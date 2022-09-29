Read full article on original website
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
LIST: Las Vegas Halloween Happenings in 2022
Halloween will fall on a Monday this year and there will be plenty of spooky events around the valley for all ages. 8NewsNow.com has compiled a list of some you might consider visiting if you're not too frightened.
New ‘Awakening’ show to debut at Wynn on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Wynn Las Vegas on Tuesday announced a new show will debut at the property this November. According to a news release, “Awakening” is described as “an unparalleled new show experience.”. As part of “Awakening,” which will debut on Nov. 7, audiences will...
‘Hybrid’ hotel planned for Las Vegas Arts District, caters to working tourists and young professiona
Clark County School District sued by pro-life students over alleged First Amendment violations. Ranters sound off on various topics. Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after 16 dogs exposed to respiratory illness. The Animal Foundation announced it will pause all adoptions after discovering a possible illness spreading among animals at the facility.
Second Mormon temple in Las Vegas to be built in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced that the group will build a second temple in the Las Vegas Valley. Announced during the October 2022 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson said the group will add 18 new facilities in the coming months and years, including a second in Las Vegas.
historydaily.org
Benny Binion: How An Uneducated Errand Boy Shaped Downtown Vegas
Benny Binion is shown at the county jail here March 19 after his release from the federal penitentiary for tax evasion. (Bettmann/Getty Images) Lester "Benny" Binion was a sickly, uneducated kid who grew up to become a convicted murderer, yet by 1951, he had established himself in the fledgling gambling town of Las Vegas, where he opened a casino, hobnobbed with gangsters, learned the art of the gimmick, and didn't pay his taxes. His casino helped to turn Fremont Street into Glitter Gulch and set the stage for the lavish game halls to come.
Crews to top off tower at Durango Casino, Resort
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Construction crews are set to top off the tower at Durango Casino and Resort later this week as work on the project nears completion. Station Casinos’ 15-story, 318-foot tower will be finished with the placing of the final beam and pouring of the last hotel floor on Friday, Oct. 7. Work […]
Check it out! Bellagio's 2022 fall display
The Bellagio Resort & Casino released photos of their new autumn display. The casino said the display is called "Artfully Autumn," and the display is said to be open until November 12. “’Artfully Autumn’ is an artistic representation of fall, inspired by art and architecture that reimagines seasonal designs in...
‘Reading of the names’ and other ceremonies held for 5th anniversary of 1 October
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ceremonies large and small brought were held to bring families and friends together as Saturday marked five years since the 1 October shooting. On Friday, a group of 1 October survivors gathered at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden to reflect. Survivor Tamara Murphy lives...
Man helps clean trash at Henderson dog park 7 days a week, rain or shine
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s not every day you find someone willing to clean up trash and dog poop seven days a week at a dog park. However, one Henderson man does just that. John Blackwell and his one-year-old Labrador Retriever, Shadow, visit Dog Fancier’s Park in Henderson...
Timed reservations for Red Rock return
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When heading up to Red Rock Canyon this fall, be sure to book a reservation in advance. Timed reservations will be required until May, including fee-free days. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Lake Mead reopens several hiking trails during fall season. To grab your daily...
Mezcla Brings Tequila and Ceviche to the Arts District
Follow our friend @dtlv for all the news and happenings in downtown Las Vegas. Tequila and ceviche...
NV Energy raising rates starting in October
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation hosts 2nd annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation hosted its second annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade on Sunday in Henderson.
Crews to top off tower at new Station Casinos’ property in southwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Construction crews this week will top off a tower that is being built at Station Casinos’ new $750 million resort in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, on Friday, Oct. 7, crews will top off the 15-story, 318-foot tower being built as part of Durango Casino & Resort. As part of the construction milestone, crews will mark the addition of the final beam and pour the last floor of the hotel.
El Dorado Cantina celebrates National Taco Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taco Tuesday will have a special meaning this week. Why is that, you might ask?. National Taco Day is celebrated on Oct. 4. If you need somewhere to celebrate, El Dorado Cantina will have $5 street tacos in all their valley locations and $10 shots of Don Julio 1942.
Red Rock development with 429 houses on zoning meeting agenda
A proposal to build 429 homes in Red Rock Canyon is on the agenda when the Clark County Zoning Commission meets on Tuesday.
Las Vegas Animal Foundation announces pause on dog adoptions due to illness
The Animal Foundation sent a tweet on Monday that there is a temporary pause on adoptions because animals may have been exposed to a respiratory illness.
Officials: Plane headed from Las Vegas to Arizona lands in Lake Mead waters
Officials from Lake Mead said that a plane headed to Arizona landed in Lake Mead waters Saturday night.
Las Vegas homeowner fighting to get old internet box removed from yard
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Silverado Ranch resident said an old Century Link box in his yard poses a danger to his neighborhood. David Rounds said he nearly fell through the old unkempt box and has received no help from Century Link, which was recently purchased by Lumen. The company, he said, informed him it would be taken care of, but nothing has happened yet.
Ed Sheeran announces show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ed Sheeran has announced he will make a stop in Las Vegas as part of his upcoming “The Mathematics Tour.”. According to a news release, Sheeran’s “+ - = ÷ x Tour” will stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
