Wausau, WI

WSAW

Wausau Events announces event schedule for 2023

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Events has announced the line-up for event for 2023. Its season will include many traditional events while incorporating events that have not returned since the pandemic. The entire 2023 Schedule of Events includes:. • Winter Brew Fest: January 27, 2023 – Wausau Elks Lodge.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Sweet Lola’s moving to new location on 6th Street in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A popular bakery in downtown Wausau announced Monday it is moving to a new location. Sweet Lola’s is located at 303 N 3rd Street. The business is moving less than a mile away to the same building as Serenity Now Massage, which is located at 1015 N 6th Street.
WAUSAU, WI
City
Wausau, WI
WSAW

SafeFUR Homes Dog Walk Festival in Wausau supports The Women’s Community

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and as a way to unite advocates, The Women’s Community held the SafeFUR Homes Dog Walk Festival on Saturday. Furry friends and their families met at Oak Park to support the non-profit organization that helps victims of domestic violence.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities marks 30th year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thanks to generous landowners, hundreds of people are taking part in Wisconsin’s annual gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities. The nine-day hunt started Saturday and runs through next Sunday. On 70,000 acres of land across 40 counties, hunters with disabilities are in the...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Two Juveniles Vandalize Band Shell in Marshfield

Two juvenile males were caught vandalizing a band shell in Marshfield. A Marshfield Police Officer located the juvenile males on the property and conducted an investigation. During the investigation, it was determined the males had discharged a fire extinguisher in and around the building, poured a bottle of cleaning chemicals on the building stage and forced entry into 2 locked rooms damaging the building door structure.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Flexible start dates of Oct. 3, Nov. 7 coming up at Nicolet College

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - While some fall classes have already started at Nicolet, the college still has numerous start dates coming up in numerous academic programs that are now being offered in the highly-flexible competency-based education format, also known as CBE. “One of the great aspects of these classes is...
RHINELANDER, WI
WSAW

‘Grandpa’s Farm’ draws families to pumpkin patch

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - You still have two weekends left to check out ‘Grandpa’s Farm’ in Merrill. It started as an idea to allow kids and their families to experience life on the farm. “It used to be in the olden days that every kid, most kids...
MERRILL, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Woman Arrested for Drug Charges

A Marshfield woman was arrested for drug charges in Marshfield. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 2:19pm on Sunday, a traffic stop was conducted and K9 Zso alerted to the odor of a controlled substance within the vehicle. As a result, the 35-year-old woman was arrested for Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Schedule II Narcotic and Possession of Other Non-Narcotic Prescription Drugs.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County

UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 57-year-old Unity woman has died after crossing into the path of a train while operating a UTV. The fatal crash happened around noon Saturday. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Rec Warden Justin Bender said the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and collided with the train as it was traveling northwest near Riplinger Road.
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Law enforcement arrest Wisconsin man wanted in multi-county string of thefts

WASHBURN, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-county string of thefts earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Seth Genereau had originally been identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last week. After authorities tried to question him, Genereau reportedly ran away, stealing a vehicle in the process.
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Warm start to the week, turning cool Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wednesday to remain mild with highs in the upper 60s. Additional cloud cover to roll into the region ahead of a cold front. Mostly cloudy skies likely. A cold front moves in from the west Wednesday and will spark chances for some showers and thunderstorms periodically. Possible scattered showers Wednesday morning and afternoon, but a better risk of showers and isolated thunderstorms to move in for Wednesday evening and night.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

UPDATE: One person dead in semi crash on Hwy 10

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and another injured after a crash on Hwy 10 Tuesday afternoon. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred just after 12:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 10 in the town of Stockton. The crash involved two tractor trailers. Initial reports indicated one of the trucks was on fire.
WSAW

Hello, My Name Is: Savannah Epping, Jazelle Hartwig & Addison Lavicka

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - Bump. Set. Hit. The melodic one-two-three of volleyball is essential. In Athens, it runs from Savannah Epping to Jazelle Hartwig to Addison Lavicka. “We’re all friends off the court,” said Epping. “In school, we see each other a lot and we’re just best friends basically every day.”
ATHENS, WI

