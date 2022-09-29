Read full article on original website
NME
Christian Bale says daughter wasn’t impressed he sang with Taylor Swift
Christian Bale has said his daughter wasn’t impressed he sang with Taylor Swift in Amsterdam. The actor stars in David O. Russell’s new comedy, which also features Swift in a smaller role and sees her sing alongside Bale and John David Washington towards the start of the film.
NME
‘The Rings Of Power’ star Maxim Baldry struggled with character’s fate
The Rings Of Power star Maxim Baldry has admitted that he struggled to come to terms with the inevitable fate of his character, Isildur. In J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels, Isildur is corrupted by the power of the One Ring after cutting it from the hand of Sauron – as depicted at the beginning of Peter Jackson’s first Lord Of The Rings film – kickstarting the entire Third Age of Middle-earth.
NME
Bruce Willis denies selling likeness to deepfake company
Bruce Willis has denied reports that he’d licensed the use of his image to a deepfake company, after formally announcing his retirement earlier in the year. Last week, the Daily Mail reported that Willis sold his likeness to Deepcake – a Russian company specialising in AI-powered content optimisation – shortly before he learned of his aphasia diagnosis. The actor’s condition was made public back in March, when a statement confirming it was shared alongside the news that Willis would retire from the film industry after 44 years.
NME
New horror movie ‘Smile’ receives rave first reactions: “Scariest movie of the year”
New horror movie Smile has received rave first reactions on social media from fans. Written and directed by debut filmmaker Parker Finn, Smile follows Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), who, after witnessing a traumatic incident involving a patient, starts to experience terrifying and inexplainable occurrences. Alongside Bacon, the cast also...
NME
Sacheen Littlefeather, actress and activist who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar, has died
Sacheen Littlefeather – a Native American actress, model, and civil rights activist best known for the historic appearance she made at the 45th Academy Awards – has died at the age of 75. Her passing was confirmed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In a...
NME
Two fans paid $40,000 each to smoke weed and learn pottery with Seth Rogen
Two Seth Rogen fans have paid $40,000 (£35,182) each to smoke weed and learn pottery with the actor. The purchase was made at an auction organised by Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller Rogen during their annual Hilarity for Charity event, which raises funds for Alzheimer’s awareness and care giver support.
NME
Taylor Swift says new song ‘Anti-Hero’ hears her delve deepest into her “insecurities”
Taylor Swift has said that her new song ‘Anti-Hero’ hears her delve the deepest she ever has into her “insecurities”. The pop star has been sharing information about her forthcoming 10th album, ‘Midnights’, on social media and telling fans about the cover artwork over the course of the last few weeks. In August, she officially announced her new record, which is based on “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”.
NME
Corey Taylor talks to schoolkids about Slipknot: “It all stemmed from me just loving to sing”
Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor recently spoke to schoolchildren about Slipknot’s music, answering questions posed by ten and 11 year-olds. Appearing on BBC Sounds with host Craig Charles last Thursday (September 29), Taylor was grilled by US fifth-graders. When asked whether Slipknot have songs that change time signatures, Taylor replied:...
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’ episode seven recap: a family falling apart
Things are massively dour at the beginning of this episode, given the immolation of Laena (Nanna Blondell) at the end of the previous. We begin at her funeral, where the Velaryons fire disgusted looks at Daemon (Matt Smith). The ever-perceptive Ser Criston (Fabien Frankel) thinks that Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) staring at Alicent is suspicious. In the wake of Larys’ uncle’s death, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) has been restored as the King’s Hand, and kicks a half-comatose Aegon (Ty Tennant) after he gets pissed at the funeral. Reaching out a hand of solidarity to Daemon, Viserys (Paddy Considine) invites his brother back to Dragonstone. “I need nothing,” says the King of the Stepstones, who doesn’t seem all that upset by the death of his wife.
NME
Jason Bateman nearly ran Michael Jackson over on his bike
Jason Bateman has revealed that he nearly ran over Michael Jackson while working on a show in the ’80s. The Ozark star appeared in TV show Silver Spoons in the early part of the decade, and explained in a new interview that he and co-star Rick Schroder almost hit Jackson with their bikes while the singer was visiting the set.
Velma Is Officially A Lesbian In "Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!," And FINALLY
Scooby-Doo fans are ecstatic that Velma is finally being outright portrayed as a lesbian: "I never thought I'd live to see the day when Velma is very clearly having gay thoughts on-screen."
NME
NME Radio Roundup 3 October 2022: Stormzy, Arctic Monkeys & Kid Cudi
Last week Stormzy returned with the stellar ‘Mel Made Me Do It’, his first solo single since 2019 opus ‘Heavy Is The Head’. The surprise seven-minute track was accompanied by a staggering, cameo-filled music video, with everyone from sporting legends José Mourinho and Usain Bolt, to musical talents like Little Simz, Headie One and Dave, and even Louis Theroux making an appearance.
NME
Barry Keoghan landed Joker role in ‘The Batman’ following unsolicited Riddler audition
Barry Keoghan has revealed that his unsolicited Riddler audition helped him land the part of The Joker in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The actor appeared as the Clown Prince of Crime in an extended deleted scene, but that wasn’t the part he originally went for. “I wanted to...
Show Us Your Most Random Halloween Costumes That Literally No One Understood
The girls who get it, get it.
NME
‘Dahmer’ crew member says show “one of the worst” she’s worked on as a person of colour
A crew member on Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has said the show was “one of the worst” she has worked on as a person of colour. Kim Alsup previously tweeted claims that she was often mistaken for another Black colleague on the set of the Netflix show, which focuses on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
NME
Listen to WILLOW’s powerful new ballad ‘Split’
WILLOW has shared her new single ‘Split’, the latest preview from her forthcoming album ‘<COPINGMECHANISM>’ – listen the track below. The song is a reflective, powerful ballad, reflecting on a fractured relationship. “We never talk a lot / I need to see you ’cause you’re...
NME
Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival off for 2022, returning in 2023
Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival will not return to Los Angeles in 2022. Festival organisers are instead planning for its 2023 return, which would end its four-year absence. The rapper’s manager, Chris Clancy, told Billboard that the reason is “really not that deep”. “Tyler...
NME
Corey Taylor reveals his favourite Slipknot mask
Corey Taylor revealed his favourite Slipknot mask in a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) with fans. : Slipknot – ‘The End, So Far’ review: strap in, Maggots – things get weird. To celebrate the release of the band’s seventh album ‘The End, So Far’ which...
NME
‘The Crow’ remake starring FKA twigs has reportedly finished filming
A new remake of The Crow starring Bill Skarsgård (It) and FKA twigs has reportedly finished filming. According to The Prague Reporter, the remake wrapped up filming in Prague last week after 10 weeks of shooting, taking in locations such as the Czech Republic capital’s Rudolfinum concert hall, the Jewish Quarter, the Municipal House and the Main Train Station.
