Lithium Valley Commissioners review draft to be delivered
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The Lithium Valley Commission met Thursday, Sept. 29, to review and comment on the report the commission has been charged with supplying to the California legislature on the viability of extracting lithium from brine brought up from in geothermal wells. Assembly Bill 1657 in 2020 authorized...
Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrates one year anniversary
EL CENTRO — The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrated its one year anniversary by giving recognition to chamber members and by presenting an annual report September 30 at Saint Mary’s Parish Center. The theme, 2022 Leagues Under the Sea, had guests enter the ball room through...
Calexico agents arrest an individual with homicide conviction
On September 17, at approximately 6:38 a.m., agents apprehended a group of four individuals who illegally entered the United States through the New River, in the city of Calexico. It was determined that none of the individuals had proper documentation to be legally present in the US The individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.
Imperial Valley League and Desert League volleyball rev into gear
BRAWLEY — Imperial Valley regional volleyball regular season is moving at full speed for 2022 with Holtville ahead of the heap in IVL and Central moving and grooving in the Desert League top-spot - with both leaders unscathed at 3-0 in their respected decisions. The Lady Vikings remain undefeated...
Imperial County Narcotics Task Force seizes over 170 grams of "rainbow fentanyl"
EL CENTRO — In September 2022, agents from the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force arrested an individual possession over 170 grams of fentanyl in pill form, according to a press release. The fentanyl pills were of various colors, white, blue, pink, yellow, tan, and green. These pills are commonly...
"Safe Routes to School" Program keeps youth active, safe
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Janette Angulo, director of the Imperial County Public Health Department, made a presentation at the regular Board of Supervisors meeting on September 27 regarding the County Health Department’s Safe Routes to School Program. In 2018, Angulo explained, the County received funding from the Southern Californian...
Spartans suffer blank in non-conference clash
EL CENTRO — For Central’s final non-conference match-up, before resuming IVL play, the Spartans welcomed Mater Dei Catholic of Chula Vista in a grid-iron clash that fell well in favor of the visitors as the Crusaders cruised to a 35-0 bully-ball blank over the home-team at Cal Jones Field Friday, September 30.
