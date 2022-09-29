Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Rouses Amylu Breakfast Quiche Bites
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chef Nino from Rouses joined us with a recipe for Amylu Breakfast Quiche Bites. 1 9-ounce package Amylu Apple & Maple Chicken Mini Links, cooked according to package directions and cut into ¼-inch pieces. 1 cup shredded cheese of your choice • ½ white onion,...
WALA-TV FOX10
In the Kitchen with Barnyard Buffet: Pot Roast
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are back in the kitchen with Chef JJ Nelson at Barnyard Buffet. He is cooking up some delicious pot roast. Sear pork or beef on both sides, then bake low and slow in a dutch oven with fresh vegetables, broth, and seasonings. You can check...
alabamaliving.coop
Variety of cuisine influences set Southwood Kitchen apart
Daphne, Alabama, sometimes takes a backseat to its flashier neighbor, Mobile, but while this quaint community is quieter, less big-city excitement doesn’t equal boring, especially when it comes to eating. If you know where to look, you’ll find Daphne’s dining scene is diverse and delicious. Case in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fall Classes at Stewart Heath Gallery
10/27 6pm-8pm Peter Paper Pumpkin (kids class) Light bites, drinks, and music provided. Stewart Heath Gallery 30500 AL-181 Suite 713 Spanish Fort, AL 36527. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
From hot to hopeful; folks enjoying the weather across Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - October is here and for the first time in a long while, it actually feels like fall. Many people in the Port City are taking advantage of the gorgeous weather. With temperatures in the low 80s, locals were out and about doing different activities. But one...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fewer wrinkles with Plexaderm
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can order your trial pack of Plexaderm today! This special is just $14.95 and shipping is free today!. You can also take the Plexaderm 10-minute challenge! Our friends at Plexaderm want to help you look and feel your best with one simple step. Plexaderm is so effective! It is derived from shale clay, once it’s applied, it forms an invisible shield on your skin that pushes back puffiness and actually lifts up the crevasse where wrinkles form, giving your skin a smooth and beautiful look.
Relaxed Dashchund-mix is looking for her perfect home
Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Dachshund-Mix named Pepperoni.
WALA-TV FOX10
Accessories for your home at Barrow Fine Furniture
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Whether preparing for fall or the holidays, the time to accessorize is now! We took a trip to Barrow Fine Furniture to take a look at the many goodies you can find around the store. From lamps to artwork, you’ll have to take a trip to Barrow’s to see for yourself.
WALA-TV FOX10
Score on deals at Kidz Klozet
Kidz Klozet is back in Mobile! This is an event that happens a few times a year and offers children’s consignment sales and new clothing liquidation sales. The sale is open to the public October 4-8, 2022 in Mobile at 1616 West I-65 Service Road South. You can find strollers, clothes, bassinets, toddler beds and more this week at Kidz Klozet.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: ‘100 Things to Do in Mobile Before You Die’
The following information was provided by the author:. Reedy Press is pleased to announce the release of our newest guidebook, 100 Things to Do in Mobile Before You Die, by Jodie Cain Smith. Mobile, Alabama, is proud to be the birthplace of Mardi Gras, but carnival season is just one...
WALA-TV FOX10
Excitement brews at Mobile’s 24th annual Beerfest this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of people took advantage of the nice weather as they headed out to Beerfest. With 39 different beers to try and 13 venues, people raised their glasses to the 24th annual Beerfest. A wristband is the golden ticket to Beerfest-- complete with an iconic mug--...
WALA-TV FOX10
Highs will reach middle 80s
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another dry and quiet morning on the Gulf Coast to start our Tuesday. One thing that will be changing today is that our sky will have an increase in cloud coverage. Clouds are tracking east into our area and we’ll see a partly...
WALA-TV FOX10
Get into the spooky spirit with Graham’s Creek Haunted Forest
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Are you looking to get into the Halloween Spirit? Well, Graham Creek’s Haunted Forest has you covered, where visitors can dare to walk a 1/2-mile trek through terrifying scenes within eerie woods. For 2022 the forest is transformed into Childhood Nightmares. Anything you feared as...
Final “Victor-y lap” for beloved runner in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of people spent the day paying tribute to a beloved member of Mobile’s running community. Victor Birch was killed in a vehicle crash one week ago today. This morning friends organized one more run for a man who was always running. A large crowd of people makes their way out […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Food trucks coming to Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - At Monday’s city council meeting, an ordinance passed which now allows food trucks to open shop within city limits, and city leaders said this will not step on toes of brick-and-mortar restaurants. Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan said this has been a long-time request,...
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned storage unit
Now a story that crosses both sides of Mobile Bay. It involves the cremated remains of more than a dozen people that have been hidden away in a storage unit until recently when that storage unit was sold at auction.
Gulf Shores adds food truck event in November at Gulf Place
Two-day event will include tailgate activities and other entertainment. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The National Shrimp Festival is planned for the first weekend in October, Oct. 6-9 this year and also this year the city is adding a new event at Gulf Place for the second weekend in November.
WALA-TV FOX10
Feels Like Fall
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tuesday will be another nice one with temperatures starting in the upper 50s and climbing into the mid 80s in the afternoon. There will be full on sunshine, a few clouds, and no rain anywhere nearby. The rest of the week will be pleasant, but dry....
utv44.com
Foley parents concerned about fentanyl resembling candy ahead of Halloween
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — For decades parents have been urged to check their children's Halloween candy after a night of trick-or-treating. First, it was razor blades in apples, then marijuana-laced gummies, but this year, parents' Halloween scare is 'rainbow fentanyl'. The DEA warns drug cartels target young people with...
