New ‘Awakening’ show to debut at Wynn on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Wynn Las Vegas on Tuesday announced a new show will debut at the property this November. According to a news release, “Awakening” is described as “an unparalleled new show experience.”. As part of “Awakening,” which will debut on Nov. 7, audiences will...
‘Hybrid’ hotel planned for Las Vegas Arts District, caters to working tourists and young professiona

Clark County School District sued by pro-life students over alleged First Amendment violations. Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after 16 dogs exposed to respiratory illness. The Animal Foundation announced it will pause all adoptions after discovering a possible illness spreading among animals at the facility.
Second Mormon temple in Las Vegas to be built in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced that the group will build a second temple in the Las Vegas Valley. Announced during the October 2022 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson said the group will add 18 new facilities in the coming months and years, including a second in Las Vegas.
Benny Binion: How An Uneducated Errand Boy Shaped Downtown Vegas

Benny Binion is shown at the county jail here March 19 after his release from the federal penitentiary for tax evasion. (Bettmann/Getty Images) Lester "Benny" Binion was a sickly, uneducated kid who grew up to become a convicted murderer, yet by 1951, he had established himself in the fledgling gambling town of Las Vegas, where he opened a casino, hobnobbed with gangsters, learned the art of the gimmick, and didn't pay his taxes. His casino helped to turn Fremont Street into Glitter Gulch and set the stage for the lavish game halls to come.
Crews to top off tower at Durango Casino, Resort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Construction crews are set to top off the tower at Durango Casino and Resort later this week as work on the project nears completion. Station Casinos’ 15-story, 318-foot tower will be finished with the placing of the final beam and pouring of the last hotel floor on Friday, Oct. 7. Work […]
Check it out! Bellagio's 2022 fall display

The Bellagio Resort & Casino released photos of their new autumn display. The casino said the display is called "Artfully Autumn," and the display is said to be open until November 12. “’Artfully Autumn’ is an artistic representation of fall, inspired by art and architecture that reimagines seasonal designs in...
Timed reservations for Red Rock return

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When heading up to Red Rock Canyon this fall, be sure to book a reservation in advance. Timed reservations will be required until May, including fee-free days. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Lake Mead reopens several hiking trails during fall season. To grab your daily...
NV Energy raising rates starting in October

'Hybrid' hotel planned for Las Vegas Arts District, caters to working tourists and young professiona. Clark County School District sued by pro-life students over alleged First Amendment violations. Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison. Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after 16 dogs exposed to respiratory illness.
Crews to top off tower at new Station Casinos’ property in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Construction crews this week will top off a tower that is being built at Station Casinos’ new $750 million resort in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, on Friday, Oct. 7, crews will top off the 15-story, 318-foot tower being built as part of Durango Casino & Resort. As part of the construction milestone, crews will mark the addition of the final beam and pour the last floor of the hotel.
El Dorado Cantina celebrates National Taco Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taco Tuesday will have a special meaning this week. Why is that, you might ask?. National Taco Day is celebrated on Oct. 4. If you need somewhere to celebrate, El Dorado Cantina will have $5 street tacos in all their valley locations and $10 shots of Don Julio 1942.
Las Vegas homeowner fighting to get old internet box removed from yard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Silverado Ranch resident said an old Century Link box in his yard poses a danger to his neighborhood. David Rounds said he nearly fell through the old unkempt box and has received no help from Century Link, which was recently purchased by Lumen. The company, he said, informed him it would be taken care of, but nothing has happened yet.
Ed Sheeran announces show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ed Sheeran has announced he will make a stop in Las Vegas as part of his upcoming “The Mathematics Tour.”. According to a news release, Sheeran’s “+ - = ÷ x Tour” will stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
