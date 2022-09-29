Is Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series Really Anti-Irish? And Where Did That Stereotype Come From, Anyway?

Depeche Mode has returned to unveil a new album, “Memento Mori,” and accompanying tours of North America and Europe, all to kick off next year. The forthcoming album will be the band’s 15th studio effort and their first release since the death in May of founding member and keyboardist Andy “Fletch” Fletcher. “We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time,” said Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore. “After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an...

ROCK MUSIC ・ 8 MINUTES AGO