A North Port man says Hurricane Ian was scariest experience of his life
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Curtis Bailey and his family hunkered down in the living room of their house as Hurricane Ian whipped winds like funnels across their windows. Bailey said within two hours of the storm touching down, they got a leak in their ceiling that he described as a faucet sink running. According to Bailey, he climbed up into the attack and started crawling across the trusses to make repairs. The winds were so strong that his entire body started to shake on the trusses.
Second storm-related death reported in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A second storm-related death has been reported in Manatee County, the medical examiner’s office said Monday. Dr. Russel Vega, the medical examiner for District 12, which includes Manatee County, confirmed two storm-related deaths attributable to Ian. No details on the circumstances were released. At...
Flooded I-75 exit reopens; east-west highways still closed
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sumter Boulevard exit of I-75 has reopened, after being underwater for days, the Florida Highway Patrol said Tuesday. However, two major east-west routes, State Road 70 and State Road 72 remain closed. According to the Highway Patrol:. Sarasota County:. Interstate 75 Exit 182 (Sumter Boulevard)...
Sunny and Dry Skies will Help Lower River Levels
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mother Nature is shining a bright eye on the Suncoast area this week. Expect sunny skies, low humidity and temperatures in the 60s at night and low 80s for the afternoon. Lingering low pressure on the upper east coast, combined with a weak front over central Florida has allowed for plenty of drier air and cooler temperatures.
I-75 reopens after Myakka River flooding
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Interstate 75 has reopened after a section flooded when the Myakka River overflowed. In an abundance of caution, officials closed down I-75 because of water rising from the river which runs under the interstate. The highway was closed in both directions from mile marker 179 (North...
Flooding at Nathan Benderson Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota has flooded as a result of Hurricane Ian. High water levels and falling trees have made the area a danger to the public. Officials said it will remain closed until further notice. The closure is enforced by security.
Manatee County opens distribution site in Myakka City
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County response teams are setting up shop and handing out supplies in the Myakka City area. Myakka is one of many places in the Suncoast to see the impacts of Hurricane Ian with trees down, power out, and high flooding. Anyone in need of...
FHP UPDATE: I-75 from North Port to Englewood in Sarasota County has reopened
The Florida Highway Patrol has reported that I-75 from North Port to Englewood in Sarasota County has officially reopened as of 4:00 p.m., after being closed due to rising water from Myakka River.
Charlotte County amends, shortens curfew
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s office has announced that it will be amending its curfew. Effective immediately, a curfew is in place from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. This does reduce the original mandate. “I know the curfew is frustrating for some people, but it...
Hurricane Ian destroys homes and businesses in Arcadia
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Businesses are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. The Peace River has flooded, destroying everything in its path. Roads and bridges in DeSoto County have now turned into waterways for boats. “As long as we’ve been here, we’ve never seen anything like this,” Trent Anthney, the...
‘Drain and Cover’ to prevent mosquitoes from multiplying
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is urging all residents and visitors to protect themselves from mosquito and tick bites. Mosquito control planes were required to fly out of the area ahead of the hurricane. Now that Hurricane Ian has passed, the planes are back and preparing to resume mosquito control missions on Oct. 4.
Sarasota County sets up storm debris drop-off sites
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County residents who don’t want to wait for the county to pick up storm debris can drop it off themselves,. Two public drop-off sites for Sarasota County residents will be opening Monday, Oct. 3. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6...
North Port man rescues parents from rising waters
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian forces millions out of their homes, residents are faced with having to live in hotels until water subsides from their houses and the power turns back on. High waters turning roads into rivers have left some North Port neighborhoods unrecognizable. Evacuees like...
Water rescues continue in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is working hard to provide assistance to the people who need to evacuate water in surrounding areas. Officers have been dispatched to multiple water rescues and welfare checks and hundreds have been taken to high ground. A curfew has been...
Flooding shuts down State Road 70 in Arcadia
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida State Road 70 is shut down west of Arcadia, the Florida Highway Patrol says. Eastbound from Lakewood Ranch to Arcadia have roadblocks due to flooding near the Peace River. Troopers in DeSoto County advise motorists to make sure the roads are safe and clear of...
I-75 reopens after being closed due to flood in North Port
Part of Interstate 75 is closed Friday night due to flooding from the Myakka River, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
Dry weather and low humidity will continue into the weekend
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure at the surface and a north wind is bringing a cool start to the work week. Many areas have temperatures in the lower 60s. There were even reports of morning temperatures in the upper 50s. Skies will be sunny today. Moisture is lacking aloft as well and rainfall will be absent today.
Supplies delivered via water to stranded Arcadia residents
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - In DeSoto County, Arcadia residents are calling for help. Historic amounts of water have roadways buried and people trapped. But help is on the way. Dozens of boats have been riding across Peace River fully stocked with supplies and heading out to distribution sites where residents on different sides of the area have been stranded.
Panama City Beach Police step in to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - First responders from across the country are answering the call from Southwest Florida and responding to the devastation Hurricane Ian left behind. The Panama City Beach Police Department is one of them. The Panhandle knows all too well what it’s like to recover after a massive...
Triage tents set up at Venice hospital
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A field hospital from the federal Department of Health and Human Services has been set up at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Venice to handle an influx of patients in the wake of Hurricane Ian, the City of Venice said. The Disaster Medical Assistance Team is there...
