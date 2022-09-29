Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
One person died in plane crash in Flathead River
MISSOULA, Mont. — Update: The Dixon Rural Fire Department announced that the pilot succumbed to his injuries at a Kalispell hospital. ===================================================================. The Sanders County Montana Sheriff's Office announced that the Paradise rural fire district water rescue team saved a crashed pilot east of the Perma bridge, in the...
NBCMontana
Plains man dies in crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — A 27-year-old Plains man died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning. Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred near Frenchtown, just before 2 a.m. A crash report states the man was the sole occupant of an Oldmobile Bravada that left Beckwith Street and hit a...
Fuel Fitness gyms in Butte and Helena closed
The windows and front entrance of the Butte location off Harrison Avenue were boarded up Sunday and a sign stated the gym was permanently closed.
Plains man dies in crash near Frenchtown
A 27-year-old man from Plains died in an early Monday morning crash on Beckwith Street in Frenchtown.
NBCMontana
Car crashes into Kalispell Holiday Inn Express
MISSOULA, Mont. — A car smashed into the Holiday Inn Express in Kalispell on Friday morning. General manager Robert Hall said the car crashed into the south end of the building and tore through three rooms. No guests were in the rooms at the time of the crash, but...
Fairfield Sun Times
Blackfeet Law Enforcement searching for missing 14-year-old
BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement is trying to locate missing 14-year-old Donna Salway, who also goes by the name Trombley. Trombley is described as 5-foot-7, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair, according to a Facebook post from Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services. Anyone with information on Trombley's location is...
Open burning season underway in Northwest Montana, fire danger remains
Fall open burning is officially underway in Northwest Montana as warm and dry weather remains in the forecast.
The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic
This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
Flathead Beacon
Glacier Park Pitches Native Trout Preservation Project on Gunsight Lake
Glacier National Park fisheries managers are proposing a conservation project aimed at restoring genetically pure populations of native westslope cutthroat trout and bull trout to Gunsight Lake, an emerald-hued alpine gem located north of Mount Jackson at the headwaters of the St. Mary River, which is the last drainage east of the U.S. Continental Divide to support native bulls.
NBCMontana
Kalispell tattoo artist covers up hate to make a difference in community
KALISPELL, MONT. — Matt Kimery, the owner of Studio 7 Tattoo Company in Kalispell, has been pursuing tattooing for over 14 years. Just recently he made the decision to go professional and open his own place. Art encompasses a variety of different styles and media. Good or bad, permanent...
Montana woman ignites fury after posting photos of shot and skinned husky dog
A western Montana woman’s post is going viral on Facebook after she claims she shot, killed, and skinned a wolf pup in Flathead County. But the animal she hunted wasn’t a wolf, but a dog.
Flathead Beacon
An Agriculture Encyclopedia
Picture a spiderweb mapped out across Flathead Valley, with strands anchored at seemingly random points — cherry stands along Flathead Lake, the garden plot at Columbia Falls Middle School, a pint of beer poured from the tap of a local brewery, a blighted potato plant in West Valley, and the National Small Business Exporter of the Year. At the center of this spiderweb is Pat McGlynn, who until recently was the Montana State University Agriculture, Natural Resource and Community Development Extension Agent for Flathead County. For nearly 15 years, McGlynn has expertly pulled at the strands of the county’s agricultural web, experimenting with productivity here, answering questions there and innovating everywhere.
Planned power outage to impact Kalispell area on Wednesday
The Bonneville Power Administration has informed Flathead Electric Cooperative of a planned power outage for later this week.
Flathead Beacon
Commissioners Make Final Library Board Appointment
The Flathead County commissioners at their Oct. 3 meeting appointed Jane Wheeler to the ImagineIF Library Board of Trustees, filling the vacant position left when trustee Marsha Sultz resigned in June. This was the second appointment to the library board made this year, following Carmen Cuthbertson’s appointment earlier this summer,...
