WSAW
Wausau Events announces event schedule for 2023
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Events has announced the line-up for event for 2023. Its season will include many traditional events while incorporating events that have not returned since the pandemic. The entire 2023 Schedule of Events includes:. • Winter Brew Fest: January 27, 2023 – Wausau Elks Lodge.
WSAW
Wausau’s first-ever walking light show ‘Blossom Of Lights’ to begin Oct. 6
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Monk Botanical Gardens will transform into an illuminated forest during a unique walking light show. Blossom of Lights is Thursday-Saturday Oct. 6-29 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. This is Wausau’s first-ever walking light show. Organizers are hoping to attract 6,000 during the course of the event. Darcie...
WSAW
Sweet Lola’s moving to new location on 6th Street in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A popular bakery in downtown Wausau announced Monday it is moving to a new location. Sweet Lola’s is located at 303 N 3rd Street. The business is moving less than a mile away to the same building as Serenity Now Massage, which is located at 1015 N 6th Street.
WSAW
DNR launches new $10M grant program for contaminated private wells
AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - Fixing a contaminated private well can cost you thousands of dollars. If that’s an issue for you, you might be in luck. Monday, Oct. 3rd is the first day you can submit an application to the DNR towards their new $10 Million Grant Program addressing contaminated private wells.
WSAW
SafeFUR Homes Dog Walk Festival in Wausau supports The Women’s Community
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and as a way to unite advocates, The Women’s Community held the SafeFUR Homes Dog Walk Festival on Saturday. Furry friends and their families met at Oak Park to support the non-profit organization that helps victims of domestic violence.
WSAW
Gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities marks 30th year
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thanks to generous landowners, hundreds of people are taking part in Wisconsin’s annual gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities. The nine-day hunt started Saturday and runs through next Sunday. On 70,000 acres of land across 40 counties, hunters with disabilities are in the...
cwbradio.com
Two Juveniles Vandalize Band Shell in Marshfield
Two juvenile males were caught vandalizing a band shell in Marshfield. A Marshfield Police Officer located the juvenile males on the property and conducted an investigation. During the investigation, it was determined the males had discharged a fire extinguisher in and around the building, poured a bottle of cleaning chemicals on the building stage and forced entry into 2 locked rooms damaging the building door structure.
WSAW
Flexible start dates of Oct. 3, Nov. 7 coming up at Nicolet College
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - While some fall classes have already started at Nicolet, the college still has numerous start dates coming up in numerous academic programs that are now being offered in the highly-flexible competency-based education format, also known as CBE. “One of the great aspects of these classes is...
WSAW
‘Grandpa’s Farm’ draws families to pumpkin patch
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - You still have two weekends left to check out ‘Grandpa’s Farm’ in Merrill. It started as an idea to allow kids and their families to experience life on the farm. “It used to be in the olden days that every kid, most kids...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Woman Arrested for Drug Charges
A Marshfield woman was arrested for drug charges in Marshfield. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 2:19pm on Sunday, a traffic stop was conducted and K9 Zso alerted to the odor of a controlled substance within the vehicle. As a result, the 35-year-old woman was arrested for Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Schedule II Narcotic and Possession of Other Non-Narcotic Prescription Drugs.
WSAW
1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 57-year-old Unity woman has died after crossing into the path of a train while operating a UTV. The fatal crash happened around noon Saturday. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Rec Warden Justin Bender said the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and collided with the train as it was traveling northwest near Riplinger Road.
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
wiproud.com
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
Law enforcement arrest Wisconsin man wanted in multi-county string of thefts
WASHBURN, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-county string of thefts earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Seth Genereau had originally been identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last week. After authorities tried to question him, Genereau reportedly ran away, stealing a vehicle in the process.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Warm start to the week, turning cool Thursday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wednesday to remain mild with highs in the upper 60s. Additional cloud cover to roll into the region ahead of a cold front. Mostly cloudy skies likely. A cold front moves in from the west Wednesday and will spark chances for some showers and thunderstorms periodically. Possible scattered showers Wednesday morning and afternoon, but a better risk of showers and isolated thunderstorms to move in for Wednesday evening and night.
Missouri farmer pleads guilty to murdering Wisconsin brothers
A Missouri farmer has been sentenced to life in prison after he admitted he killed two Wisconsin brothers who disappeared after visiting his farm in July 2019.
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids native, former Badger Vince Biegel holds high praise for Paul Chryst upon firing
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Upon hearing the news of his college coach’s firing, Vince Biegel cannot help but reflect on Paul Chryst’s impact. “He’s done a ton for me as a person, as an individual,” says Vince Biegel, Badgers Linebacker (2013-2016). “Off the field but then also just as a football player, as well.”
WSAW
UPDATE: One person dead in semi crash on Hwy 10
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and another injured after a crash on Hwy 10 Tuesday afternoon. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred just after 12:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 10 in the town of Stockton. The crash involved two tractor trailers. Initial reports indicated one of the trucks was on fire.
WSAW
Hello, My Name Is: Savannah Epping, Jazelle Hartwig & Addison Lavicka
ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - Bump. Set. Hit. The melodic one-two-three of volleyball is essential. In Athens, it runs from Savannah Epping to Jazelle Hartwig to Addison Lavicka. “We’re all friends off the court,” said Epping. “In school, we see each other a lot and we’re just best friends basically every day.”
