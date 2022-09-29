ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person died in plane crash in Flathead River

MISSOULA, Mont. — Update: The Dixon Rural Fire Department announced that the pilot succumbed to his injuries at a Kalispell hospital. ===================================================================. The Sanders County Montana Sheriff's Office announced that the Paradise rural fire district water rescue team saved a crashed pilot east of the Perma bridge, in the...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
Plains man dies in crash

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 27-year-old Plains man died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning. Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred near Frenchtown, just before 2 a.m. A crash report states the man was the sole occupant of an Oldmobile Bravada that left Beckwith Street and hit a...
PLAINS, MT
Car crashes into Kalispell Holiday Inn Express

MISSOULA, Mont. — A car smashed into the Holiday Inn Express in Kalispell on Friday morning. General manager Robert Hall said the car crashed into the south end of the building and tore through three rooms. No guests were in the rooms at the time of the crash, but...
KALISPELL, MT
Blackfeet Law Enforcement searching for missing 14-year-old

BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement is trying to locate missing 14-year-old Donna Salway, who also goes by the name Trombley. Trombley is described as 5-foot-7, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair, according to a Facebook post from Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services. Anyone with information on Trombley's location is...
BROWNING, MT
The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic

This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
Glacier Park Pitches Native Trout Preservation Project on Gunsight Lake

Glacier National Park fisheries managers are proposing a conservation project aimed at restoring genetically pure populations of native westslope cutthroat trout and bull trout to Gunsight Lake, an emerald-hued alpine gem located north of Mount Jackson at the headwaters of the St. Mary River, which is the last drainage east of the U.S. Continental Divide to support native bulls.
WEST GLACIER, MT
An Agriculture Encyclopedia

Picture a spiderweb mapped out across Flathead Valley, with strands anchored at seemingly random points — cherry stands along Flathead Lake, the garden plot at Columbia Falls Middle School, a pint of beer poured from the tap of a local brewery, a blighted potato plant in West Valley, and the National Small Business Exporter of the Year. At the center of this spiderweb is Pat McGlynn, who until recently was the Montana State University Agriculture, Natural Resource and Community Development Extension Agent for Flathead County. For nearly 15 years, McGlynn has expertly pulled at the strands of the county’s agricultural web, experimenting with productivity here, answering questions there and innovating everywhere.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Commissioners Make Final Library Board Appointment

The Flathead County commissioners at their Oct. 3 meeting appointed Jane Wheeler to the ImagineIF Library Board of Trustees, filling the vacant position left when trustee Marsha Sultz resigned in June. This was the second appointment to the library board made this year, following Carmen Cuthbertson’s appointment earlier this summer,...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT

