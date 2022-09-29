ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamitos, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oc-breeze.com

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine in portion of Orange County

A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, October 4, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Alamitos, CA
Government
City
Los Alamitos, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
oc-breeze.com

Carrie Hayashida releases candidate statement for her run for Cypress City Council

The following is the candidate statement issued by Carrie Hayashida for Cypress City Council. As a 27-year Cypress resident, I look forward to serving the community that provided a good life for my family. This small town community has a big heart and offers something for every generation. I plan to work on behalf of the residents to maintain the quality of life that makes Cypress a top place to live.
CYPRESS, CA
oc-breeze.com

Seven day local weather forecast for October 2 through October 8

Seven day local weather forecast for October 2 through October 8. Details for seven day local weather forecast for October 2 through October 8. Sunday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 79. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
oc-breeze.com

County of Orange celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month

The County of Orange, in partnership with the Orange County Workforce Development Board (OCWDB) and California Department of Rehabilitation (DOR), will be participating in National Disability Employment Awareness Month, an annual awareness campaign intended to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Annabelle Braun named Chief Nursing Officer of MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center

MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center has named Annabelle Braun, DNP, MSN, RN, NE-BC, its new Chief Nursing Officer. Braun is responsible for quality, safety, patient care, and patient experience in service to the community. She will focus on the strategy for clinical nursing and nursing operations, leading and implementing innovative quality, safety and performance improvement initiatives to achieve superior clinical outcomes for Orange Coast. She will also collaborate with MemorialCare’s nursing leadership with the goal of enhancing nursing practice and clinical care across MemorialCare.
ORANGE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Games#Spook#Beer Garden#Halloween Costume#Los Alamitos Trunk
oc-breeze.com

Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association PAC endorses Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly

The Tri Ta for Assembly campaign announced receiving the endorsement of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association Political Action Committee (HJTA-PAC). Founded by Howard Jarvis, HJTA-PAC primarily focuses on electing good pro-Proposition 13 candidates to the Assembly, state Senate and, occasionally, local offices. “As a local Mayor and small business owner,...
WESTMINSTER, CA
oc-breeze.com

Crime Victims United endorses Scott Baugh for California’s 47th Congressional District

Crime Victims United (CVU), a bi-partisan, statewide organization comprised of victims of crime, law enforcement officials, and legal professionals endorsed Scott Baugh for U.S. Congress. CVU promotes the protection of rights for victims, advocates for strengthened public safety, and champions balance in a criminal justice system that is soft on...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy