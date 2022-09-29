ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

birchrestaurant.com

10 Best Restaurants in Springdale, AR

Some of the best food in Springdale, AR is right outside your door. If you’re looking for American fair, Mediterranean, Vietnamese food, an impeccable slice of pizza, or the best dry-aged steak you can imagine, Springdale foodies are in luck!. Find ten of the best restaurants in Springdale, Arkansas...
SPRINGDALE, AR
koamnewsnow.com

National Taco Day is bringing deals to the 4-States

National Taco Day is just around the corner and local Taco Tuesdays deals are giving 4-Staters something to get excited about. October 4th is National Taco Day and it just so happens to fall on a Tuesday this year. Here are some regional restaurants giving out taco freebies or running...
CHANUTE, KS
topshelfmusicmag.com

Arkansas’ newest hidden gem: FORMAT Festival day one

In the heart of lakes country in Northwestern Arkansas sits a city by the name of Bentonville. A relatively small town, notable mostly for being the birthplace and headquarters of the world’s largest retailer, Walmart. Recently, however, Bentonville has another burgeoning claim-to-fame in hosting the nation’s newest up-and-coming music...
BENTONVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Bikes, Blues & BBQ returns with new location

Rev up your engines and head to Rogers this week, it’s the return of an annual rally. Watch as we catch up with an organizer of the event, Tommy Sisemore to get all the plans and details.
ROGERS, AR
KYTV

Garth Brooks fans unable to get into the concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena because of traffic, crowd

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Garth Brooks is appearing at the new Bass Pro Thunder Ridge Nature Arena Branson for the weekend of September 30 through October 2. The sold-out show was a hit for many who attended on September 30. However, many others were unable to even get into the venue due to miles of traffic and few shuttles from parking lots to the concert. Maricalla Cossich and her husband decided to spend their fifth anniversary seeing Garth Brooks. They spent $400 on tickets for themselves and friends and a parking pass. They left their home in Bolivar at 3 p.m. When they arrived at the venue, they waited in line to get to their assigned parking spot for over an hour. Once they parked, they saw hundreds of people in line for the shuttle.
BRANSON, MO
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Eureka Springs 2022

Tucked away in the Ozark Mountains in northwest Arkansas, Eureka Springs is a haven for history and nature buffs, outdoor lovers, and artists. Steeped in history, culture, and art, the city is emerging as one of the top travel destinations in Arkansas. As you wander the winding mountainside streets downtown,...
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
nixa.com

Remembering K9 Jannie

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of retired K9 Jannie. Jannie passed away on September 11, 2022 surrounded by those that loved her most. K9 Jannie will be laid to rest at Rivermonte Pet Cemetery in Springfield. As we mourn her passing, we want to thank...
NIXA, MO
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Missouri Concertgoers Face Hours-Long Traffic Jam

Garth Brooks is opening up Thunder Ridge in Missouri this weekend. The new venue is at the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. It happens at a lot of venues, but rarely do venues open their doors with an artist this big. There are traffic issues. Here’s hoping that local officials can solve them for the final night of the run on Sunday.
RIDGEDALE, MO
KYTV

Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Apple Oatmeal Bites

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out these bites for a quick, healthy breakfast. 1 ½ medium or large apples cut into ½ inch pieces. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease muffin tin. In a large bowl combine oats, apple pie seasoning, apples and dried cranberries. In another bowl combine, milk, eggs and maple syrup. Stir wet ingredients until completely combined. Combine wet and dry ingredients and mix well. Scoop mixture into greased muffin tin filling to top of each cup. Sprinkle tops with sugar in the raw and bake for 22-25 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Remove and allow to cool for five to ten minutes. Serve warm or room temperature. Recipe makes 12-15 baked oatmeal bites.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CJ Coombs

Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the Ozarks

James Mason “Jim” Owen (b. Nov. 11, 1903, d. July 12, 1972).Trenton Thompson, Find-a-Grave. For 12 years, James Mason “Jim” Owen served as a Branson, Missouri mayor. Before relocating to the Ozarks in 1933, Owen was employed by a Jefferson City newspaper as an advertising manager. Once arriving in Branson, he stayed and never left.
BRANSON, MO
Springfield Business Journal

A Conversation With ... Amy DeMelo

How has the state’s Fast Track program, which pays for eligible adults to go back to school, impacted enrollment?. We actually have a lot of phone calls from interested students who want to know how it works and how do they apply and what does it cover. For us, it’s our nursing program that it will cover. It’s a wonderful way for someone who maybe was concerned about the cost of education. This is a great way for them to access higher education.
MONETT, MO
KOLR10 News

Motorcyclist killed in Newton Co., AR

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. — A motorcyclist was killed after he drove into a vehicle towing a trailer. Clifton Caughron, 71, of Yukon, Oklahoma, was riding his 2011 Harley Davidson north on State Highway 7 near the intersection of Newton County Road 3050 around 3:23 p.m. on Oct. 2. A vehicle pulling a trailer was traveling […]
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
Springfield Business Journal

Newsmakers: Oct. 3-9, 2022

Inside Public Accounting selected FORVIS LLP among its Best of the Best list of 50 firms with revenue of $10 million or more. The companies are ranked on more than 50 metrics, including long-term sustainability and growth. KPM CPAs & Advisors ranked among Accounting Today’s 2022 Best Firms to Work...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

