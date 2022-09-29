Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Glacier Bancorp GBCI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share. On Friday, Glacier Bancorp will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 33 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO