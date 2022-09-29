Read full article on original website
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history too
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the Ozarks
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
Lake Taneycomo in the Ozark Mountains is supposed to be your go-to place for brown or rainbow trout fishing
birchrestaurant.com
10 Best Restaurants in Springdale, AR
Some of the best food in Springdale, AR is right outside your door. If you’re looking for American fair, Mediterranean, Vietnamese food, an impeccable slice of pizza, or the best dry-aged steak you can imagine, Springdale foodies are in luck!. Find ten of the best restaurants in Springdale, Arkansas...
KYTV
Sister Act: Siblings aim to turn abandoned Springfield landmark into restaurant, retail space
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Would you be willing to go into business with one of your siblings and take up all those financial and planning headaches with someone who knows everything there is to know about you...and picks on you for it?. Well, that’s exactly what’s happening in a project...
koamnewsnow.com
National Taco Day is bringing deals to the 4-States
National Taco Day is just around the corner and local Taco Tuesdays deals are giving 4-Staters something to get excited about. October 4th is National Taco Day and it just so happens to fall on a Tuesday this year. Here are some regional restaurants giving out taco freebies or running...
topshelfmusicmag.com
Arkansas’ newest hidden gem: FORMAT Festival day one
In the heart of lakes country in Northwestern Arkansas sits a city by the name of Bentonville. A relatively small town, notable mostly for being the birthplace and headquarters of the world’s largest retailer, Walmart. Recently, however, Bentonville has another burgeoning claim-to-fame in hosting the nation’s newest up-and-coming music...
nwahomepage.com
Bikes, Blues & BBQ returns with new location
Rev up your engines and head to Rogers this week, it’s the return of an annual rally. Watch as we catch up with an organizer of the event, Tommy Sisemore to get all the plans and details.
Missouri murder featured on true-crime TV show, ‘Snapped’
A loving Arkansas mother and a doting Missouri father seem happy on the outside. But what happens when she snaps?
KYTV
Garth Brooks fans unable to get into the concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena because of traffic, crowd
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Garth Brooks is appearing at the new Bass Pro Thunder Ridge Nature Arena Branson for the weekend of September 30 through October 2. The sold-out show was a hit for many who attended on September 30. However, many others were unable to even get into the venue due to miles of traffic and few shuttles from parking lots to the concert. Maricalla Cossich and her husband decided to spend their fifth anniversary seeing Garth Brooks. They spent $400 on tickets for themselves and friends and a parking pass. They left their home in Bolivar at 3 p.m. When they arrived at the venue, they waited in line to get to their assigned parking spot for over an hour. Once they parked, they saw hundreds of people in line for the shuttle.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Eureka Springs 2022
Tucked away in the Ozark Mountains in northwest Arkansas, Eureka Springs is a haven for history and nature buffs, outdoor lovers, and artists. Steeped in history, culture, and art, the city is emerging as one of the top travel destinations in Arkansas. As you wander the winding mountainside streets downtown,...
nixa.com
Remembering K9 Jannie
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of retired K9 Jannie. Jannie passed away on September 11, 2022 surrounded by those that loved her most. K9 Jannie will be laid to rest at Rivermonte Pet Cemetery in Springfield. As we mourn her passing, we want to thank...
Garth Brooks Missouri Concertgoers Face Hours-Long Traffic Jam
Garth Brooks is opening up Thunder Ridge in Missouri this weekend. The new venue is at the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. It happens at a lot of venues, but rarely do venues open their doors with an artist this big. There are traffic issues. Here’s hoping that local officials can solve them for the final night of the run on Sunday.
KYTV
Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Apple Oatmeal Bites
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out these bites for a quick, healthy breakfast. 1 ½ medium or large apples cut into ½ inch pieces. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease muffin tin. In a large bowl combine oats, apple pie seasoning, apples and dried cranberries. In another bowl combine, milk, eggs and maple syrup. Stir wet ingredients until completely combined. Combine wet and dry ingredients and mix well. Scoop mixture into greased muffin tin filling to top of each cup. Sprinkle tops with sugar in the raw and bake for 22-25 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Remove and allow to cool for five to ten minutes. Serve warm or room temperature. Recipe makes 12-15 baked oatmeal bites.
sgfcitizen.org
Developer will demolish University Heights house this week, heavy equipment moves in
A request made by developers to demolish the large white house diagonally across from Mercy Hospital was approved by the city’s Building and Development Services staff over the weekend, according to online records. The colonial-style home — 1755 S. National Ave. — is 92 years old and has been...
Traffic disrupts many attending Garth Brooks show at Thunder Ridge
BRANSON, Mo.- Night one of the Garth Brooks concerts brought a headache for many fans, as they waited hours in traffic. Fans say they were at a stand-still from Ridgedale, all the way to Hollister on Highway 86. Headlights shine on Highway 86 as state troopers direct traffic. Getting out to the arena most had […]
Family waiting for answers after accident in automatic car wash
ROGERS, Ark. — On Monday, Sept. 26, a Rogers teen was going through an automatic car wash when a brush fell in her car. 17-year-old Emma Kate James of Rogers said she and a friend had just left dance practice when she decided to stop by Zips Car Wash on Pleasant Grove Road.
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the Ozarks
James Mason “Jim” Owen (b. Nov. 11, 1903, d. July 12, 1972).Trenton Thompson, Find-a-Grave. For 12 years, James Mason “Jim” Owen served as a Branson, Missouri mayor. Before relocating to the Ozarks in 1933, Owen was employed by a Jefferson City newspaper as an advertising manager. Once arriving in Branson, he stayed and never left.
An Ozark business owner is starting over after thieves stole all of his tools
Thieves stole all of Brett Callahan's tools he needs for his heating and cooling business. Ozark Police are investigating and say there's been a spike in these kinds of crimes.
Springfield Business Journal
A Conversation With ... Amy DeMelo
How has the state’s Fast Track program, which pays for eligible adults to go back to school, impacted enrollment?. We actually have a lot of phone calls from interested students who want to know how it works and how do they apply and what does it cover. For us, it’s our nursing program that it will cover. It’s a wonderful way for someone who maybe was concerned about the cost of education. This is a great way for them to access higher education.
Motorcyclist killed in Newton Co., AR
NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. — A motorcyclist was killed after he drove into a vehicle towing a trailer. Clifton Caughron, 71, of Yukon, Oklahoma, was riding his 2011 Harley Davidson north on State Highway 7 near the intersection of Newton County Road 3050 around 3:23 p.m. on Oct. 2. A vehicle pulling a trailer was traveling […]
Springfield Business Journal
Newsmakers: Oct. 3-9, 2022
Inside Public Accounting selected FORVIS LLP among its Best of the Best list of 50 firms with revenue of $10 million or more. The companies are ranked on more than 50 metrics, including long-term sustainability and growth. KPM CPAs & Advisors ranked among Accounting Today’s 2022 Best Firms to Work...
pethelpful.com
Missouri Rescue Organization Finds Unexpected Abandonded Puppies in Heartbreaking Clip
TikTok user @rescueone_sgf, an animal rescue and medical facility from Springfield, Missouri, was on a mission to rescue three abandoned adult huskies. But during the rescue mission, this organization found a very heartbreaking surprise. Rescuers went to the house where the abandoned Huskies were and once they opened the front...
