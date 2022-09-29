Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors win final preseason Japan game
From the sights and sounds and shrieks from fans to adventures in dining, the Warriors enjoyed their trip to Japan. As for the basketball, the two games against the Wizards looked like much-needed scrimmages. The Warriors managed to make the most of it, though. Their 104-95 victory over the Washington...
NBC Sports
Griffin picked this Celtics jersey number to pay tribute to HOFer
Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's already made team history with the selection of his new jersey number. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Celtics as a free agent last week. Griffin practiced with the...
NBC Sports
Lakers reportedly ‘seriously considered’ Westbrook trade for Hield, Turner
“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it. So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”. That was Lakers GM Rob Pelinka...
NBC Sports
How Poole could be impacted by Herro's $130M Heat extension
Jordan Poole is set for a massive payday, either in the coming weeks or next summer. How much Poole will make in a potential contract extension with the Warriors isn't clear just yet, but another deal signed Sunday could impact what the Michigan product gets. Tyler Herro, the reigning Sixth...
NBC Sports
Why Celtics' locker room atmosphere 'surprised' Blake Griffin
Blake Griffin has spent 13 NBA seasons with three different teams, so he's seen a lot over the years. But the Boston Celtics managed to take him aback Sunday after he joined the team. The veteran forward, who officially signed a one-year contract with the Celtics on Monday, admitted his...
NBC Sports
It looks like these Sixers won't need to make as many compromises
NEW YORK — Quite reasonably, Doc Rivers didn’t think last season’s Sixers could have it both ways. Before his team’s first of four preseason games on Monday night in Brooklyn, the Sixers' head coach did not dismiss that this year, it might be possible. “Listen, we...
NBC Sports
Rodgers plays coy about lengthy postgame chat with Belichick
Bill Belichick's postgame handshakes usually last about five seconds on a good day. But Aaron Rodgers apparently brings out the loquacious side of the New England Patriots head coach. After the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Belichick shared a nearly 30-second conversation with...
NBC Sports
Peyton perfectly nails Jimmy G impression calling complex play
Peyton Manning hasn’t played in the NFL in seven years, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock. During the first quarter of the 49ers’ primetime clash against the Los Angeles Rams, Manning debuted a great impression of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo giving the play call from coach Kyle Shanahan to teammates in San Francisco's huddle.
NBC Sports
Warriors changing practice routine as Kerr evolves as coach
A coach's ability to adapt as the game changes is crucial to any success they hope to have throughout the season. Steve Kerr understands that need to adjust and change his philosophy so his game plan or message to the team doesn't grow stale. When the Warriors coach took over...
NBC Sports
McClung goes viral, wows Japan crowd with between-the-legs dunk
Mac McClung continues to excite the internet. Dub Nation and the rest of NBA Twitter went bonkers over a video of the 23-year-old guard before Saturday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards at Saitama Super Arena in Japan, which shows him getting some serious air on an unreal between-the-legs dunk.
NBC Sports
Rams' Wagner absolutely decks protestor during 49ers game
Bobby Wagner has more combined tackles than anyone since he entered the NFL in 2012. On "Monday Night Football," the Rams' linebacker had yet another takedown with an unlikely foe hitting the ground. It wasn't a 49ers player, but a protestor running on the field at Levi's Stadium with a pink smoke bomb.
NBC Sports
Browns claim Drew Forbes
The Browns made an addition to their offensive line on Monday. The team announced that they have claimed Drew Forbes off of waivers. The Lions cut Forbes on Saturday. Forbes entered the league as a Browns sixth-round pick in 2019 and appeared in two games for the team as a rookie. He opted out due to COVID in 2020 and returned to play one more game last season. He was waived in September and appeared in one game for Detroit after being claimed.
NBC Sports
Report: Warriors release McClung, sign Lamb to training camp deal
After winning their first pair of preseason games in Japan, The Warriors made some roster moves on Monday. Less than 48 hours after going viral for an impressive, between-the-legs dunk before Saturday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards at Saitama Super Arena, Mac McClung is being released by the Warriors, the Athletic’s Shams Charania reported, citing sources.
NBC Sports
Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win
Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
NBC Sports
Trevor Lawrence: Weather no excuse, I have to play better
The Jaguars opened Sunday’s game against the Eagles with two quick touchdowns, but their 14-0 lead was gone by halftime and they wound up 29-21 losers on a wet and blustery day in Philadelphia. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a big hand in the turnaround. Lawrence lost four fumbles and...
NBC Sports
How to watch Capitals vs. Red Wings preseason
The 2022-23 NHL regular season is nearly here, and the Capitals have just two preseason tilts remaining before they begin what they hope is another Stanley Cup run. After taking down the Red Wings 2-0 in the preseason on Friday, Detroit travels to Washington D.C. to take on the Caps for another tune-up game.
NBC Sports
Kerr impressed by several Baldwin Jr. traits during Japan trip
When Patrick Baldwin Jr. was selected by the Warriors with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the team and analysts weren't exactly sure what Golden State had in the 6-foot-9 forward. Baldwin Jr. was a highly touted prospect coming out of high school, but injuries limited...
NBC Sports
How Kerr, Warriors are helping Steph extend his prime years
Steph Curry is entering the final years of his NBA career. That doesn't mean his performance will fall off, but with the Warriors star in his mid-30s, how he takes care of himself is crucial. Curry will be 35 toward the end of the 2022-23 NBA season. As a result,...
Police: Ex-Patriots player LeGarrette Blount involved in youth football game fight
Police in Gilbert, Arizona are investigating a fight at youth football game on Saturday and confirm to USA TODAY Sports that former NFL running back LeGarrette Blount is an involved person in the incident. ...
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: I understand frustration, but have to be realistic with what we have
When Ron Rivera was hired as Washington’s head coach before the 2020 season, there was a lot of talk about how he would have to work to turn things around both on and off the field for a franchise that has been deficient on both fronts for many years.
