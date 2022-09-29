Read full article on original website
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its 192nd Semiannual General Conference this weekend. President Russell M. Nelson has announced new temples at every general conference.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints unveiled a new revision of their "For the Strength of Youth" pamphlet during the first session of General Conference Saturday morning.
Which temples were announced by President Russell M. Nelson at the October 2022 general conference? Read more about the Sunday afternoon session.
This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night. Authentic stories of pain and heartbreak peppered this weekend’s conference talks. One speaker talked about the devastating effects of finding his toddler son drowned in a bucket. Another...
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Russell M. Nelson, the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, told members of the faith on Saturday that abuse was “a grievous sin” that shouldn’t be tolerated and would bring down the wrath of God on perpetrators. Though the leader of the nearly 17-million member faith did not mention it directly, the remarks were the first on abuse from a senior church leader since The Associated Press published an investigation into how the church handles reports of sexual abuse when brought to its attention. “Let me be perfectly clear: any kind of abuse of women, children, or anyone is an abomination to the Lord,” Nelson told members of the faith gathered in Salt Lake City for its twice-yearly conference. The AP’s investigation found the hotline the church uses for abuse reporting can be misused by its leaders to divert accusations away from law enforcement and toward church attorneys. The story, based on sealed records and court cases filed in Arizona and West Virginia, uncovered a host of concerns, including how church officials have cited exemptions to mandatory reporting laws, known as clergy-penitent privilege, as reason to not report abuse.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – To close out its General Conference weekend, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ President Russell M. Nelson announced the construction of 18 new LDS temples to be built around the world. Five of the new temples will be built across the United States in each timezone, while […]
