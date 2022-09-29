Terrafix Geosynthetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leggett and Platt, has acquired Ottawa based Geosynthetics Systems. Geosynthetic Systems specializes in the distribution of products used for erosion and sediment control, drainage and stormwater management, construction, gabion systems, engineered walls, and landscaping. Geosynthetic Systems was founded by Peter Mulrooney, an entrepreneur,...

