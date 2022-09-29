ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Benzinga

What's Going On With Apple Stock Today?

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher Monday alongside several technology names as the broader market rebounds following recent weakness. What Happened: Markets tumbled last week after U.S. initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell to the lowest levels since April. Jobless claims decreased by 16,000 for the week ending Sept. 24...
Benzinga

Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why

Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
Benzinga

Save Foods Hosts Senior Executives from Leading LATAM Food and Agricultural Multinational Companies

PepsiCo led the delegation of senior executives assessing new technologies to streamline produce production. Neve Yarak, IL, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods, Inc. SVFD (FSE:80W) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety while reducing the use of pesticides, hosted a delegation of approximately 100 senior executives from leading multinational food and agriculture companies at the Company’s R&D center in Neve Yarak, Israel. The delegation, organized by the Israel Export Institute and led by PepsiCo is focused on finding new technologies to streamline produce production.
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Benzinga

As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns

Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
Benzinga

As Weed Prices Sink, Cannabis Cultivators In Colorado Want To Halt New Licenses

As marijuana prices in some states drop, cannabis companies blame oversupply and are demanding a halt on the issuance of new licenses. Several ago, a representative of the industry revealed that medical marijuana (MMJ) sales in Colorado have significantly declined. So far this year, total sales have reached more than $1 billion, yet MMJ sales for July reached just over $18 million, "the lowest monthly figure ever recorded since January 2014," when retail sales were legalized in Colorado.
Benzinga

Adeia Renews Long-Term IP License With Australian Pay-TV Platform Foxtel

IP licensing provider Adeia Inc ADEA renewed a multi-year intellectual property (IP) license with Foxtel, Australia's leading pay-TV platform. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. This agreement offers Foxtel's pay-TV platform and Foxtel's online streaming platforms, including Foxtel Now, Kayo, and Binge, ongoing access to Adeia's media technology...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Surges 350 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite climbing more than 350 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 2.45% to 30,050.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.49% to 11,084.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.15% to 3,757.54. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares jumped by...
Benzinga

Fresh Del Monte Acquires 39% Stake In Blockchain Technology Firm Decapolis

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc FDP has invested a 39% stake in Decapolis, a Jordanian and U.K.-based startup technology company. Decapolis provides blockchain-driven food safety and quality traceability technology for the food industry. The investment is part of Fresh Del Monte's technology-driven mission to offer sustainable solutions from which other...
Benzinga

US Stocks Look Set To Rally As Futures Spike On Hope Of Fed Easing Hawkish Tone — Apple, Tesla, Rivian Shoot Up Premarket

The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a strong opening on Wall Street on Tuesday, as stocks attempt to carry on the momentum from the previous session. On Monday, the major averages rallied after weak manufacturing reading and construction spending data triggered hopes of a measured pace of rate hikes. Sentiment also received a lift from falling bond yields.
Benzinga

A Look At Bitcoin As The Crypto Works Its Way Toward An Oct. 10 Decision Deadline

Bitcoin BTC/USD was bouncing up almost 3% higher in tandem with the general market on Monday, which was spiking about 2.7% higher. The apex cryptocurrency was muted over the weekend, declining slightly on lower-than-average volume, which indicated consolidation. Bitcoin's most recent consolidation has been taking place within a triangle formation...
Benzinga

