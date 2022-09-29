Picture a spiderweb mapped out across Flathead Valley, with strands anchored at seemingly random points — cherry stands along Flathead Lake, the garden plot at Columbia Falls Middle School, a pint of beer poured from the tap of a local brewery, a blighted potato plant in West Valley, and the National Small Business Exporter of the Year. At the center of this spiderweb is Pat McGlynn, who until recently was the Montana State University Agriculture, Natural Resource and Community Development Extension Agent for Flathead County. For nearly 15 years, McGlynn has expertly pulled at the strands of the county’s agricultural web, experimenting with productivity here, answering questions there and innovating everywhere.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO