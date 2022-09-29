ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, VA

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia's Washington Park begins offering after-school tutoring

School doesn’t have to end when the bell rings, and for students in Greensville County, there’s a new place to get homework done and have some help while doing it. Every Tuesday and Thursday, Washington Park Association — located on Dry Bread Road — provides after-school tutoring and homework help from 4 to 6 p.m.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia-Greensville community gathers for ‘See You at the Pole’

The Emporia Rotary Club works on a community service project each month. In September, it collected school supplies for Greensville County High School. “I think sometimes the high school gets left out on school supplies donations, and we thought this would be a good service project to help out the high school,” Emporia Rotary Club President Rustin Jessee said.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
Taste of Brunswick is Saturday

Taste of Brunswick is Saturday

LAWRENCEVILLE - The 25th Annual Taste of Brunswick Festival will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brunswick County Airport, formerly the Lawrenceville-Brunswick Municipal Airport, 77 Airport Drive, Lawrenceville. The festival is free and parking is also free. Supervisor Welton Tyler, Chair, Brunswick County Board...
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
clayconews.com

Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard

RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

175th Anniversary Celebration – Main Street United Methodist Church, Emporia

“Where words fail, music speaks.” – Hans Christian Andersen. Music has always played an important role in the life of the Methodist church. This year marks the 315th Anniversary of the birth of Charles Wesley, who was born but a mere one-hundred forty years prior to the founding of now Main Street United Methodist Church and who is credited with writing more than six thousand hymns, a sampling of which are still in our hymnals today. Some familiars include Christ the Lord Is Risen Today, O For A Thousand Tongues, Come, Thou Long Expected Jesus and Hark the Herald Angels Sing to highlight a few.
EMPORIA, VA
