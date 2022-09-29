Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Oregon hospital fined $54K for lack of workplace injury investigations
Oregon's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued a citation against the Oregon State Hospital in Salem, Insurance Journal reported Oct. 3. The citation states that from January 2021 to June 2022, the hospital failed to investigate each time a worker had an injury or illness that caused them to miss work and to find effective prevention measures for injury or illness in the future.
beckershospitalreview.com
Oregon to cover health-related climate expenses
Oregon will expand Medicaid coverage to address hunger, homelessness, and climate change. According to a Sept. 28 news release from the Oregon Health Authority, the federal government approved the state's Medicaid waiver. Additionally, Oregon received $1.1 billion in federal funds through Designated State Health Programs. Under the waiver, the funding will address health-related social needs, coverage for certain food assistance, housing supports, and other interventions that are considered medically appropriate, according to the release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Michigan health system receives $8.8M for telerobotics in rural areas
Grand Rapids, Mich.-based BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan received a $8.8 million grant to improve and expand robotic-assisted coronary procedures in rural areas. The grant, provided by the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, will launch the first education and training center to facilitate adoption and retention of robotic-assisted coronary procedures. It will also develop the first multistate network among independent health systems to study remote catheter-based technologies in treating myocardial infarction and stroke, according to an Oct. 3 news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
California law holds physicians accountable for COVID misinformation
On Sept. 30, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that could revoke the licenses of physicians who spread COVID-19 misinformation. The bill was co-sponsored by the California Medical Association and passed the state Senate Aug. 25. "Many health professionals, including physicians, have been the culprits of this [COVID-19] misinformation...
beckershospitalreview.com
Unions call for state intervention over post-strike patient care concerns at Connecticut hospital
Presidents of three unions are asking Connecticut officials to help address their concerns regarding patient care at Hartford HealthCare's Windham and Backus hospitals. In a letter to the state department of public health, shared with Becker's, the heads of Backus Federation of Nurses, Windham Federation of Professional Nurses and WCMH United Employees claim Hartford HealthCare is jeopardizing patient safety by keeping some floors at Willimantic, Conn.-based Windham Hospital closed following a two-day strike at the facility.
beckershospitalreview.com
Staffing crisis cuts 1 in 5 hospital beds in New York region
A dwindling workforce is forcing Syracuse, N.Y.'s three hospitals to redirect patients "hundreds of miles away" to hospitals in Buffalo and Westchester County, N.Y., and Pennsylvania, NNY360 reported Oct. 2. Seventeen percent of nurse and physician posts in upstate New York are vacant, according to the newspaper. Upstate University Hospital...
beckershospitalreview.com
Novant cancer center 1st in North Carolina to offer VR headsets during treatment
Novant Health Wallace Cancer Institute in Salisbury is the first facility in North Carolina to offer virtual reality headsets to patients receiving cancer treatment. The 25 headsets feature 10 hours of virtual reality experiences including animated, interactive experiences and instructor-guided or self-guided travel and nature tours, according to an Oct. 3 news release from the health system. Activities are customizable based on patient needs.
beckershospitalreview.com
North Carolina church relieves all of county's qualifying medical debt
Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Trinity Moravian Church raised enough money to relieve all of the qualifying medical debt in Forsyth County, the Winston-Salem Journal reported Oct. 2. The church collected $5,275 in less than six weeks, according to the report. RIP Medical Debt was able to purchase $1.65 million worth of debt...
beckershospitalreview.com
Tennessee Republican lawmakers to Vanderbilt University Medical Center: Halt gender-affirming surgeries
Republican lawmakers in Tennessee are calling on Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville to stop providing gender-affirming surgeries, NBC News reported Oct. 1. In a Sept. 28 letter to the chair of the hospital's board of directors, about 60 Republican members of the Tennessee House of Representatives raised concerns about gender-affirming care provided at the Clinic for Transgender Health at VUMC.
beckershospitalreview.com
A look at New York's battle against 3 disease outbreaks
Public health officials across New York are attempting to cope with the threat of three simultaneous disease outbreaks — COVID-19, monkeypox and polio — which emphasizes how the nation's public health infrastructure is not equipped to handle multiple outbreaks, Politico reported Oct. 2. "They're basically leaning on a...
