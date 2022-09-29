Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Food trucks coming to Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - At Monday’s city council meeting, an ordinance passed which now allows food trucks to open shop within city limits, and city leaders said this will not step on toes of brick-and-mortar restaurants. Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan said this has been a long-time request,...
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned storage unit
Now a story that crosses both sides of Mobile Bay. It involves the cremated remains of more than a dozen people that have been hidden away in a storage unit until recently when that storage unit was sold at auction.
WALA-TV FOX10
From hot to hopeful; folks enjoying the weather across Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - October is here and for the first time in a long while, it actually feels like fall. Many people in the Port City are taking advantage of the gorgeous weather. With temperatures in the low 80s, locals were out and about doing different activities. But one...
WALA-TV FOX10
Accessories for your home at Barrow Fine Furniture
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Whether preparing for fall or the holidays, the time to accessorize is now! We took a trip to Barrow Fine Furniture to take a look at the many goodies you can find around the store. From lamps to artwork, you’ll have to take a trip to Barrow’s to see for yourself.
WALA-TV FOX10
Veterans Helping Veterans Charity Auto & Motorcycle Show happening this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The first Veterans Helping Veterans Charity Auto & Motorcycle Show is happening this weekend. They just ask that if you can bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. Cars and vehicles will be judged by the Frankie Kucera Group. P. L. Wilson Detachment 447 -...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Pops performance well received in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Pops Orchestra put on a well-received show Sunday night. This was their fall concert, and they had a live audience out at the Spanish Fort Community Center. The Mobile Pops is comprised of all volunteer musicians who put on about a dozen free...
20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Get into the spooky spirit with Graham’s Creek Haunted Forest
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Are you looking to get into the Halloween Spirit? Well, Graham Creek’s Haunted Forest has you covered, where visitors can dare to walk a 1/2-mile trek through terrifying scenes within eerie woods. For 2022 the forest is transformed into Childhood Nightmares. Anything you feared as...
Car crashes into home off Rylands Street, Mobile Police led on chase
UPDATE (10:12 p.m.): The crash happened after the driver led police on a chase. The driver was taken to a hospital. Currently, the extent of their injuries is not known. Mobile Police confirmed that the home was vacant at the time of the crash. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are on scene after a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
In the Kitchen with Barnyard Buffet: Pot Roast
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are back in the kitchen with Chef JJ Nelson at Barnyard Buffet. He is cooking up some delicious pot roast. Sear pork or beef on both sides, then bake low and slow in a dutch oven with fresh vegetables, broth, and seasonings. You can check...
WALA-TV FOX10
Highs will reach middle 80s
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another dry and quiet morning on the Gulf Coast to start our Tuesday. One thing that will be changing today is that our sky will have an increase in cloud coverage. Clouds are tracking east into our area and we’ll see a partly...
WALA-TV FOX10
Stapleton VFD hosts its first Fire Safety Day
STAPLETON, Ala. (WALA) - Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday hosted its first Fire Safety Day to help save lives. Although there were plenty of fun activities for children, the main of the event was to serve as an educational opportunity for residents to learn how to react in the event of a house fire and, ultimately, to protect families.
WALA-TV FOX10
Bankead Tunnel closed nightly for maintenance work
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bankead Tunnel will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday, Oct. 6. During this time Alabama Power will be performing maintenance to electrical cables inside the tunnel. Motorists are advised to use the I-10 Wallace Tunnel during this time. --- Download the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum hosting 2nd Annual Lighthouse Luau
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum is hosting their 2nd Annual Lighthouse Luau. A Tiki-themed fundraiser that will support our mission of “Preserving the past to Enlighten our Future.” The event will include a catered dinner, desserts, drinks, live music, games & activities, and a fundraising auction.
utv44.com
Foley parents concerned about fentanyl resembling candy ahead of Halloween
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — For decades parents have been urged to check their children's Halloween candy after a night of trick-or-treating. First, it was razor blades in apples, then marijuana-laced gummies, but this year, parents' Halloween scare is 'rainbow fentanyl'. The DEA warns drug cartels target young people with...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fall Classes at Stewart Heath Gallery
10/27 6pm-8pm Peter Paper Pumpkin (kids class) Light bites, drinks, and music provided. Stewart Heath Gallery 30500 AL-181 Suite 713 Spanish Fort, AL 36527. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
MFRD battles large fire engulfing vacant church in Mobile this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Saturday night, Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a two-alarm fire whose flames consumed what was formerly City of Grace-Mobile Church on Government Boulevard. Ash, broken windows, and siding flopping in the breeze are a result of the fire. MFRD says the flames ignited on the second...
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old Pensacola girl found safe
UPDATE: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:49 PM: 9-year-old Riley Gobel has been found safe. Original Story: MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police department is searching for missing 9-year-old Riley Gobel who has been missing from Northwood Apartments since about 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 3. According to PPD Riley is...
Mobile Police led on chase, 6 arrested
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested six people after officers were led on a chase along Linnet Drive just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. One of those arrested was a juvenile. Derrick Parker, 20, Jakobe Morgan, 19, Christopher Dunn, 18, Terrell Lina, 18, Patrick Carlton, 18, and one other were arrested after Mobile Police […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Trash fire breaks out in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette fire and police department battled a large garbage/trash pile at the Baldwin County Solid Waste Transfer Station on Nicholsville Road on Saturday. First responders were able to contain the blaze and it has not threatened any other structures. There has been no word...
