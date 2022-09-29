Read full article on original website
Related
Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Secretly Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'
This article was originally published on Aug. 6, 2022. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders: Will Crypto Be Confiscated Like 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts?
This article was originally published on March 13, 2022. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga readers...
What's Going On With Apple Stock Today?
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher Monday alongside several technology names as the broader market rebounds following recent weakness. What Happened: Markets tumbled last week after U.S. initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell to the lowest levels since April. Jobless claims decreased by 16,000 for the week ending Sept. 24...
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Save Foods Hosts Senior Executives from Leading LATAM Food and Agricultural Multinational Companies
PepsiCo led the delegation of senior executives assessing new technologies to streamline produce production. Neve Yarak, IL, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods, Inc. SVFD (FSE:80W) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety while reducing the use of pesticides, hosted a delegation of approximately 100 senior executives from leading multinational food and agriculture companies at the Company’s R&D center in Neve Yarak, Israel. The delegation, organized by the Israel Export Institute and led by PepsiCo is focused on finding new technologies to streamline produce production.
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns
Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
Hochul lauds incentivized semiconductor investment in New York
The news comes amid a yearslong global chip shortage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
As Weed Prices Sink, Cannabis Cultivators In Colorado Want To Halt New Licenses
As marijuana prices in some states drop, cannabis companies blame oversupply and are demanding a halt on the issuance of new licenses. Several ago, a representative of the industry revealed that medical marijuana (MMJ) sales in Colorado have significantly declined. So far this year, total sales have reached more than $1 billion, yet MMJ sales for July reached just over $18 million, "the lowest monthly figure ever recorded since January 2014," when retail sales were legalized in Colorado.
Electrovaya To Build Its First U.S. Gigafactory in New York State, To Open In Phases Starting In Late 2023
Electrovaya Inc. EFL EFLVF recently announced that it has selected New York State as the location for its first U.S. gigafactory (the “Gigafactory”), for the production of cells and batteries. Electrovaya will set up operations at a 137,000-square-foot plant on a 52-acre campus near Jamestown, NY. The Company...
Adeia Renews Long-Term IP License With Australian Pay-TV Platform Foxtel
IP licensing provider Adeia Inc ADEA renewed a multi-year intellectual property (IP) license with Foxtel, Australia's leading pay-TV platform. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. This agreement offers Foxtel's pay-TV platform and Foxtel's online streaming platforms, including Foxtel Now, Kayo, and Binge, ongoing access to Adeia's media technology...
Pfizer In-Licenses Voyager Therapeutics' AAV Capsid For Rare Neurologic Disease Target
Voyager Therapeutics Inc VYGR announced that Pfizer Inc PFE had exercised its option to license a novel capsid generated from Voyager's TRACER capsid discovery platform. The platform helps enable a potential gene therapy program against an undisclosed rare neurologic disease target. Under the terms of the license option agreement, originally...
Benzinga
Nasdaq Surges 350 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite climbing more than 350 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 2.45% to 30,050.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.49% to 11,084.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.15% to 3,757.54. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares jumped by...
Here Are The 10 Wealthiest Cities In The World, 5 Of Them Are In The US
New York City is home to more than 345,600 millionaires and is considered the wealthiest city in the world. That’s what a new report claims. The San Francisco Bay Area, the second-richest city in the U.S., holds the third spot among the world’s wealthiest cities. According to the...
Fresh Del Monte Acquires 39% Stake In Blockchain Technology Firm Decapolis
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc FDP has invested a 39% stake in Decapolis, a Jordanian and U.K.-based startup technology company. Decapolis provides blockchain-driven food safety and quality traceability technology for the food industry. The investment is part of Fresh Del Monte's technology-driven mission to offer sustainable solutions from which other...
Connect Biopharma Lead Candidate Aces Pivotal Atopic Dermatitis Trial In Chinese Patients
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited CNTB announced topline results for the primary analysis population of the pivotal trial of CBP-201, in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in China. This trial evaluates the efficacy and safety of CBP-201 as well as the potential for an extended CBP-201 dosing interval during the...
First MOKE Now Fablink — EV Technology Group Is Redefining EV Production And Strategy
EV Technology Group Ltd. EVTG EVTGF (EV Technology Group or the Company) is a new company entering the electric vehicle (EV) production race, but with a promisingly different strategy. Unlike many companies like Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN that are focused on creating futuristic designs and models, EV Technology Group’s strategy...
Russia-Owned Energy Giant Strikes Natural Gas Deal With Pro-Putin Hungary After Stopping Supply To Italy
Hungary has won a three-year delay on gas bills coming due in the next six months. The agreement is between Gazprom and Hungary’s state-owned energy company MVM Zrt. Additional purchases of natural gas from Gazprom will lead to an extra cost of 740 billion forint ($1.7 billion) this year.
US Stocks Look Set To Rally As Futures Spike On Hope Of Fed Easing Hawkish Tone — Apple, Tesla, Rivian Shoot Up Premarket
The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a strong opening on Wall Street on Tuesday, as stocks attempt to carry on the momentum from the previous session. On Monday, the major averages rallied after weak manufacturing reading and construction spending data triggered hopes of a measured pace of rate hikes. Sentiment also received a lift from falling bond yields.
Benzinga
A Look At Bitcoin As The Crypto Works Its Way Toward An Oct. 10 Decision Deadline
Bitcoin BTC/USD was bouncing up almost 3% higher in tandem with the general market on Monday, which was spiking about 2.7% higher. The apex cryptocurrency was muted over the weekend, declining slightly on lower-than-average volume, which indicated consolidation. Bitcoin's most recent consolidation has been taking place within a triangle formation...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
92K+
Followers
171K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0