WSU volleyball match vs. UCF moved to Wichita due to Ian

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University’s (WSU) volleyball schedule for this weekend has been altered due to Hurricane Ian .

The Shockers will now host No. 24 UCF on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. at Charles Koch Arena, and will also host a neutral site match between UCF and Tulsa on Friday, Sept. 30 at 4 p.m.

WSU will not play South Florida this weekend, and the scheduled match with the Bulls has been postponed. All matches this weekend will be streamed on ESPN+.

Wichita State was originally scheduled to play at UCF on Friday evening in Orlando and at South Florida on Sunday afternoon in Tampa.

There is no charge for admission to either match, though donations to the American Red Cross Hurricane Relief Fund are encouraged. A link to donate online can be found here , and QR codes with links to the Relief Fund will be available at entrances to make donations. Fans may also make cash donations at the main entrance and the Shocker Ticket Office.

For WSU matches, the Southwest and Ticket Office entrances will be open; for non-WSU matches, only the ticket office entrance will be open.

Parking will be open on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans who have previously purchased reserved seats for Wichita State matches will have access to those same seats for all matches.

