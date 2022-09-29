Read full article on original website
Mailbox explosion rocks Vista neighborhood
A mailbox explosion in Vista was reported Sunday night, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Bomb and Arson Unit.
Missing at-risk man last seen in Golden Hill found
A 43-year-old who went missing in the Golden Hill neighborhood was found safe, police said.
Motorcycle stunt rider CJ Barham released from Tijuana prison
TIJUANA, Baja California — A motorcycle stunt rider from Sacramento has been released from a Tijuana prison after spending 35 days behind bars. CJ Barham has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, where Barham posts videos showing stunts during shows and on the road. In August, he was charged...
Arrest made in Oceanside hit-and-run crash
The suspected driver in a hit-and-run incident that left a 28-year-old pedestrian hospitalized has been taken into custody, according to the Oceanside Police Department.
eastcountymagazine.org
Steven Krueger
October 3, 2022 (Santee) -- Friends and relatives of Steven Krueger will host a memorial Sand Sculpture Build on Sunday, October 9, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in his home community of Ocean Beach near the main lifeguard tower. The event will be led by award-winning master sand carvers of I.B. Posse, who will erect this memorial with the help of Steve’s family, friends and any community members who would like to participate.
Women says San Diego Police shot her during mental health crisis
SAN DIEGO — A woman who was shot three times by San Diego Police Officers in May 2020 while inside of her East Village apartment in the midst of a mental health crisis is suing the city of San Diego and the officers involved. In her lawsuit, Rosa Calva,...
Suspect arrested in San Diego after body found inside trunk of car in Las Vegas
A man was arrested in San Diego in connection with a body that was found inside the trunk of a car in south Las Vegas Valley in August.
FOUND: 74-year-old Edgar Cruz in Oceanside
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Update: A missing 74-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease was located Sunday evening, according to the Oceanside Police Department. The Oceanside Police Department was looking Sunday for a missing 74-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease. At 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Edgar Cruz walked away from his home at 3200...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Banning Tents on the Street During the Day
The San Diego Police Department announced it will be asking homeless people living on the streets to deconstruct their tents during the day. This comes after the county declared homelessness a public health crisis last week. San Diego Police said this follows the city’s municipal code for encroachment that states:...
NBC San Diego
Machete, Man Bleeding From Head Found After Break-In; 3 Men Sought
San Diego Police officers are searching for three suspects who broke into a Rolando Village home Sunday and attacked a man inside, possibly with a machete, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle. San Diego police received reports from a man stating that his father had been shot in the head...
San Diego weekly Reader
Island Court roommates turn dog abusers
The old woman who owned the apartment building did not know enough to kick out her tenants in the summer, jack up the rent, and lease the apartments to vacationers from Arizona, so last summer the four boys were able to live in their beachfront flat for a relatively minor charge of $500 a month, split four ways. It was quite an idyllic existence.
Two men sentenced to 6 years for killing 17-year-old at Chula Vista park
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Two men were sentenced for killing a high school senior in Sunset Park in Chula Vista on March 2021. Deonte Martinez, 24, and Larry Bradford, 19 pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter with a firearm enhancement charge earlier this summer for the shooting death of 17-year-old Caleb Beasley.
News 8 KFMB
Free emergency pet kit giveaway at Woodland Park in San Marcos Saturday, Oct. 8
Supervisor Desmond allocated $25,000 to San Diego County, Dept. of Animal Services for a free emergency pet giveaway Oct. 8, 9A-11A! Visit: supervisorjimdesmond.com.
triton.news
Shooting at Park & Market Trolley Station Leaves Man Injured
One man was shot at the Park Boulevard & Market Street trolley station across from UC San Diego’s Park & Market downtown hub Thursday night. According to Officer Darius (DJ) Jamsetjee, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) officers located the wounded man, who had a gunshot wound to his leg, at around 8:46 p.m. The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Hantavirus case found in mouse in Guatay
A deer mouse in rural East County tested positive for the potentially deadly hantavirus, county officials announced Friday.
Chula Vista Animal Care Facility gets new mural
The Chula Vista Animal Care Facility along with Ground Floor Murals on Saturday morning unveiled a new mural to welcome guests to the South Bay animal shelter.
News 8 KFMB
Husband of missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete back in court
Earlier this week, Larry Millete was found mentally competent to stand trial for her murder. That means criminal proceedings will now continue.
US Coast Guard: 73-year-old woman airlifted from cruise ship off San Diego
An elderly woman was medically evacuated from a Saphhire Princess cruise ship near San Diego after potentially experiencing appendicitis Sunday morning.
Police investigating shooting in Rolando neighborhood; 1 person injured
One person was shot in the head in the Rolando neighborhood and taken to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.
One Killed, One Badly Hurt in Crash on Clairemont-area Freeway On-ramp
A collision on a Clairemont-area freeway entrance left one motorist dead Monday and another badly injured, authorities reported. The fatal crash occurred about 8:30 a.m., when a 45-year-old man lost control of his Toyota Camry while exiting eastbound state Route 52 at Regents Road, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department.
