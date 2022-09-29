Is Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series Really Anti-Irish? And Where Did That Stereotype Come From, Anyway?

Read full article on original website
Related
historynet.com
How American Revolutionaries Ran This Wealthy British Loyalist Family Out of Philadelphia
Fists banged on Grace Galloway’s front door early on the morning of Thursday, August 20, 1778. From the entryway where she and a servant had been awaiting unwanted visitors to her stately home at Market and Sixth Streets, a block from the Pennsylvania State House (now Independence Hall) in Philadelphia, Galloway shouted that she would not be admitting anyone.
Depeche Mode Reveal New Album ‘Momento Mori’ and World Tour, Coming in 2023
Depeche Mode has returned to unveil a new album, “Memento Mori,” and accompanying tours of North America and Europe, all to kick off next year. The forthcoming album will be the band’s 15th studio effort and their first release since the death in May of founding member and keyboardist Andy “Fletch” Fletcher. “We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time,” said Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore. “After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an...
Three things with Craig Silvey: ‘I wrote songs, many of them unforgivably awful’
In our weekly interview about objects, the hit Australian author tells us about moonlighting as an electric ukulele player – and the childhood stories he wrote
Moral Clauses: Why a Red Scare Tactic Revived in the #MeToo Era Could Lead to a Fight With the Guilds
In the wake of #MeToo, employers across Hollywood turned to morals clauses as an attempt to deter bad behavior. While these provisions have been criticized by talent reps for being too broad and too subjective, there’s actually a bigger problem with their presence in many contracts: They’re prohibited by the directors and writers guilds’ collective bargaining agreements — and they have been for decades. “The origin was the Red Scare,” says talent lawyer Linda Lichter, explaining that the clauses first became popular when McCarthyism hit Hollywood. “Companies put them in contracts so they could fire people if they were accused of...
Comments / 0