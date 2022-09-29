Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Murder charges pending against shooting suspect
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested and faces a pending first-degree murder charge following a shooting Friday, according to the Mason Police Department. The shooting happened Friday around 3 p.m. along Front Street. Officers identified the victim as Jason Pierce, of Rutland, Ohio, and they...
WSAZ
Candidate holds home invasion suspect at gunpoint
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A retired high school teacher who’s running for office is being praised in his neighborhood for catching a suspect accused of trying to get into homes. “Emotions were sky high crazy here, just fear,” Katelyn Kelly said. “In that moment, you don’t know what...
WSAZ
Woman’s body discovered during well-being check by police
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During a well-being check Tuesday, the Charleston Police Department discovered a body. Officers report when they arrived at the home in the 1300 block of Adele Street, they could see a body lying on the living room floor through a window. According to Charleston Police, officers...
Two arrested after Kanawha County police pursuit
Two people have been arrested after a police pursuit in eastern Kanawha County.
WV man sentenced to 11 years for distributing 60 ounces of meth
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Monday, a Cross Lanes man was sentenced to prison followed by supervised release for his role in a large-volume drug trafficking organization (DTO). Leo Antoine Smith, 38, is the last major defendant in a case that took down a DTO that operated mostly in the Charleston, Rand and St. Albans […]
Investigation into Beckley residence ongoing, details limited
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent CrimeTask Force is continuing an investigation, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Canaday confirmed on Monday, October 3, 2022. During the investigation, a number of agents entered a house on Sidney Street in the residential Jamescrest neighborhood in late September 2022, Canaday verified. He declined to […]
3 inmate overdoses under investigation at South Central Regional Jail
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders are reporting multiple inmate overdoses at the South Central Regional Jail tonight in Charleston. According to Morgan Switzer with the Department of Homeland Security, three inmates overdosed Monday night, Oct. 3, but she adds everyone is now okay. She says that the three inmates who were exhibiting symptoms […]
Clendenin man reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a Clendenin man has been reported missing. Deputies say John Gatten, Jr., 34 of Clendenin, was last seen on Sept. 26 leaving his home on West Union Road. He was last seen driving a red Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck with the license plate number […]
WSAZ
Man arrested for assaulting employee at fast-food chain
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There was a large police presence at a fast food chain Saturday night. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to what appeared to be a robbery at the Subway at Call Rd in Sissonville. “What deputies learned when they got on the scene was...
Metro News
Man charged in convenience store assault
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies arrested a North Carolina man late Saturday night after he allegedly assaulted a pair of employees inside a Little General/Subway store. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, Luis Diaz-Chinchilla, 22, of Charlotte, NC, entered the Subway part of the store on Call...
wchstv.com
Man accused of jumping over counter, slapping Sissonville Subway employee
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man faces several charges after Kanawha County deputies said an employee at a Subway store in Sissonville reported he jumped over the counter, slapped her in the face and damaged the digital credit card reader. "As the call came in and the call...
Deputies searching for suspect in attempted ATM robbery
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Deputies are searching for a suspect who attempted to to steal at ATM at the Chase Bank in Elkview early Monday morning. Deputies on scene say a truck was stolen from a prominent resident of the community for the attempted robbery. K-9 officers are assisting in the search for […]
lootpress.com
UPDATE: Human remains found in Fayette County may be of missing man
UPDATE: OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Human remains found in Fayette County match the description of a missing man, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley. Last night, October 2, 2022, deputies, with the assistance of the Oak Hill Police Department, followed up on a tip in the area behind the Tractor Supply in Oak Hill. When surveying the wooden area, deputies did discover human remains matching the description of the missing individual. The remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office for identification. No further details are being released at this time. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau.
wchstv.com
Police: Charleston man in possession of uncapped syringe while holding his daughter
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police have made an arrest after finding a man in possession of drug paraphernalia while holding his child. Brandon Messer, 29, of Charleston has been charged with gross child neglect creating risk of injury, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
wchstv.com
Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County
MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
WSAZ
Reports of suspicious van being monitored by schools, law enforcement
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the Communications Director for Wayne County Schools, school resource officers have received reports of suspicious activity involving a white van seen at public places and on or near school property. Due to the reports made on Thursday, Sept. 29, Wayne County Schools published...
1 of 3 Kane Roush murder suspects pleads guilty to lesser charges
UPDATE: (4 P.M. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022) – Closing arguments in the trial of Jaquan Hall for the murder of Kane Roush will take place in Meigs County Court Tuesday morning. The State rested its case this afternoon, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, and the defense says they have no more witnesses to call to the […]
WSAZ
Homeowner shares scary burglary experience
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A scary situation has left one woman thankful things didn’t end up worse. Phyllis Ferguson showed WSAZ security camera footage of a masked man, who she says she has never met before, come onto her private property with a gun strapped onto him. Ferguson...
Raleigh County man pleads guilty to distributing 355 grams of fentanyl laced heroin
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, September 30, 2022, a Raleigh County man pleaded guilty to fentanyl distribution. According to court documents, on October 6, 2021, Sean Hafesh, 33, of Daniels, sold approximately 3.7 grams of suspected heroin to a confidential informant at a home in Daniels, West Virginia. The following day, officers executed a search […]
Crash closes 1 lane of Corridor G
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was injured in a crash on Corridor G this evening. The two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 6:34 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 on Corridor G near Eureka Road, according to 911 dispatchers. The crash has shut down the slow lane of Corridor G, and drivers are urged to […]
