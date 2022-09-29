Read full article on original website
Denison-Schleswig preaching consistency in stretch run
(Denison) – After alternating wins and losses through the first six weeks, the Denison-Schleswig football team is looking for consistency to close out the season. The Monarchs (3-3) put together a complete-game effort last week, taking down Storm Lake 42-7 to move to 1-1 in district play. "I think...
Atlantic volleyball feeling momentum after tournament championship
(Atlantic) -- Atlantic volleyball is riding high after their most successful weekend of the season. The Trojans (16-19) went 4-1 at the Tri-Center Tournament, finishing it out with a win over Hawkeye Ten Conference rival Red Oak to claim the tournament championship. “Clear back in August, we had Red Oak...
KMAland Volleyball (10/1): LC, Atlantic, Stanton, Ankeny Christian win championships
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Atlantic, Stanton and Ankeny Christian won championships while Red Oak, Southeast Warren, Johnson-Brock and Johnson County Central were runners-up in KMAland volleyball on Saturday. Check out the full rundown below. TRI-CENTER TOURNAMENT. Atlantic picked up the Tri-Center Tournament championship with a 4-1 showing on Saturday. The...
2022-23 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week (Week 6): Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen
(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia’s Kattie Troxel and Audubon’s Aaron Olsen are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week. Troxel had a brilliant triple-double performance for the Panthers in their five-set win over Underwood this past Thursday. She finished with 25 assists, 12 kills, 10 digs and five aces in the thrilling victory. The senior also posted 11 assists, five kills, six digs and two aces last Tuesday against Tri-Center.
College Volleyball Scoreboard (10/2): K-State sweeps ISU, Huskers win in 4
(KMAland) -- K-State swept Iowa State, Nebraska won in four and Iowa and Missouri lost in regional college volleyball on Sunday.
Men's College Soccer Scoreboard (10/1): Creighton, Drake victorious in conference play
(KMAland) -- Creighton and Drake picked up wins while UMKC settled for a draw in regional men’s college soccer on Saturday.
College Football (10/1): Kansas moves to 5-0, Huskers get first win for Joseph
(KMAland) -- Kansas, UNI, IWCC, Nebraska, Northwest Missouri State and Kansas State were all winners in regional college football on Saturday. Iowa State (3-2, 0-2) & Kansas (5-0, 2-0): Kansas survived in a 14-11 win over Iowa State, which missed three field goals, including one in the waning seconds. Jalon Daniels had 93 yards passing and rushed for a touchdown to lead the Jayhawks on offense. Hunter Dekkers had 287 yards passing and a touchdown, including 101 yards on 13 completions to Xavier Hutchinson, for Iowa State, which had just 26 yards rushing.
Earl Eugene Johnson, 84, of Elliott, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Burial will be held following the visitation. Earl E. Johnson, 84, of Elliott, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, September 30, 2022, at his home. A procession to the Atlantic Cemetery will follow the visitation. Roland Funeral Service is caring...
Berryhill to receive Iowa Council of Teachers of English award
(Atlantic) -- An Atlantic High School English and journalism teacher is the latest recipient of a statewide distinguished service award. Allison Berryhill is slated to receive the Iowa Council of Teachers of English 2022 Distinguished Service Award. The recognition is the highest given to an English teacher each year. The award recognizes an instructional leader whose service to English or language arts has contributed significantly with a local, regional, state, or national impact in their school district, area education agency, college, or institution. Berryhill tells KMA News she is honored to be among the award recipients.
Washington man sentenced for federal drug crimes in Pottawattamie County
(Council Bluffs) – A Washington man has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison on drug charges following his arrest in Pottawattamie County. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 22-year-old Brian James Bell of Mount Vernon, Washington was sentenced Friday to 66 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The charge stems from a traffic accident in June 2021 on Interstate 29 in Pottawattamie County.
