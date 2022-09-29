Read full article on original website
Chuy’s to open first Longview location
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, is set to open it’s first Longview location in December. The restaurant will be located at 208 E. Loop 281 across from Longview High School. “We’re so excited to be opening in Longview,” Brandon Hurdle, local owner and operator for Chuy’s Longview said. “We’ve received so […]
KTBS
First Cup with First News: Red River Revel
SHREVEPORT, La. - Celebrating its 46th anniversary this year, the Red River Revel Arts Festival returns October 1 - 9, 2022. The Red River Revel Arts Festival is the largest outdoor festival in North Louisiana, attracting tens of thousands of locals and visitors to "Celebrate the Arts" together. The Red...
Beware of the Latest Scam That Can Steal Your Money in Longview, Texas
Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. Others will present an issue that is not there that needs your attention. That's what is happening in Longview, Texas as residents have reported to police of getting a text message asking to check a non-existent bank account.
KTBS
National Night Out: Fighting crime while building community trust
SHREVEPORT, La. - There is strength in numbers and once again, neighbors throughout the nation and the ArkLaTex will be joining forces Tuesday night for a celebration of National Night Out against crime and drugs. Residents will be throwing "going away parties for crime" featuring visits from police, firefighters, and city officials. The event is ramping back up after a pandemic pause.
KTBS
Shreveport sees a rise in vacant house fires
SHREVEPORT, La. - As the temperatures have dropped, the number of vacant house fires in Shreveport have risen. The Shreveport Fire Department is looking into the cause of an early morning house fire on Monday. It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive. The house...
Officials: Avoid MLK and East Birdsong in Longview due to crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police Department are directing traffic on Martin Luther King and East Birdsong in Longview due to a crash. According to a LPD's Facebook post, a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. LPD is asking drivers to avoid this area and seek another route. CBS19 will...
KLTV
Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Near Chireno in Nacogdoches County on the El Camino Real is a beautiful log cabin that has been preserved for the past 60 years. The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel Flournoy, who had moved to Texas from Mississippi. Flournoy was a postmaster and the home served as the post office for a 15-mile radius. It was a popular stop on the stagecoach route between Nacogdoches and San Augustine.
KTBS
Centennial Celebration for South Highlands Elementary School
SHREVEPORT, La. - One Shreveport elementary school celebrated one hundred years of serving the community on Saturday. The South Highlands Elementary "Centennial Celebration" brought back alumni, as well as former teachers. Staff and principals took a walk down memory lane and marked the momentous occasion with campus tours, a ceremony, food trucks and more.
KTBS
City ordered to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field; hearing Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The city of Shreveport has been issued a temporary restraining order to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field. The case was first set for a hearing on Wednesday, but at noon today it was changed to 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Caddo District Court before District Judge Brady O'Callaghan.
KTBS
Deadly shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - At least one person is dead following a shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport Monday night. The victim was located in the Domino's Pizza Parking lot. Police are responding to the scene. No word yet on if any arrests were made.
KTRE
DPS: Driver asleep at wheel nearly crashes into 18-wheeler in Cherokee County
East Texas animal agencies weigh in on Pit Bull Awareness month. Those who work in East Texas pet rescues say that pit bulls can be sometimes misunderstood and mis-labeled. Deborah Dobbs, president and founder of the SPCA of East Texas has worked in the rescue field for 14 years. She said the breed is sometimes used for the wrong reasons.
KTBS
Greenwood Mayor Frank Stawasz has died
GREENWOOD, La. -- Mayor Frank Stawasz has died. The Town of Greenwood announced his death on its Facebook page. Stawasz was in his third term in office. Funeral arrangements have not been announced. In addition to his mayoral duties, Stawasz also was a clocksmith. He was well-known for his decades...
KTBS
Vacant home burns in MLK neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. - An early morning fire in Shreveport remains under investigation. The blaze broke out in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive in the MLK neighborhood shortly after 1 a.m. Monday at a single-story wood framed home. When fire crews arrived, the structure was fully involved. Firefighters were able...
1,500 tires burned in East Texas, causes large fire
HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – 1,500 tires burned and created a large fire in East Texas on Thursday, said officials. The Hawkins Fire Department got called to the blaze around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of FM 2659, said John McQueen, the Wood County Precinct 3 Constable. First responders called for more assistance because of […]
Nacogdoches Police Agency Issuing Handicapped Parking Citations
A few years ago, as my mother was getting weaker and weaker due to her cancer treatments and mild dementia, I still vividly remember her thinking about the welfare of others above herself. When I would take her for treatments in Houston, and there was an empty parking space designated...
KTBS
Rush hour crash on Youree Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. - Several lanes of traffic were shut down along Youree Drive early Monday evening following a vehicle crash. The call came in just after 5 p.m. One vehicle rolled over in that crash and a postal service vehicle was also involved. There were multiple rescue units on the...
KTBS
Fight escalates to shooting outside Shreveport store
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fight outside of a Shreveport grocery store led to a shooting Monday night. It happened about 9:30 p.m. at the Hy-Lo Grocery & Liquor in the 2500 block of MLK Drive. Police say one man shot another in the chest, then drove away. The victim was...
Nacogdoches Sheriff Gives Update on Fatal Auto/Pedestrian Crash
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation related to a fatal automobile-pedestrian crash that occurred Tuesday night between Appleby and Garrison in Nacogdoches County. The fatal crash is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to a report, at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, 911 dispatchers...
KTBS
Former Shreveport Mayor Robert Warren "Bo" Williams dead at 84
SHREVEPORT, La. - Former Shreveport mayor and council member Robert Warren "Bo" Williams has died. He was 84. Williams served the City of Shreveport as council member for District E from 1990-1994 and as mayor from 1994-1998. Williams was also a long-time member of Summer Grove Baptist Church, where he...
Police Seek Two People Suspected of Theft in Henderson, TX
Police Officers in Henderson, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Henderson, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Henderson Police are seeking two persons of interest in connection with an alleged theft that took place at a local business.
