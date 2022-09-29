The following is the candidate statement issued by Carrie Hayashida for Cypress City Council. As a 27-year Cypress resident, I look forward to serving the community that provided a good life for my family. This small town community has a big heart and offers something for every generation. I plan to work on behalf of the residents to maintain the quality of life that makes Cypress a top place to live.

CYPRESS, CA ・ 59 MINUTES AGO