPMorgan Chase

Analysts have provided the following ratings for JPMorgan Chase JPM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, JPMorgan Chase has an average price target of $137.18 with a high of $162.00 and a low of $120.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Kimberly-Clark

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Kimberly-Clark KMB within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Kimberly-Clark. The company has an average price target of $132.0 with a high of $142.00 and a low of $120.00.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#3m#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Planet Fitness Plnt
Benzinga

What's Going On With Apple Stock Today?

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher Monday alongside several technology names as the broader market rebounds following recent weakness. What Happened: Markets tumbled last week after U.S. initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell to the lowest levels since April. Jobless claims decreased by 16,000 for the week ending Sept. 24...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Procter & Gamble Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Procter & Gamble PG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Procter & Gamble. The company has an average price target of $159.17 with a high of $175.00 and a low of $150.00.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for SEI Investments

Over the past 3 months, 3 analysts have published their opinion on SEI Investments SEIC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Bumble

Within the last quarter, Bumble BMBL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $34.89 versus the current price of Bumble at $24.565, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated Bumble...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on Sysco's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Sysco SYY. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

ODP ODP - P/E: 9.87. Harley-Davidson saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.45 in Q1 to $1.46 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.59%, which has decreased by 0.19% from 1.78% last quarter. ODP saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.27 in Q1...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Progressive

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Progressive PGR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tesla Rebounds Following Post-Q3 Deliveries Meltdown: Here's What To Watch

Tesla Inc. TSLA was trading about 5% higher on Tuesday after a bearish day on Monday dropped the stock down over 8% off Friday’s closing price. Despite the Austin, Texas-based company's record-setting deliveries for the third quarter, it missed analyst estimates. Tesla sold 343,830 cars compared to the consensus estimate of 360,000 vehicles for the quarter.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Equity Residential

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Equity Residential EQR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
MARKETS
Benzinga

OGE Energy: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from OGE Energy OGE. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 41.41 cents per share. On Friday, OGE Energy will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 41.41 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Thornburg Income Builder: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Thornburg Income Builder TBLD. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 10.42 cents per share. On Friday, Thornburg Income Builder will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10.42 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

On Monday, shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II FSNB experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +0% to $9.84. The overall sentiment for FSNB has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
92K+
Followers
171K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy