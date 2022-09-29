Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Pops performance well received in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Pops Orchestra put on a well-received show Sunday night. This was their fall concert, and they had a live audience out at the Spanish Fort Community Center. The Mobile Pops is comprised of all volunteer musicians who put on about a dozen free...
Gulf Shores adds food truck event in November at Gulf Place
Two-day event will include tailgate activities and other entertainment. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The National Shrimp Festival is planned for the first weekend in October, Oct. 6-9 this year and also this year the city is adding a new event at Gulf Place for the second weekend in November.
WALA-TV FOX10
Excitement brews at Mobile’s 24th annual Beerfest this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of people took advantage of the nice weather as they headed out to Beerfest. With 39 different beers to try and 13 venues, people raised their glasses to the 24th annual Beerfest. A wristband is the golden ticket to Beerfest-- complete with an iconic mug--...
WALA-TV FOX10
Get into the spooky spirit with Graham’s Creek Haunted Forest
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Are you looking to get into the Halloween Spirit? Well, Graham Creek’s Haunted Forest has you covered, where visitors can dare to walk a 1/2-mile trek through terrifying scenes within eerie woods. For 2022 the forest is transformed into Childhood Nightmares. Anything you feared as...
WALA-TV FOX10
Azalea City Marching Festival returns to MGM High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The sounds of the Azalea City Marching Festival returned to Mary G. Montgomery High School for the first time since the pandemic. Fourteen high school marching bands from Mobile, Baldwin and Washington counties showed off all of their hard work to a panel of award-winning judges.
WALA-TV FOX10
Accessories for your home at Barrow Fine Furniture
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Whether preparing for fall or the holidays, the time to accessorize is now! We took a trip to Barrow Fine Furniture to take a look at the many goodies you can find around the store. From lamps to artwork, you’ll have to take a trip to Barrow’s to see for yourself.
WALA-TV FOX10
From hot to hopeful; folks enjoying the weather across Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - October is here and for the first time in a long while, it actually feels like fall. Many people in the Port City are taking advantage of the gorgeous weather. With temperatures in the low 80s, locals were out and about doing different activities. But one...
WALA-TV FOX10
Food trucks coming to Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - At Monday’s city council meeting, an ordinance passed which now allows food trucks to open shop within city limits, and city leaders said this will not step on toes of brick-and-mortar restaurants. Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan said this has been a long-time request,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Veterans Helping Veterans Charity Auto & Motorcycle Show happening this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The first Veterans Helping Veterans Charity Auto & Motorcycle Show is happening this weekend. They just ask that if you can bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. Cars and vehicles will be judged by the Frankie Kucera Group. P. L. Wilson Detachment 447 -...
Mobtown Burger Week: Participating restaurants, signature burgers
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobtown Burger week kicked off Saturday, Oct. 1 and will run through Oct. 8 while people will have a chance to vote on their favorite Mobile burger. The restaurant with the most amount of votes at the end of the week will be crowned “People’s Choice.” People can vote once per […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Rouses Amylu Breakfast Quiche Bites
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chef Nino from Rouses joined us with a recipe for Amylu Breakfast Quiche Bites. 1 9-ounce package Amylu Apple & Maple Chicken Mini Links, cooked according to package directions and cut into ¼-inch pieces. 1 cup shredded cheese of your choice • ½ white onion,...
WEAR
East Hill woman gets assistance from generous plumber with pipe repairs
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An elderly East Hill woman got some assistance from a generous plumber after she began dealing with sewage flooding in her home. Imagine trying to use your sink or toilet and having the waste run its way back into your home. That's what an elderly East Hill woman has been going through.
WALA-TV FOX10
Bankead Tunnel closed nightly for maintenance work
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bankead Tunnel will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday, Oct. 6. During this time Alabama Power will be performing maintenance to electrical cables inside the tunnel. Motorists are advised to use the I-10 Wallace Tunnel during this time. --- Download the...
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned storage unit
Now a story that crosses both sides of Mobile Bay. It involves the cremated remains of more than a dozen people that have been hidden away in a storage unit until recently when that storage unit was sold at auction.
20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
WALA-TV FOX10
University of South Alabama celebrating Homecoming Week
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Homecoming at South Alabama is an annual tradition to celebrate Jaguar pride and spirit! Homecoming week for 2022 is October 10 - 15. The experience features a lineup of events open to the entire Jaguar community. The Homecoming festivities will commence Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium when USA battles against the University of Louisiana Monroe.
WALA-TV FOX10
Score on deals at Kidz Klozet
Kidz Klozet is back in Mobile! This is an event that happens a few times a year and offers children’s consignment sales and new clothing liquidation sales. The sale is open to the public October 4-8, 2022 in Mobile at 1616 West I-65 Service Road South. You can find strollers, clothes, bassinets, toddler beds and more this week at Kidz Klozet.
alabamaliving.coop
Gulf Coast Zoo comes roaring back
Katrina is due for an annual medical checkup requiring a blood sample. As she receives the shot, her demeanor is calm, which is good – because Katrina is a black leopard. She backs up to the side of her enclosure. Through the fence, the jungle feline offers her tail, allowing healthcare providers to draw blood from it in a syringe. Yet another story of many at Gulf Shores’ Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo.
WALA-TV FOX10
Highs will reach middle 80s
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another dry and quiet morning on the Gulf Coast to start our Tuesday. One thing that will be changing today is that our sky will have an increase in cloud coverage. Clouds are tracking east into our area and we’ll see a partly...
WALA-TV FOX10
Holiday Spending Tips with Navigator Credit Union
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It may seem early to prepare for the holidays. However, many Americans are getting a head start on holiday shopping while facing higher prices for groceries and other necessities. Navigator Credit Union has some ways you can make this upcoming season merry without putting a squeeze on your wallet.
