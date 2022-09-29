ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

shiftedmag.com

Effective Ways for Rental Property Owners to Avoid Conflict

It’s easy to see why so many rental property owners have trouble avoiding conflict with tenants, municipal governments and various contractors. After all, the larger a property you oversee and the more tenants you have, the more likely you are to draw the ire of one of the aforementioned parties. Fortunately, avoiding conflict isn’t nearly as difficult as some property owners make it look. As you’ll find, a little bit of effort and some careful planning can go a long way in keeping conflict to the barest of minimums.
aarp.org

Surprising Things Covered by Homeowners Insurance

Homeowners insurance can help pay for damage to your home, but you may be surprised to find out what else your policy covers. Here are three things that may fall under your homeowners policy that you may not know about.
thebiochronicle.com

A House’s Expiry Date: Maintenance Budget for Homeowners

Homeownership, rather than renting, comes with an array of advantages: you have the opportunity to decorate your rooms to your taste, you can enjoy your own private space, and you can re-design your property’s look whenever and however you wish. But there is also no hiding that owning a house has its fair share of expenses.
Ownerly

First-time homeowner scams—what to look out for and avoid

Female hand holding key house shaped keychain.(shutterstock/oatawa) Buying a new house for the first time is a huge accomplishment. It’s a major milestone worthy of celebration. But before you start throwing parties, it helps to be aware of common scams targeting first-time homeowners.
shiftedmag.com

What’s Better, a Home Equity Loan or a HELOC?

Homeowners are in a fortunate position. They have a title deed to the roof over their head, so unlike renters, their monthly payments build equity they can leverage in valuable ways. Two of the most popular ways are home equity loans and HELOCs, or home equity lines of credit. Which...
ceoworld.biz

Get In On the Real Estate Market Now

If you are a high net worth individual or are a high-income earner, you should consider real estate for these four reasons: tax benefits, passive income, long term asset appreciation, and leverage. Real estate is currently on the forefront of everybody’s radar since the last the crash in 2008-2010. But has anyone ever explained why it is such a wealth building and income protecting investment vehicle?
studyfinds.org

7 in 10 homeowners put their house’s ‘health’ ahead of their own

NEW YORK — Homeowners are more likely to look after their home’s health than their own during the fall season (71% vs. 57%) according to a survey of 2,000 Americans. Results indicate that many see fall as a time to get back into their routines (73%) and to readjust their priorities for the coming year (64%). That includes tasks such as “getting my schedule organized,” “getting the kids settled in school again,” or “winterizing my home or cars.”
