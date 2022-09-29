Read full article on original website
Related
tvnewscheck.com
New Jobs Posted To TVNewsCheck
New jobs posted to TVNewsCheck’s Media Job Center include management and staff openings in operations and engineering, IT, digital, news, sales and maintenance support for stations owned by CBS and Nexstar in desirable locations. Sacramento, California’s capital, is located just a few hours from San Francisco and Lake Tahoe....
NFL・
tvnewscheck.com
Gray Launches ‘Atlanta News First’ Brand, Changes Call Letters
On Sept. 30, the CBS affiliate in Atlanta owned by Gray went on the air branded as “Atlanta News First,” changing its call letters from WGCL to WANF. But living that brand has been going on since Gray took over the station in December, 2021. At noon on...
Comments / 0