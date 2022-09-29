ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘The Rings Of Power’ star Maxim Baldry struggled with character’s fate

The Rings Of Power star Maxim Baldry has admitted that he struggled to come to terms with the inevitable fate of his character, Isildur. In J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels, Isildur is corrupted by the power of the One Ring after cutting it from the hand of Sauron – as depicted at the beginning of Peter Jackson’s first Lord Of The Rings film – kickstarting the entire Third Age of Middle-earth.
MOVIES
NME

Bruce Willis denies selling likeness to deepfake company

Bruce Willis has denied reports that he’d licensed the use of his image to a deepfake company, after formally announcing his retirement earlier in the year. Last week, the Daily Mail reported that Willis sold his likeness to Deepcake – a Russian company specialising in AI-powered content optimisation – shortly before he learned of his aphasia diagnosis. The actor’s condition was made public back in March, when a statement confirming it was shared alongside the news that Willis would retire from the film industry after 44 years.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Hbo
NME

Two fans paid $40,000 each to smoke weed and learn pottery with Seth Rogen

Two Seth Rogen fans have paid $40,000 (£35,182) each to smoke weed and learn pottery with the actor. The purchase was made at an auction organised by Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller Rogen during their annual Hilarity for Charity event, which raises funds for Alzheimer’s awareness and care giver support.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Taylor Swift says new song ‘Anti-Hero’ hears her delve deepest into her “insecurities”

Taylor Swift has said that her new song ‘Anti-Hero’ hears her delve the deepest she ever has into her “insecurities”. The pop star has been sharing information about her forthcoming 10th album, ‘Midnights’, on social media and telling fans about the cover artwork over the course of the last few weeks. In August, she officially announced her new record, which is based on “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

‘House Of The Dragon’ episode seven recap: a family falling apart

Things are massively dour at the beginning of this episode, given the immolation of Laena (Nanna Blondell) at the end of the previous. We begin at her funeral, where the Velaryons fire disgusted looks at Daemon (Matt Smith). The ever-perceptive Ser Criston (Fabien Frankel) thinks that Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) staring at Alicent is suspicious. In the wake of Larys’ uncle’s death, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) has been restored as the King’s Hand, and kicks a half-comatose Aegon (Ty Tennant) after he gets pissed at the funeral. Reaching out a hand of solidarity to Daemon, Viserys (Paddy Considine) invites his brother back to Dragonstone. “I need nothing,” says the King of the Stepstones, who doesn’t seem all that upset by the death of his wife.
TV SERIES
NME

Jason Bateman nearly ran Michael Jackson over on his bike

Jason Bateman has revealed that he nearly ran over Michael Jackson while working on a show in the ’80s. The Ozark star appeared in TV show Silver Spoons in the early part of the decade, and explained in a new interview that he and co-star Rick Schroder almost hit Jackson with their bikes while the singer was visiting the set.
CELEBRITIES
NME

NME Radio Roundup 3 October 2022: Stormzy, Arctic Monkeys & Kid Cudi

Last week Stormzy returned with the stellar ‘Mel Made Me Do It’, his first solo single since 2019 opus ‘Heavy Is The Head’. The surprise seven-minute track was accompanied by a staggering, cameo-filled music video, with everyone from sporting legends José Mourinho and Usain Bolt, to musical talents like Little Simz, Headie One and Dave, and even Louis Theroux making an appearance.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to WILLOW’s powerful new ballad ‘Split’

WILLOW has shared her new single ‘Split’, the latest preview from her forthcoming album ‘<COPINGMECHANISM>’ – listen the track below. The song is a reflective, powerful ballad, reflecting on a fractured relationship. “We never talk a lot / I need to see you ’cause you’re...
MUSIC
NME

Corey Taylor reveals his favourite Slipknot mask

Corey Taylor revealed his favourite Slipknot mask in a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) with fans. : Slipknot – ‘The End, So Far’ review: strap in, Maggots – things get weird. To celebrate the release of the band’s seventh album ‘The End, So Far’ which...
THEATER & DANCE
NME

‘The Crow’ remake starring FKA twigs has reportedly finished filming

A new remake of The Crow starring Bill Skarsgård (It) and FKA twigs has reportedly finished filming. According to The Prague Reporter, the remake wrapped up filming in Prague last week after 10 weeks of shooting, taking in locations such as the Czech Republic capital’s Rudolfinum concert hall, the Jewish Quarter, the Municipal House and the Main Train Station.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy