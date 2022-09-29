Read full article on original website
informedinfrastructure.com
Paul Wiedefeld Joins HDR as Northeast Region Transportation Director
OMAHA, Neb. — Paul Wiedefeld has joined HDR as director of the firm’s transportation practice in the Northeast U.S. Wiedefeld brings four decades of transportation industry experience with half of those years as the CEO of major aviation and transit agencies. As HDR’s Northeast transportation director, he will provide leadership across 14 states from Virginia to Maine, plus the District of Columbia.
Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
NEW YORK (AP) — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, announced Tuesday it would open a semiconductor plant in upstate New York, promising an investment of up to $100 billion over two decades and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. The company was lured to the Syracuse area with help from a generous set of federal, state and local incentives, including up to $5.5 billion in state tax credits over 20 years. The announcement comes after Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, of New York, had pushed Micron and the company’s CEO, Sanjay Mehrota, to consider upstate New York for its factory. It also comes months after Congress passed the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, which set aside $52 billion to bolster the semiconductor industry. “An investment of this scale in the U.S. is simply not possible without significant government and community support,” Mehrota said at the announcement.
