NBC Connecticut
Apple CEO Tim Cook Doesn't Like the Metaverse—He Predicts a Different Technology Will Shape the Future
Tim Cook is the latest big name in tech to pour some cold water on the industry's excitement over the concept of a metaverse. "I always think it's important that people understand what something is," the Apple CEO told Dutch publication Bright on Friday. "And I'm really not sure the average person can tell you what the metaverse is."
NBC Connecticut
‘It's Very Toxic and Dangerous': How to Stop Comparing Yourself to Co-Workers and Defeat Imposter Syndrome, From a Microsoft Exec
When Chris Capossela joined Microsoft in 1991, one of the first things he noticed was how much faster his co-workers were getting promoted than him. At first, he shrugged the news of their promotions off — he was, after all, a marketing manager, while his work friends were engineers and product designers, and their teams worked at different paces. Plus, he told himself, who doesn't feel insecure in their 20s, at the start of their careers?
Twitter stock surges on report Elon Musk again proposes buying the company at full price
Twitter stock was halted twice and rose around 13% in midday trading Tuesday following a report by Bloomberg that Elon Musk has proposed to move forward with his deal to buy the company at the originally agreed upon price of $54.20 per share.
NBC Connecticut
Apple iPhone and Other Devices May Be Forced to Use a Common Charger After EU Lawmakers Approve Rule
European lawmakers approved a new law that would require electronic devices to use a common charger. The European Parliament approved the rule which, if passed, will mean all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold in the European Union must be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port by the end of 2024.
NBC Connecticut
Samsung Aims to Make the World's Most Advanced Chips in 5 Years, as It Plays Catch Up With TSMC
Samsung said it will begin making chips with a 2 nanometer process in 2025 and 1.4 nanometer process in 2027 after beginning mass production of 3 nanometer semiconductors this year. These would be some of the most advanced chips in the world as Samsung looks to catch up with market...
NBC Connecticut
Jim Cramer Says 3 Things Are Preventing the Market From Having a Sustained Rally
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that Monday's rally won't last because none of the headwinds to the economy have abated. Stocks rebounded on Monday after an ugly end to the month and quarter on Friday, notching the best day since June for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500′s best day since July.
NBC Connecticut
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Welcome to the fourth quarter. It's been a rough year for stocks, and it doesn't look like markets' luck will turn around dramatically, if at all, during the final three months. All three major averages on Friday closed out a losing quarter and a losing month, with the Dow closing below 29,000 for the first time since November 2020. They have all suffered three consecutive losing quarters as well. Can it get any more grim, at least for stocks? The economy is still running hot despite the Federal Reserve's best efforts to cool it off with an aggressive rate-hike plan. Read live market updates here.
How scammers make money on the App Store in 4 easy steps
Scam apps on the App Store aren’t new. While Apple says the App Store is a “place you can trust” and this is why the iPhone shouldn’t open space for third-party stores, developer Kosta Eleftheriou highlights every now and then how the Cupertino company must do more to protect its users from scam apps as Apple keeps approving them. This time, the developer shows how a scam app can make a lot of money in simple four steps.
