Related
Republican Herschel Walker pledges to sue over report he paid for abortion – live
Anti-abortion Senate candidate in Georgia reportedly paid for the procedure for a former girlfriend in 2009
ACLU 'unequivocally' opposed to swing state's ballot initiative tying bail amounts to public safety risk
Opponent and proponents of an Ohio ballot initiative that would tie bail amounts to public safety concerns are clashing ahead of the planned November vote.
Sheryl Sandberg steps into abortion fight with ACLU donation
Sheryl Sandberg opened her next chapter as a full-time philanthropist Tuesday with a donation to the American Civil Liberties Union to fight state abortion bans across the country
