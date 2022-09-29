Read full article on original website
Battle Creek construction starts this week, expect delays
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Road crews are expected to start working on a section of road in Battle Creek this week, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Road crews will be working on Clark Road, between West Dickman Road to River Road, MDOT said. Construction cone season: Why...
wtvbam.com
Ovid Twp public hearing on proposed Coldwater River Solar Project set for Tuesday night
OVID TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – The Ovid Township Planning Commission has scheduled a public hearing for Tuesday night to consider a Special Land Use request concerning the Apex Solar- Coldwater River Solar Project. The hearing will start at 6:00 p.m. in the Ovid Township Hall. A public notice states...
I-94 construction update: Some ramps are open, others are closing in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – I-94 ramps and roads long under construction in the Jackson County area are reopening, but more closures are on the way. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the update to its ongoing project to rebuild and widen I-94. As of Friday, Sept 30, Elm Road...
Crane placement will block traffic in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Traffic will be blocked during the placement of a crane in downtown Kalamazoo, according to the city’s public services department. North Burdick Street, between Kalamazoo Avenue and Eleanor Street, will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 4, for the crane placement, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release.
Over 150 Consumers Energy customers to be affected by Kalamazoo gas leak
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A third-party contractor struck a gas main in the area of Portage Street and Kilgore Road around 3 p.m. Monday, according to Josh Paciorek with Consumers Energy. About 165 customers were expected to be affected by the damaged, six-inch steel main, he said. Crews began work...
wtvbam.com
Two injury crashes reported in Branch County on Tuesday morning
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Tuesday morning turned out to be a busy one for local police and firefighters as two injury crashes were reported in about 90 minutes. The first happened just before 5:30 a.m. at U.S. 12 and Central Road. Two vehicles were involved and two minor...
abc57.com
Two people injured in crash on Daily Road, Pine Lake Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash on Daily Road and Pine Lake Street on Monday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 2:31 p.m., deputies were called to the area for a two-vehicle crash. The investigation found that a vehicle was traveling east on...
Firefighters respond to gas leak in Hastings
Firefighters responded to a gas leak in Hastings on Sunday.
wtvbam.com
Two injured in Sunday afternoon Hillsdale County crash
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Two persons were injured Sunday afternoon in a Hillsdale County two vehicle crash. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at about 1:40 p.m. on Tuttle Road near South Road. They say 23-year-old Wyatt Duane Landel of Waldron was stopped on Tuttle...
WILX-TV
Jackson County Courthouse announces planned closures
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, the Jackson County Courthouse announced planned closures in preparation for the court’s transition to an updated file management system. Public services will not be available on Oct. 4 starting at 1:30 p.m. Many services and case information may be found on the 12th District...
wtvbam.com
Transition of Branch County senior nutrition services to COA gets underway
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Community Action Agency has started the transition of nutrition services for seniors to the Branch County Commission on Aging. Community Action and the Commission on Aging have formed a partnership to ensure a smooth transition. During this transition period, Community Action will continue to distribute Home Delivered Meals and Congregate Meals programs through December 31, 2022, when the Branch County Commission on Aging will be fully staffed to take over the program for the community.
Crews quickly extinguish house fire in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a blaze inside a Kalamazoo home Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to reports of a house fire in the 1700 block of Egleston Avenue at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, according to a news release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo
According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
WWMT
City of Kalamazoo takes rare action to padlock home connected to mobile nuisance parties
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo took legal action to lock out owners of a northside home, considered the primary stop for mobile nuisance parties that have caused problems for police and the general public over the years. The City of Kalamazoo attorney filed a complaint to declare...
go955.com
State Police hosting car seat check event
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan State Police (MSP) Paw Paw post is partnering with National Faith & Blue and will be conducting a free car seat check event on Saturday October 8 from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Kalamazoo First Assembly of God located at 5550 Oakland Drive in Portage.
95.3 MNC
Goshen man taken to hospital after hit-and-run collision
A Goshen man was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run collision in Elkhart County. The crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 1, at County Road 45 and Sunnyside Avenue when police say the 30-year-old man was headed northbound on County Road 45 and stopped at the intersection with Sunnyside Avenue.
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Man in critical condition after crashing into semi on US-31
After crashing into a semi-truck, a southbound Ford Focus was knocked off the road to the left, struck a tree, and burst into flames.
Freeway shut down, pedestrian killed along I-94 near Paw Paw
Westbound I-94 is shut down just after exit 66 after a pedestrian was hit and killed. Michigan State Troopers are investigating.
wtvbam.com
Motorcyclist injured after hitting deer in Algansee Township
ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A motorcyclist was flown out Friday afternoon following a crash involving a deer. The crash happened at about 4:00 p.m. in the area of Fisher and Ferguson Roads. 48 years old James Taylor of Sherwood was flown to Borgess Hospital. The Branch County Sheriff’s...
