oc-breeze.com
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine in portion of Orange County
A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
oc-breeze.com
Working Wardrobes raises over $430,000 at annual gala, Growing Through the Decades
Working Wardrobes raised OVER $430,000 at its annual fundraising gala, Growing through the Decades, on September 24 at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. This funding will enable over 175 clients to receive service through the rebuilding careers program. “Growing Through the Decades was my first Gala as CEO of...
oc-breeze.com
Seal Beach Police investigating serious traffic collision involving two vehicles on Lampson Avenue
Two vehicles collided while traveling on Lampson Avenue in Seal Beach, resulting in one driver sustaining serious injuries. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at about 5:57 pm, the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of a serious traffic collision which occurred near the intersection of Lampson Avenue and Candleberry Avenue.
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, October 4, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
oc-breeze.com
Carrie Hayashida releases candidate statement for her run for Cypress City Council
The following is the candidate statement issued by Carrie Hayashida for Cypress City Council. As a 27-year Cypress resident, I look forward to serving the community that provided a good life for my family. This small town community has a big heart and offers something for every generation. I plan to work on behalf of the residents to maintain the quality of life that makes Cypress a top place to live.
oc-breeze.com
Seven day local weather forecast for October 2 through October 8
Seven day local weather forecast for October 2 through October 8. Details for seven day local weather forecast for October 2 through October 8. Sunday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 79. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
oc-breeze.com
County of Orange celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month
The County of Orange, in partnership with the Orange County Workforce Development Board (OCWDB) and California Department of Rehabilitation (DOR), will be participating in National Disability Employment Awareness Month, an annual awareness campaign intended to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities.
oc-breeze.com
Annabelle Braun named Chief Nursing Officer of MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center
MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center has named Annabelle Braun, DNP, MSN, RN, NE-BC, its new Chief Nursing Officer. Braun is responsible for quality, safety, patient care, and patient experience in service to the community. She will focus on the strategy for clinical nursing and nursing operations, leading and implementing innovative quality, safety and performance improvement initiatives to achieve superior clinical outcomes for Orange Coast. She will also collaborate with MemorialCare’s nursing leadership with the goal of enhancing nursing practice and clinical care across MemorialCare.
oc-breeze.com
Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association PAC endorses Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly
The Tri Ta for Assembly campaign announced receiving the endorsement of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association Political Action Committee (HJTA-PAC). Founded by Howard Jarvis, HJTA-PAC primarily focuses on electing good pro-Proposition 13 candidates to the Assembly, state Senate and, occasionally, local offices. “As a local Mayor and small business owner,...
oc-breeze.com
Crime Victims United endorses Scott Baugh for California’s 47th Congressional District
Crime Victims United (CVU), a bi-partisan, statewide organization comprised of victims of crime, law enforcement officials, and legal professionals endorsed Scott Baugh for U.S. Congress. CVU promotes the protection of rights for victims, advocates for strengthened public safety, and champions balance in a criminal justice system that is soft on...
