President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyWashington, DC
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her NeighborhoodTom HandyTexas State
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
D.C. To Offer Childhood Vaccinations At Five Free Clinics Starting Monday
DC Health announced that it will partner with Children’s National Hospital to offer free childhood vaccinations at five clinics across the city. The initiative is meant to ensure any child who is non-compliant with D.C.’s school health policies can receive the required immunizations and return to school. School-aged...
Fairfax County Special Education Report Finds Racial Disparities In Discipline And Test Scores
Students with disabilities in Fairfax County Public Schools perform substantially lower than their peers on standardized tests and face significantly higher rates of extended suspensions and expulsions, according to a new report on the school division’s special education program. The report, which was commissioned by the school board in...
D.C. Has A Lead Pipe Problem. A New Report Recommends Lawmakers Mandate Their Removal
D.C. officials have been struggling to get lead out of the city’s drinking water since at least 2004, when one of the nation’s worst-ever crises of lead-contaminated water was uncovered here. Now, the city may not be able to meet its goal to replace all lead water service lines by 2030, without major changes to the pipe replacement program, according to a new report commissioned by the D.C. Council.
Overheard In D.C.: Kennedy Center For Scientology
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
D.C. Police Officers Placed On Leave For Seizing Guns From Suspects Without Arresting Them
Seven D.C. officers have been removed from the Metropolitan Police Department’s specialized crime-suppression team and placed on administrative leave or desk duty due to alleged misconduct, Chief Robert J. Contee III announced Friday evening. Contee says the department’s internal affairs investigators learned that the seven individuals, which include two sergeants, had stopped people at various times and seized their guns without arresting them or pursuing a warrant.
Bowser Shuffles Existing Leadership For Two New Agencies Replacing DCRA
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday announced her picks to head the new city agencies that will replace the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, which was broken up by the D.C. Council over years-long concerns that it was too big and failed to do its many jobs well. But...
Private-Sector Workers In D.C. To See Expansion Of Paid Family Leave
Advocates of a paid family leave bill in the Wilson Building in December 2016. Hundreds of thousands of private-sector workers in D.C. will be eligible for expanded paid leave benefits starting on Oct. 1. Because of a surplus in the city-run program that was discovered earlier this year, the amount...
D.C.’s First Lidl Opens At Skyland, Bringing A Supermarket To Ward 7
There are only four full-service grocery stores in wards 7 and 8, which are home to almost 160,000 residents. It only took ten seconds to cut the ribbon on a project that was more than 10 years in the making. To great fanfare and excitement, D.C. officials and residents gathered...
D.C. Allowed Families To Stay In Rapid Rehousing Beyond The Program’s Time Limit. That Reprieve Ends Friday
A bullet hole in Evy Wilkins’ apartment window from a drive-by shooting. She lives in housing subsidized by the Rapid Rehousing program. Evy Wilkins was thrilled to move into her apartment on Queen Street NE. As a low-income D.C. resident, she qualified for a rent subsidy through the District’s Rapid Rehousing (RRH) program.
Maryland To Debut New (227) Area Code in 2023
Maryland is in its (227) era. The state’s Public Service Commission announced on Wednesday that amid a dwindling supply of (240) and (301) phone numbers, (227) will become the new area code for some geographic areas, including Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. The decision comes after the commission voted in August to approve a request from the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the entity that allocates telephone numbering resources.
Bill To Give D.C. Residents $100 A Month For Metro Clears Council Committee
A D.C. Council committee on Monday advanced a bill that would give most D.C. residents up to $100 a month to be used for Metrorail and Metrobus, effectively making public transit free — or at least significantly cheaper — for many city-based users. The council’s five-person transportation committee...
After One Woman’s Campaign, D.C. Will Now Assess All Bridges For Suicide Barriers
An eight-foot-tall barrier was placed on both sides of the Duke Ellington Bridge in 1986. The D.C. Department of Transportation has started assessing every bridge in the city to determine whether barriers should be added to prevent people from using the spans to end their lives. In an email to...
Undocumented Residents Could Vote In Local D.C. Elections Under Bill Advanced By Council Committee
A D.C. Council committee unanimously approved a bill to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections on Tuesday, with an amendment clarifying this would include undocumented residents in addition to those with legal permanent residency, along with two other potentially significant bills. In the same session, the Committee on the...
‘Trans Rights Are Human Rights’: NoVa Students Join Statewide Walkout Over Youngkin’s School Policy
Countless students at nearly 100 Virginia public and independent schools walked out of class on Tuesday to protest a proposed policy from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration that would restrict the rights of transgender and nonbinary students. Roughly 50 students at Annandale High School in Fairfax County participated in the...
D.C. Man Files $1 Million Lawsuit After ‘Bizarre’ Arrest By Park Police
A D.C. man is suing the U.S. Park Police for upwards of $1 million, saying officers used excessive force while arresting him for unknown reasons during the summer. The man, Jonathan McKinney, a professional dog walker, filed the civil suit Thursday in the D.C. District Court. At a press conference announcing the suit, McKinney said he was playing Pokemon Go and walking through Battery Kemble Park to his home in Palisades when he was chased and tased by officers.
After Dan Cox Appeal Fails, Maryland Set To Begin Counting Mail-In Ballots Saturday
After a legal battle that began on Monday, Rep. Dan Cox’s legal efforts to block the early counting of mail-in ballots have ultimately fallen short, and counting will begin Saturday. A judge with the Maryland Court of Special Appeals denied the GOP gubernatorial nominee’s appeal yesterday, and ruled counting...
14 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend
PALABRA ARCHIVE: You don’t even have to leave the house to enjoy the Library of Congress’ latest offerings. The institution is debuting the PALABRA Archive, a rich collection of recordings of Latin American, Iberian Peninsula and Caribbean writers and poets that was added to the Library of Congress in honor of Latin American Heritage Month. Find everything from a recording of U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón to the first-ever recording of Chile’s Indigenous Mapuche language. (Virtual; All month; FREE)
Rainy Forecast Threatens A Busy Weekend Of Fun Fall Festivals In D.C.
Update: PorchFest has been postponed, according to a spokesperson with the Adams Morgan BID. Organizers are planning to reschedule the event for sometime in October, although a firm date has not been set yet. Taste of Bethesda, an event that’s been happening for 31 years along Bethesda’s main drag, has also been canceled due to inclement weather, the Bethesda Urban Partnership announced Friday. The event will not be rescheduled.
Catch These Jazz And International Acts Playing Around D.C. In October
Daily temperatures are starting to cool down but the fall music season is still heating up. There are still opportunities to listen to great music while sitting outdoors but now we also have many traditional venues launching their fall calendars. Here are the October jazz music performances that caught our attention.
Voices Of Wards 7 And 8: Caring For Students’ Social and Emotional Health In School
Schools are back in session, and they look and feel even more normal than last year. For the most part, the obvious signs of the pandemic — masking, testing, quarantine rules, even temperature checks at the door — are gone. But the long-term effects of the pandemic are...
