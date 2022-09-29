ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Chuy’s to open first Longview location

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, is set to open it’s first Longview location in December. The restaurant will be located at 208 E. Loop 281 across from Longview High School. “We’re so excited to be opening in Longview,” Brandon Hurdle, local owner and operator for Chuy’s Longview said. “We’ve received so […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

First Cup with First News: Red River Revel

SHREVEPORT, La. - Celebrating its 46th anniversary this year, the Red River Revel Arts Festival returns October 1 - 9, 2022. The Red River Revel Arts Festival is the largest outdoor festival in North Louisiana, attracting tens of thousands of locals and visitors to "Celebrate the Arts" together. The Red...
SHREVEPORT, LA
101.5 KNUE

Beware of the Latest Scam That Can Steal Your Money in Longview, Texas

Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. Others will present an issue that is not there that needs your attention. That's what is happening in Longview, Texas as residents have reported to police of getting a text message asking to check a non-existent bank account.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

National Night Out: Fighting crime while building community trust

SHREVEPORT, La. - There is strength in numbers and once again, neighbors throughout the nation and the ArkLaTex will be joining forces Tuesday night for a celebration of National Night Out against crime and drugs. Residents will be throwing "going away parties for crime" featuring visits from police, firefighters, and city officials. The event is ramping back up after a pandemic pause.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport sees a rise in vacant house fires

SHREVEPORT, La. - As the temperatures have dropped, the number of vacant house fires in Shreveport have risen. The Shreveport Fire Department is looking into the cause of an early morning house fire on Monday. It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive. The house...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Near Chireno in Nacogdoches County on the El Camino Real is a beautiful log cabin that has been preserved for the past 60 years. The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel Flournoy, who had moved to Texas from Mississippi. Flournoy was a postmaster and the home served as the post office for a 15-mile radius. It was a popular stop on the stagecoach route between Nacogdoches and San Augustine.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Centennial Celebration for South Highlands Elementary School

SHREVEPORT, La. - One Shreveport elementary school celebrated one hundred years of serving the community on Saturday. The South Highlands Elementary "Centennial Celebration" brought back alumni, as well as former teachers. Staff and principals took a walk down memory lane and marked the momentous occasion with campus tours, a ceremony, food trucks and more.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Deadly shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - At least one person is dead following a shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport Monday night. The victim was located in the Domino's Pizza Parking lot. Police are responding to the scene. No word yet on if any arrests were made.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Greenwood Mayor Frank Stawasz has died

GREENWOOD, La. -- Mayor Frank Stawasz has died. The Town of Greenwood announced his death on its Facebook page. Stawasz was in his third term in office. Funeral arrangements have not been announced. In addition to his mayoral duties, Stawasz also was a clocksmith. He was well-known for his decades...
GREENWOOD, LA
KTBS

Vacant home burns in MLK neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. - An early morning fire in Shreveport remains under investigation. The blaze broke out in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive in the MLK neighborhood shortly after 1 a.m. Monday at a single-story wood framed home. When fire crews arrived, the structure was fully involved. Firefighters were able...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

1,500 tires burned in East Texas, causes large fire

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – 1,500 tires burned and created a large fire in East Texas on Thursday, said officials. The Hawkins Fire Department got called to the blaze around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of FM 2659, said John McQueen, the Wood County Precinct 3 Constable. First responders called for more assistance because of […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Rush hour crash on Youree Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. - Several lanes of traffic were shut down along Youree Drive early Monday evening following a vehicle crash. The call came in just after 5 p.m. One vehicle rolled over in that crash and a postal service vehicle was also involved. There were multiple rescue units on the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Fight escalates to shooting outside Shreveport store

SHREVEPORT, La. - A fight outside of a Shreveport grocery store led to a shooting Monday night. It happened about 9:30 p.m. at the Hy-Lo Grocery & Liquor in the 2500 block of MLK Drive. Police say one man shot another in the chest, then drove away. The victim was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Former Shreveport Mayor Robert Warren "Bo" Williams dead at 84

SHREVEPORT, La. - Former Shreveport mayor and council member Robert Warren "Bo" Williams has died. He was 84. Williams served the City of Shreveport as council member for District E from 1990-1994 and as mayor from 1994-1998. Williams was also a long-time member of Summer Grove Baptist Church, where he...
SHREVEPORT, LA
101.5 KNUE

Police Seek Two People Suspected of Theft in Henderson, TX

Police Officers in Henderson, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Henderson, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Henderson Police are seeking two persons of interest in connection with an alleged theft that took place at a local business.
HENDERSON, TX

