Religion

Authentic stories at general conference

This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night. Authentic stories of pain and heartbreak peppered this weekend’s conference talks. One speaker talked about the devastating effects of finding his toddler son drowned in a bucket. Another...
Discovery of Ancient Maya City with More Than 300 Buildings Halts Ongoing Railroad Project in Mexico

Efforts to construct the $8 billion Maya Train project have yet again been thwarted by the discovery of an ancient Maya archaeological site comprised of more than 300 buildings, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Construction in the Yucatán peninsula has been ongoing since 2020. Last Thursday, in a regular news briefing held by Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, INAH director Diego Prieto confirmed that an archaeological survey along section 5 of the project, between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, has uncovered a significant archeological site. More than 300 buildings have already been found in the...
Mormon leader calls abuse 'abomination' amid policy scrutiny

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Russell M. Nelson, the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, told members of the faith on Saturday that abuse was “a grievous sin” that shouldn’t be tolerated and would bring down the wrath of God on perpetrators. Though the leader of the nearly 17-million member faith did not mention it directly, the remarks were the first on abuse from a senior church leader since The Associated Press published an investigation into how the church handles reports of sexual abuse when brought to its attention. “Let me be perfectly clear: any kind of abuse of women, children, or anyone is an abomination to the Lord,” Nelson told members of the faith gathered in Salt Lake City for its twice-yearly conference. The AP’s investigation found the hotline the church uses for abuse reporting can be misused by its leaders to divert accusations away from law enforcement and toward church attorneys. The story, based on sealed records and court cases filed in Arizona and West Virginia, uncovered a host of concerns, including how church officials have cited exemptions to mandatory reporting laws, known as clergy-penitent privilege, as reason to not report abuse.
The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret

The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
New Discovery Near The Sea of Galilee Places Christian or Jewish Inhabitants In Settlements Long Before Khirbat al-Minya

Recently, in Israel, an excavation team from Johannes Gutenberg University Mains (JGU) used geomagnetic surface surveys and hands-on digging to discover an ancient settlement near the caliph's palace Khirbat al-Minya. The palace is considered to be "one of the earliest mosques in Israel," built during the reign of the caliph, chief Muslim and religious ruler al-Walid I, dated 705-715 CE. [i]
Why did the Great Ottoman Empire not Colonize America? (Opinion)

The Ottoman Empire was one of the mightiest and longest-lasting empires in history. It ruled over the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and North Africa for more than 600 years until it was declared a republic in the 1900s. It had one of the best armies with the best military power. The colonialism of most parts of the powerful regions made them even stronger. As America was discovered, it was like discovering a new world, full of riches and power. The Ottomans, however, never got that far and never pursued the goal of colonizing America.

