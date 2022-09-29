ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York's Hochul furthers plan to require zero-emission cars by 2035

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 5 days ago

New York is advancing regulations that would ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles starting 2035, The Hill reports Thursday, per New York Gov. Kathy Hocul (D) .

"We're really putting our foot down on the accelerator and revving up our efforts to make sure we have this transition," Hochul said at a press conference, during which she directed the State Department of Environmental Conservation to take the necessary regulatory action: "Not someday in the future, but on a specific date, a specific year — by the year 2035."

To reach the zero-emission requirement, 35 percent of new cars must be zero-emission by 2026 and 68 percent by 2030, The Hill writes, per Hochul. Futher, all new school buses will need to follow suit by 2027, "with the entire fleet meeting these standards by 2035."

The announcement follows a similar initiative out of California , where lawmakers in August voted to ban the sale of gas-powered cars starting in 2035. Hochul originally signed legislation approving the New York initiative last year, but, due to federal requirements, had to wait until California finalized its regulation to begin implementing it.

The governor also announced "a $10 million investment in the state's Drive Clean Rebate program," and shared that the New York Power Authority had completed the installation of its 100th high-speed electric vehicle charger, where any battery-powered electric vehicle can charge in as little as 20 minutes, The Hill summarizes.

The state will receive $175 million of the bipartisan infrastructure law to help with the EV charging network, per The Hill and Hochul's office .

Comments / 0

The Week

How long will it take Florida to recover after Hurricane Ian?

After crashing into Cuba, Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida's southwestern coast on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds. The hurricane caused catastrophic flooding and destruction across the state, decimating homes and businesses in some of Florida's fastest-growing cities, including Fort Myers. Residents are now picking up the pieces and starting the first steps towards rebuilding. Here's everything you need to know: How destructive was Hurricane Ian in Florida? Ian barreled into Florida as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, bringing extreme winds, heavy rain, and historic storm surge. Several towns have reported widespread destruction; in the Fort Myers...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina as Florida begins recovery

Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina on Friday as a Category 1 hurricane. The storm has already caused over 200,000 power outages in the state and is expected to move inland, reaching both eastern South Carolina and northern North Carolina, ABC News reports. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) has declared a state of emergency. The hurricane hit Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, and has left the state powerless and flooded. Nearly 2 million people are without power, reports The Associated Press. The Fort Meyers region was especially torn apart, with many homes and businesses left in debris. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Doug Mastriano's controversial run for governor in Pennsylvania, explained

There are 36 gubernatorial elections across the United States this year, but one race — and one candidate in particular — is drawing an extraordinary amount of attention: Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee to be Pennsylvania's chief executive.  Not all the attention is good, admittedly.  For example: Conservative columnist George Will labeled Mastriano a "special danger" to the nation. Why? Because in a party full of candidates who go along with the lie that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election, Mastriano really stands out. He burst onto the national scene in 2021 when he chartered buses to carry protesters to the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

DOE scales back student loan forgiveness eligibility as Biden gets sued over plan

The Biden administration has rolled back eligibility for its student loan forgiveness plan on the same day six Republican states filed a lawsuit to prevent the plan from being implemented, per CNN.  Initially, borrowers with student loans held by private lenders qualified for forgiveness if they consolidated their loans into the federal Direct Loans program. Borrowers took on many such private loans under the former Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) and the Federal Perkins Loan programs.  The Department of Education updated its website Thursday to reflect its recent adjustment. The eligibility requirements now state that any borrower who had not completed consolidation before...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Week

In the path of Ian

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday. It is the first storm of the 2022 Atlantic basin hurricane season to seriously threaten the continental United States, and the first since 2018's Hurricane Michael to menace the state of Florida. As Ian approaches Florida's west coast with potentially destructive winds, rain, and storm surges, how does it compare to past storms that have hit the Sunshine State? Here's everything you need to know about Florida's hurricane history: How often does Florida get a direct hit? The Atlantic hurricane season stretches from June 1 to Nov. 30, with an average...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Hurricane Ian hits Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm. This powerful tempest crashed into the coast with winds of 150 mph, and is tied for fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the United States. The storm caused extensive flooding and dangerous storm surge, with residents sharing videos on social media showing everything from water rushing into their homes to fires sparked by downed power lines. The federal government sent millions of meals and liters of water to Florida to distribute once Ian has passed, and President Biden promised to "help you clean up and rebuild, to...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Georgia GOP Senate pick Herschel Walker, abortion ban proponent, reportedly funded girlfriend's abortion

Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia and advocate of strict abortion bans, encouraged his girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009 and then reimbursed her after she underwent the procedure, The Daily Beast reported Monday night. Walker called the report a "flat-out lie" that he denies in the "strongest possible terms," and vowed to sue The Daily Beast for defamation Tuesday morning.  The unidentified woman gave The Daily Beast proof of her relationship with Walker, the receipt for her abortion, a bank deposit receipt with an image of a $700 check from Walker, and a copy of the signed "get well"...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

The biggest 2022 gubernatorial races

The midterms are only a month away, and all eyes are on Congress, where Democrats are battling to maintain control of both the House and the Senate. But a number of consequential contests are unfolding off Capitol Hill, too — gubernatorial match-ups, namely — and you won't want to miss a minute of 'em. To help catch you up, here is a look at where a few of the biggest gubernatorial races stand: Texas: Abbott v. O'Rourke Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) was initially favored to prevail against challenger Beto O'Rourke … and it seems he still is. Though his advantage has...
TEXAS STATE
The Week

At least 20 missing after migrant boat sinks ahead of Ian's landfall

At least 20 people are still missing after a ship carrying Cuban migrants sank off the coast of Florida on Wednesday, Reuters reports, per U.S. Border Patrol. The boat sank on account of inclement weather caused by Hurricane Ian, the first hurricane to threaten Florida since 2018. Four individuals on the boat were able to swim to shore and have since been hospitalized, Reuters adds, per officials and local media. The U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue operation for the others and was able to locate three of the original missing 23 migrants. Hurricane Ian swept through Cuba on Tuesday, killing...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

O'Rourke, Abbott face off in Texas gubernatorial debate

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott faced off with his Democratic challenger, Beto O'Rourke, on Friday in their only scheduled debate, with the midterm elections rapidly approaching.  Though Abbott maintains a 7-point lead in the current polls, according to CBS News, this is likely to be among the closest races that the governor has had — he won re-election in 2014 and 2018 by 20 points and 13 points, respectively.  The two candidates sparred over a number of issues, with gun control taking center stage following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, this past May that left 19 children dead. Abbott has been heavily...
TEXAS STATE
