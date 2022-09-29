mxdwn Interview: Singer-Songwriter/Actress Alison Sudol Takes Listeners Through Her Complex Journey Of Motherhood in Upcoming Album

Read full article on original website
Gigi Hadid Called Kanye West A "Bully" And A "Joke" After He Attacked A Fashion Journalist On Instagram
“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha….If there’s actually a point to any of your sh*t she might be the only person that could save u."
Loretta Lynn sang of unflinching womanhood in country, rising to greatest of genre’s women
If anyone argues that Loretta Lynn doesn’t stand on the pedestal of the greatest woman of country music, they should be taken to fist city. | Opinion
Ab-flashing Cynthia Erivo dazzles in a cross front halter top and vibrant blue trousers at star-studded Louis Vuitton show for Paris Fashion Week
Cynthia Erivo arrived in style as Louis Vuitton hosted its latest catwalk show during the final day of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. The 35-year-old actress made sure all eyes were on her as she flashed her abs in a dazzling cross front halter top as she posed for photos ahead of the star-studded event.
Joan Hotchkis, ‘The Odd Couple’ and ‘Legacy’ Star, Dies at 95
Joan Hotchkis, veteran stage and screen actor known for ABC’s “The Odd Couple” and “Legacy,” died Sept. 27 of congestive heart failure in Los Angeles, according to her daughter Paula Chambers. She was 95. Hotchkis starred opposite William Windom in the NBC sitcom “My World and Welcome to It,” and played the on-again/off-again girlfriend of Jack Klugman’s Oscar Madison in “The Odd Couple.” As a playwright, she wrote 1974’s “Legacy,” a one-woman play about an upper-class housewife who deteriorates mentally. The following year, she wrote and starred in the film adaptation of “Legacy,” which won the best newcomer award at...
40 Brilliant "Hocus Pocus 2" Reactions That Even The Sanderson Sisters Would Get A Lil' Kick Out Of
"The fact that the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere isn't a national holiday for the girls and the gays is just another reminder of how much work there's left to do in this country."
Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Getting The Documentary Treatment
Michael Jackson’s estate has partnered with Sony Music Entertainment to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Thriller with an official documentary. Directed by music historian Nelson George, the film—that’s currently in production—focuses on the making of the iconic album and its short films that paved the way for a new music video format.More from VIBE.comAkon Says He And Michael Jackson Discussed Opening Music Schools In AfricaMarva Hicks, Award-Winning Actress And Singer, Dead At 66Babyface Questions What It Means To Be The King Of R&B George, 65, expressed in a statement, “The release of Thriller redefined Michael Jackson, taking him from teen star to adult superstar,...
Velma Is Officially A Lesbian In "Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!," And FINALLY
Scooby-Doo fans are ecstatic that Velma is finally being outright portrayed as a lesbian: "I never thought I'd live to see the day when Velma is very clearly having gay thoughts on-screen."
18 Tweets That Rightfully Went Viral This Week Because They're Hysterical
"What if they faked the queen’s death just so they could have the most shocking Masked Singer reveal ever?"
Show Us Your Most Random Halloween Costumes That Literally No One Understood
The girls who get it, get it.
This Former Nanny Worked With A Wealthy Family For Years — Here's What The Life Of The Rich Is Like Behind The Scenes
"They made me follow their rich friends at house parties to make sure they didn’t stealing anything..."
This Week's "House Of The Dragon" Had A Huge Twist Everyone Is Talking About
Even book fans weren't expecting that.
