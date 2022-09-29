ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
florida-backroads-travel.com

DRIFTERS RIVERFRONT BAR & GRILL

Drifters Riverfront Bar & Grill is in Astor on the west bank of the St. Johns River where State Road 40 crosses over on its way from Ormond Beach to Ocala through the Ocala National Forest. This quiet river crossing is a slice of Old Florida, and so is this...
ASTOR, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Local
Florida Restaurants
Ormond Beach, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Ormond Beach, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Orlando, FL
City
Ormond Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Ormond Beach, FL
Lifestyle
mynews13.com

Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
WESH

Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling

As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods

DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
DELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Chicken Tenders#Filet Mignon#South Georgia#Franchises#Food Drink#The Huey Magoo
click orlando

Here’s when your trash, storm debris will be picked up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Many streets in Central Florida are damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Trash pick-ups are being rescheduled and storm debris is being picked up. [TRENDING: Pregnant woman braves Brevard roads during Hurricane Ian to give birth at hospital | 21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider ]
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police: Person skydiving at Skydive DeLand killed after parachute failed to open

DELAND, Fla. - A skydiver in Central Florida has died after their parachute failed to open, according to the DeLand Police Department. Spokesperson Ava Hanner said someone was skydiving at Skydive DeLand on Monday when their parachute failed to open. In a later tweet, DeLand police said a male skydiver died after a "parachute malfunction and hard landing."
DELAND, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

They just keep on dancing in Volusia

Dancing remains a popular activity for seniors whether in private clubs, parties, weddings or dance studios. Volusia Mall came alive Sept. 18 with the annual Mall Ball sponsored by USA Dance Greater Daytona Chapter. Florida has 15 USA dance chapters, more than any other state. Jean Krupa is one of...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More

Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
askflagler.com

17th Annual Creekside Music & Arts Festival

Hurricane Ian might’ve tried to stop one of Flagler County‘s biggest charity events of the year but will not stop the 17th Annual Creekside Music & Arts Festival scheduled for October 8 and 9; Princess Place Preserve suffered some damage and flooding however, the Florida Agricultural Museum Festival Grounds next door on the corner of US 1 and Old Kings Rd is high and dry.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Hurricane Ian Death Toll Climbing Rapidly

As Florida continues to try and recover from Hurricane Ian, the total number reported dead is continuing to ascend rapidly. The southwest corner of the state was hit the hardest, with 42 dead in Lee County alone according to Reuters. 39 more are reported dead in nearby counties. After impacting...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia County deputies search for missing Ormond Beach man

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies had begun to search for a missing, 60-year-old man out of Ormond Beach. Tony McGlothlin left his home on Myrtle Jo Drive Thursday evening in a dark blue 1998 Dodge Ram with Florida tag GFW-Q12, deputies said. McGlothlin was reportedly last seen wearing a white T-shirt, green khaki shorts and flip-flops and he has shown recent signs of memory loss, according to the sheriff’s office.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy