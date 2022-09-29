Read full article on original website
Related
Vanessa Bryant’s Girls Bianka & Capri Are Ready for Halloween As They Rock These Adorable Disney-Themed Costumes
October is here, and you know what that means? It’s officially Halloween month (yes, we know what we said!) Time to break out the spooky decor and Halloween costumes (and mentally prepare for the amount of money we’re going to spend on everyone’s costumes!) Is it any surprise that Disney is already in full swing with the spookiest time of the year? Because not only is Disney officially in Halloween mode, but so are the Bryants.
Playtime: Jacques Tati’s masterpiece took cinema close to a video game
For a long time, when asked what my favourite film was, I’d delay and defer. Be more specific, I’d say: name a genre, director, or movement. But now I just say Playtime. There are many reasons to love and revere Jacques Tati’s 1967 masterpiece which, in human terms, is most identifiable through the appearance of the director himself as his famous character Monsieur Hulot. With his crumpled hat, long coat and umbrella, Hulot is an aloof presence: not blundering like Mr Magoo or pitiable like Chaplin, but gently drawing humour and absurdities to the surface with a drifting absentmindedness.
Catherine Called Birdy, The Stranger and new White Lotus: what’s new to streaming in Australia this October
Plus Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, Justin Kurzel’s TV debut in Shantaram and Let the Right One In gets a new adaptation … again
Kevin Spacey Heads to Court on Thursday, in First of Four #MeToo Trials This Month
Kevin Spacey and Anthony Rapp are set to square off in a federal courtroom on Thursday, in the first of four #MeToo trials to get underway this month in New York and Los Angeles. The other three trials involve producer Harvey Weinstein, director Paul Haggis and actor Danny Masterson. The four cases — two civil, two criminal — each involve at least one sexual assault allegation against a once-powerful celebrity whose career was badly damaged, if not destroyed, in the court of public opinion. Coming five years after the #MeToo movement began, the trials will involve similar themes — power imbalances in...
Comments / 0