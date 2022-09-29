Read full article on original website
Gulf Coast Spotlight: University of Mobile Leadership Banquet 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - From designing shoes to surviving “Survivor: The Australian Outback” to not surviving “The View,” Elisabeth Hasselbeck has learned more about standing up for her convictions in the public eye than she ever thought she would when she applied for a reality TV show on a whim two decades ago.
Gulf Coast Spotlight: ‘100 Things to Do in Mobile Before You Die’
The following information was provided by the author:. Reedy Press is pleased to announce the release of our newest guidebook, 100 Things to Do in Mobile Before You Die, by Jodie Cain Smith. Mobile, Alabama, is proud to be the birthplace of Mardi Gras, but carnival season is just one...
Mobile Pops performance well received in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Pops Orchestra put on a well-received show Sunday night. This was their fall concert, and they had a live audience out at the Spanish Fort Community Center. The Mobile Pops is comprised of all volunteer musicians who put on about a dozen free...
Veterans Helping Veterans Charity Auto & Motorcycle Show happening this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The first Veterans Helping Veterans Charity Auto & Motorcycle Show is happening this weekend. They just ask that if you can bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. Cars and vehicles will be judged by the Frankie Kucera Group. P. L. Wilson Detachment 447 -...
Score on deals at Kidz Klozet
Kidz Klozet is back in Mobile! This is an event that happens a few times a year and offers children’s consignment sales and new clothing liquidation sales. The sale is open to the public October 4-8, 2022 in Mobile at 1616 West I-65 Service Road South. You can find strollers, clothes, bassinets, toddler beds and more this week at Kidz Klozet.
Fewer wrinkles with Plexaderm
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can order your trial pack of Plexaderm today! This special is just $14.95 and shipping is free today!. You can also take the Plexaderm 10-minute challenge! Our friends at Plexaderm want to help you look and feel your best with one simple step. Plexaderm is so effective! It is derived from shale clay, once it’s applied, it forms an invisible shield on your skin that pushes back puffiness and actually lifts up the crevasse where wrinkles form, giving your skin a smooth and beautiful look.
From hot to hopeful; folks enjoying the weather across Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - October is here and for the first time in a long while, it actually feels like fall. Many people in the Port City are taking advantage of the gorgeous weather. With temperatures in the low 80s, locals were out and about doing different activities. But one...
Accessories for your home at Barrow Fine Furniture
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Whether preparing for fall or the holidays, the time to accessorize is now! We took a trip to Barrow Fine Furniture to take a look at the many goodies you can find around the store. From lamps to artwork, you’ll have to take a trip to Barrow’s to see for yourself.
Fall Classes at Stewart Heath Gallery
10/27 6pm-8pm Peter Paper Pumpkin (kids class) Light bites, drinks, and music provided. Stewart Heath Gallery 30500 AL-181 Suite 713 Spanish Fort, AL 36527. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Recipe: Rouses Amylu Breakfast Quiche Bites
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chef Nino from Rouses joined us with a recipe for Amylu Breakfast Quiche Bites. 1 9-ounce package Amylu Apple & Maple Chicken Mini Links, cooked according to package directions and cut into ¼-inch pieces. 1 cup shredded cheese of your choice • ½ white onion,...
Stapleton VFD hosts its first Fire Safety Day
STAPLETON, Ala. (WALA) - Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday hosted its first Fire Safety Day to help save lives. Although there were plenty of fun activities for children, the main of the event was to serve as an educational opportunity for residents to learn how to react in the event of a house fire and, ultimately, to protect families.
Holiday Spending Tips with Navigator Credit Union
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It may seem early to prepare for the holidays. However, many Americans are getting a head start on holiday shopping while facing higher prices for groceries and other necessities. Navigator Credit Union has some ways you can make this upcoming season merry without putting a squeeze on your wallet.
Bankead Tunnel closed nightly for maintenance work
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bankead Tunnel will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday, Oct. 6. During this time Alabama Power will be performing maintenance to electrical cables inside the tunnel. Motorists are advised to use the I-10 Wallace Tunnel during this time. --- Download the...
Highs will reach middle 80s
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another dry and quiet morning on the Gulf Coast to start our Tuesday. One thing that will be changing today is that our sky will have an increase in cloud coverage. Clouds are tracking east into our area and we’ll see a partly...
University of South Alabama celebrating Homecoming Week
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Homecoming at South Alabama is an annual tradition to celebrate Jaguar pride and spirit! Homecoming week for 2022 is October 10 - 15. The experience features a lineup of events open to the entire Jaguar community. The Homecoming festivities will commence Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium when USA battles against the University of Louisiana Monroe.
Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum hosting 2nd Annual Lighthouse Luau
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum is hosting their 2nd Annual Lighthouse Luau. A Tiki-themed fundraiser that will support our mission of “Preserving the past to Enlighten our Future.” The event will include a catered dinner, desserts, drinks, live music, games & activities, and a fundraising auction.
UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old Pensacola girl found safe
UPDATE: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:49 PM: 9-year-old Riley Gobel has been found safe. Original Story: MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police department is searching for missing 9-year-old Riley Gobel who has been missing from Northwood Apartments since about 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 3. According to PPD Riley is...
Food trucks coming to Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - At Monday’s city council meeting, an ordinance passed which now allows food trucks to open shop within city limits, and city leaders said this will not step on toes of brick-and-mortar restaurants. Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan said this has been a long-time request,...
The “I” Storm Anomaly
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hurricanes like Ian go down in memory and history. Over the off-season Ian will be added to the ranks of retired storm names and be part of an alphabetically anomaly. Ian will be retired. Hurricane Ian caused massive destruction and loss of life in Southwest Florida....
What to know as a jury member
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When it’s your turn for jury duty, there are a few things you may want to know before you get seated on a case. David Greene from the law firm of Greene & Phillips joined us on Studio10 to shed some light on this important topic.
