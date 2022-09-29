Read full article on original website
Emporia's Washington Park begins offering after-school tutoring
School doesn’t have to end when the bell rings, and for students in Greensville County, there’s a new place to get homework done and have some help while doing it. Every Tuesday and Thursday, Washington Park Association — located on Dry Bread Road — provides after-school tutoring and homework help from 4 to 6 p.m.
'Hidden' Richmond home has a $4 million price tag
The house at 6311 Three Chopt Road in Richmond is one of the oldest in the area and on one of the biggest lots.
3 new stores coming to the vacant Willow Place Shopping Center in Richmond, Virginia
Willow Place Shopping Center at 5420 West Broad Street in Richmond, Virginia has been vacant for a long time. That is about to change. The property is set for a major makeover after three new stores recently filed for permits with Henrico County. The new stores will open at Willow Place in 2023.
The average family cannot afford a home in most of the Richmond region
The results of a new housing study are clear, and they paint a grim picture not only for aspiring homeowners. Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield are increasingly split between wealthy enclaves and private investors, with little room left for working-class homeowners.
PHOTOS: Petersburg elementary school hosts first ‘Donuts with Father Figures’ event
Petersburg City Public Schools recently held a new series of events that gives parents a chance to dine with their kids at school.
What’s the weather in central Virginia today?
Winds are expected to increase in speed to 15-25 miles per hour this afternoon and evening, with stronger gusts possible. A total of one inch of rain is expected in the Richmond area today, and the temperature is expected to stay low with highs in the low-60s.
Residents must find a new place to call home after Richmond apartment fire
Richmond residents were left in shock this morning after flames shot through the roof of Ashton Square Apartments.
LIST: Here are the Central Virginia schools that are closing or canceling activities for rain
As rain and wind from Hurricane Ian begins to hit Virginia, some Virginia School districts are beginning to adjust their schedules or cancel events.
Emporia-Greensville community gathers for ‘See You at the Pole’
The Emporia Rotary Club works on a community service project each month. In September, it collected school supplies for Greensville County High School. “I think sometimes the high school gets left out on school supplies donations, and we thought this would be a good service project to help out the high school,” Emporia Rotary Club President Rustin Jessee said.
Taste of Brunswick is Saturday
LAWRENCEVILLE - The 25th Annual Taste of Brunswick Festival will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brunswick County Airport, formerly the Lawrenceville-Brunswick Municipal Airport, 77 Airport Drive, Lawrenceville. The festival is free and parking is also free. Supervisor Welton Tyler, Chair, Brunswick County Board...
WRAL
NC police: Warrenton sports bar loses liquor license after series of shootings, assaults
WARRENTON, N.C. — A sports bar in Warrenton has lost its liquor license due to being a "drain on emergency personnel." The Alcohol Law Enforcement Division of the state's police determined there have been too many reports of shootings, assaults, fights and disorderly conduct for Roxies Sports Bar and Lounge to continue serving alcohol.
Hiring haze: Marijuana legalization’s impact on employment policies in Virginia
In the year-plus since marijuana was legalized in Virginia, law enforcement agencies have taken a variety of approaches to deal with the impact of the substance on employment policies.
Virginia Union impales St. Aug to improve to 5-0
The stats give a detailed look at just how dominant Virginia Union was against Saint Augustine's University on Saturday. The post Virginia Union impales St. Aug to improve to 5-0 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard
RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
175th Anniversary Celebration – Main Street United Methodist Church, Emporia
“Where words fail, music speaks.” – Hans Christian Andersen. Music has always played an important role in the life of the Methodist church. This year marks the 315th Anniversary of the birth of Charles Wesley, who was born but a mere one-hundred forty years prior to the founding of now Main Street United Methodist Church and who is credited with writing more than six thousand hymns, a sampling of which are still in our hymnals today. Some familiars include Christ the Lord Is Risen Today, O For A Thousand Tongues, Come, Thou Long Expected Jesus and Hark the Herald Angels Sing to highlight a few.
Solar company shuts down suddenly, leaving Virginia residents searching for answers
The Office of the Attorney General is investigating solar company Pink Energy, formerly known as PowerHome Solar, after a spokesperson said the office had received approximately 54 consumer complaints following a sudden shutdown.
Lanes clear after crash on I-95 South in Richmond
According to 511Virginia, the crash took place at mile marker 75.9, between the Belvedere Street exit and I-95/I-64 interchange. The southbound left and center lanes are closed, as well as the left shoulder.
School bus stop shooting outrages Richmond leaders who disagree on solutions
As a 17-year-old Richmond Public Schools student fights for his life after being shot near his school bus stop, public officials butted heads over ways to keep the city's youth safe from violence.
