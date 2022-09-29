Read full article on original website
Terrafix Geosynthetics Inc, Acquires Geosynthetic Systems
Terrafix Geosynthetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leggett and Platt, has acquired Ottawa based Geosynthetics Systems. Geosynthetic Systems specializes in the distribution of products used for erosion and sediment control, drainage and stormwater management, construction, gabion systems, engineered walls, and landscaping. Geosynthetic Systems was founded by Peter Mulrooney, an entrepreneur,...
Q.E QED Environmental Systems Highlights AutoPump® Ultra 4+ Aggressive Fluid Duty
Dexter, MI – Q.E.D. Environmental Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of innovative environmental products and subsidiary of Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG), highlights its AutoPump® Ultra 4+ Aggressive Fluid Duty landfill liquid pump that features upgraded materials that extends the pump’s service life and expands its use cases to a wider set of conditions.
