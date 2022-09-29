Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
WRONG! Doctors horrified by ‘violent’ attempts to fix Aaron Pico’s dislocated shoulder at Bellator 286
Featherweight phenom Aaron Pico suffered a dislocated shoulder in the opening round of his Jeremy Kennedy fight, losing by way of medical TKO at the Bellator 286 MMA event last weekend in Long Beach, Calif., snapping a six-fight win streak in the process. Coach Brandon Gibson tried to keep Pico...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Ben Rothwell scores 19-second knockout in bare knuckle debut | BKFC 30
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contender, Ben Rothwell, made his bare knuckle boxing debut last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at BKFC 30 live on FITE TV from inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La., and “Big Ben” ended up sparking Bobo O’Bannon with a vicious knockout just 19 seconds into the first round.
MMAmania.com
Emotional Mackenzie Dern releases statement after close loss at UFC Vegas 61: ‘I messed up’
ADCC and IBJJF world champion, Mackenzie Dern, crossed over from Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition to mixed martial arts (MMA) to become an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. And while she hit another setback last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) against Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 61, she insists she’ll reach her goal.
MMAmania.com
Report: Khamzat passport seized in Russia, UFC star detained until further notice (Updated)
UFC middleweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev is currently detained in St. Petersburg, Russia, after having his passport seized by the Russian government. “Borz” was on his way to Chechnya and was expected to travel to Brazil later this week, but all future plans are currently on hold until further notice.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Krzysztof Jotko submitted by Brendan Allen for first time since 2014 | UFC Vegas 61
Brendan Allen became the first fighter to submit middleweight veteran Krzysztof Jotko since 2014 earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at UFC Vegas 61 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when Allen secured a first-round rear-naked choke finish. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 61 On ESPN+
MMAmania.com
Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Mackenzie Dern after decision loss at UFC Vegas 61?
UFC Vegas 61 went down last Sat. night (Oct. 1, 2022) in “Sin City,” leaving plenty of fighters feeling the post-fight blues, including Don Shainis, who had a rude welcome to the Octagon after he was submitted by Sodiq Yusuff in just 30 seconds. And former Combate Global...
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley declares Conor McGregor the G.O.A.T. and ‘there’s not even anyone that close’
There’s no denying Conor McGregor’s impact on mixed martial arts (MMA). Bursting onto the scene in April 2013, “The Notorious” ignited an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) run that got off to the races unlike any other before it. McGregor’s rise to superstardom inspired several of today’s up-and-coming talents. Amongst the current crop doing work in their division is “Suga” Sean O’Malley, who feels McGregor’s importance can’t be understated.
MMAmania.com
Aspen Ladd jumps to featherweight, signs with PFL for 2023 season
Aspen Ladd is movin’ on up. The former UFC bantamweight recently signed with PFL MMA and is expected compete in the promotion’s featherweight tournament in 2023, though a grand prize of $1 million has proved to be elusive for several UFC veterans over the last few years. “I...
MMAmania.com
Bo Nickal believes he and Khamzat Chimaev are ‘on different levels’ — ‘Bro, you can’t even beat the scale’
Bo Nickal feels he’s for Khazmat Chimaev right away. The newest member of Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) roster hasn’t even fought for five minutes in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career as a whole. After Nickal made his initial callout of Chimaev following his contract-winning performance last week (Sept. 27, 2022), Chimaev hit the upstart with a, “Who’s that guy?”
MMAmania.com
Daniel Cormier kicks off WWE career by cutting boring ‘Fight Pit’ promo over Zoom
Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier will serve as the special guest referee at the upcoming WWE “Extreme Rules” pay-per-view (PPV) event this weekend in Philadelphia, Pa., because the promotion needs someone to “lay down the law” when Matt Riddle battles Seth Rollins in a special “Fight Pit” match.
MMAmania.com
Sterling: TJ Dillashaw employed ‘some type of doctor or little microdosing’ to use PEDs for UFC 280
Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will make his next 135-pound title defense against former division kingpin TJ Dillashaw in the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event on Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. And Sterling is already making his...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Stockton’s Chelsea Chandler dominates in debut, pummels Julija Stoliarenko early | UFC Vegas 61
Chelsea Chandler put the women’s bantamweight division on notice earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at UFC Vegas 61 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Octagon newcomer walked through veteran submission specialist Julija Stoliarenko with a first-round TKO (punches). LIVE! Stream UFC...
MMAmania.com
Four-division boxing champ Adrien Broner calls out Nate Diaz: ‘Let’s get it!’
While Nate Diaz certainly has the attention of the freak show faction in boxing, he now has an offer to fight from a legit name in Adrien Broner. While Broner’s best days are behind him, he has amassed a 34-4-1 professional boxing record over 14 years and has held multiple championship belts in four different weight classes. Given this would be Diaz’s first official foray into boxing, Broner’s recent 1-2-1 record over the past five years could be seen as a plus. He also weighed in at 146 pounds for his last fight, giving the 170-pound Nate a significant size advantage.
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch Aaron Pico’s trainer try to pop his shoulder back into place before fight is called | Bellator 286
Aaron Pico’s quest to earn his first-ever shot at Bellator MMA’s Featherweight title came to an unfortunate end after he suffered a dislocated shoulder in the opening round of his fight against Jeremy Kennedy at Bellator 286 in Long Beach, California. The injury happened midway through the opening frame, and Pico could be seen trying to pop it into place while Kennedy had him up against the cage. Once the round ended, Pico walked back to his corner with his left shoulder hanging low. His trainer, Brandon Gibson, immediately started pulling on his shoulder trying to pop it into place.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Main Card Or Bust!
It takes a lifetime of hard work and wrestling accomplishment to become an overnight sensation, but Bo Nickal is taking the MMA world by storm. Two effortless finish wins on “Contenders Series” have fans very excited about the Middleweight’s championship potential, but some have cautioned that too quick a rise could backfire.
MMAmania.com
Tito Ortiz reflects on Dana White boxing match falling through: ‘It was a lose-lose situation for me’
Tito Ortiz versus Dana White in a boxing match is on the long list of fights that got away. Despite the working relationship they once had as Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion and promotional president, Ortiz and White weren’t the fondest of each other back in the day. The pair disliked each other enough that they tried to arrange a boxing match that came very close to happening, White going as far as to even get his license to fight.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 61 results: Matches to make for ‘Dern vs. Yan’ main card winners
UFC Vegas 61 went down last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a headlining bout that saw Yan Xiaonan defeat Mackenzie Dern via majority decision (highlights). In the co-headlining act, Randy Brown edged out Francisco Trinaldo after 15 minutes of back-and-forth action.
MMAmania.com
Mackenzie Dern booted from strawweight Top 5 in latest UFC rankings update
Grappling phenom Mackenzie Dern lost a majority decision to Yan Xiaonan in the UFC Vegas 61 headliner last weekend at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has now dropped two of her last three fights inside the Octagon. As a result, Dern dropped to No. 6 in the strawweight Top 15, trading places with Yan in the latest UFC rankings update.
MMAmania.com
Latest UFC Vegas 62 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Grasso vs. Araujo’ on Oct. 15
Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card) 145 lbs.: Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Joanderson Brito. *Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*. To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 62 news and notes be sure to hit up our...
MMAmania.com
Dieting Paddy Pimblett back in training camp for UFC return: ‘We’ve got a potential date’
Binge eater Paddy Pimblett is going on a diet. That’s the bad news, at least for him. The good news is “The Baddy” doesn’t have to go cold turkey (or eat cold turkey) right out of the gate because he still has several weeks before making his Octagon return.
