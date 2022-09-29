ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DCist

D.C. Has A Lead Pipe Problem. A New Report Recommends Lawmakers Mandate Their Removal

D.C. officials have been struggling to get lead out of the city’s drinking water since at least 2004, when one of the nation’s worst-ever crises of lead-contaminated water was uncovered here. Now, the city may not be able to meet its goal to replace all lead water service lines by 2030, without major changes to the pipe replacement program, according to a new report commissioned by the D.C. Council.
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Kennedy Center For Scientology

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
DCist

D.C. Police Officers Placed On Leave For Seizing Guns From Suspects Without Arresting Them

Seven D.C. officers have been removed from the Metropolitan Police Department’s specialized crime-suppression team and placed on administrative leave or desk duty due to alleged misconduct, Chief Robert J. Contee III announced Friday evening. Contee says the department’s internal affairs investigators learned that the seven individuals, which include two sergeants, had stopped people at various times and seized their guns without arresting them or pursuing a warrant.
DCist

Maryland To Debut New (227) Area Code in 2023

Maryland is in its (227) era. The state’s Public Service Commission announced on Wednesday that amid a dwindling supply of (240) and (301) phone numbers, (227) will become the new area code for some geographic areas, including Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. The decision comes after the commission voted in August to approve a request from the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the entity that allocates telephone numbering resources.
DCist

D.C. Man Files $1 Million Lawsuit After ‘Bizarre’ Arrest By Park Police

A D.C. man is suing the U.S. Park Police for upwards of $1 million, saying officers used excessive force while arresting him for unknown reasons during the summer. The man, Jonathan McKinney, a professional dog walker, filed the civil suit Thursday in the D.C. District Court. At a press conference announcing the suit, McKinney said he was playing Pokemon Go and walking through Battery Kemble Park to his home in Palisades when he was chased and tased by officers.
DCist

14 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend

PALABRA ARCHIVE: You don’t even have to leave the house to enjoy the Library of Congress’ latest offerings. The institution is debuting the PALABRA Archive, a rich collection of recordings of Latin American, Iberian Peninsula and Caribbean writers and poets that was added to the Library of Congress in honor of Latin American Heritage Month. Find everything from a recording of U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón to the first-ever recording of Chile’s Indigenous Mapuche language. (Virtual; All month; FREE)
DCist

Rainy Forecast Threatens A Busy Weekend Of Fun Fall Festivals In D.C.

Update: PorchFest has been postponed, according to a spokesperson with the Adams Morgan BID. Organizers are planning to reschedule the event for sometime in October, although a firm date has not been set yet. Taste of Bethesda, an event that’s been happening for 31 years along Bethesda’s main drag, has also been canceled due to inclement weather, the Bethesda Urban Partnership announced Friday. The event will not be rescheduled.
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

