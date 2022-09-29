ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, CA

CBS 8

Motorcycle stunt rider CJ Barham released from Tijuana prison

TIJUANA, Baja California — A motorcycle stunt rider from Sacramento has been released from a Tijuana prison after spending 35 days behind bars. CJ Barham has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, where Barham posts videos showing stunts during shows and on the road. In August, he was charged...
LA MESA, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Spring Valley, CA
Spring Valley, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

Steven Krueger

October 3, 2022 (Santee) -- Friends and relatives of Steven Krueger will host a memorial Sand Sculpture Build on Sunday, October 9, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in his home community of Ocean Beach near the main lifeguard tower. The event will be led by award-winning master sand carvers of I.B. Posse, who will erect this memorial with the help of Steve’s family, friends and any community members who would like to participate.
SANTEE, CA
CBS 8

FOUND: 74-year-old Edgar Cruz in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Update: A missing 74-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease was located Sunday evening, according to the Oceanside Police Department. The Oceanside Police Department was looking Sunday for a missing 74-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease. At 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Edgar Cruz walked away from his home at 3200...
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police Banning Tents on the Street During the Day

The San Diego Police Department announced it will be asking homeless people living on the streets to deconstruct their tents during the day. This comes after the county declared homelessness a public health crisis last week. San Diego Police said this follows the city’s municipal code for encroachment that states:...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Machete, Man Bleeding From Head Found After Break-In; 3 Men Sought

San Diego Police officers are searching for three suspects who broke into a Rolando Village home Sunday and attacked a man inside, possibly with a machete, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle. San Diego police received reports from a man stating that his father had been shot in the head...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Island Court roommates turn dog abusers

The old woman who owned the apartment building did not know enough to kick out her tenants in the summer, jack up the rent, and lease the apartments to vacationers from Arizona, so last summer the four boys were able to live in their beachfront flat for a relatively minor charge of $500 a month, split four ways. It was quite an idyllic existence.
SAN DIEGO, CA
triton.news

Shooting at Park & Market Trolley Station Leaves Man Injured

One man was shot at the Park Boulevard & Market Street trolley station across from UC San Diego’s Park & Market downtown hub Thursday night. According to Officer Darius (DJ) Jamsetjee, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) officers located the wounded man, who had a gunshot wound to his leg, at around 8:46 p.m. The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
SAN DIEGO, CA

