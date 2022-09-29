Read full article on original website
Lord put a wall of protection around her, God bless her guardian angel step in if you have to protect her from all the evil out there in Jesus name we ask
Arrest made in Oceanside hit-and-run crash
The suspected driver in a hit-and-run incident that left a 28-year-old pedestrian hospitalized has been taken into custody, according to the Oceanside Police Department.
Mailbox explosion rocks Vista neighborhood
A mailbox explosion in Vista was reported Sunday night, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Bomb and Arson Unit.
Oceanside Police seek help to find missing 74-year-old man
Oceanside police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 74-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease.
Person Shot in Head During Alleged Rolando Home Invasion Robbery
A person was shot in the head Sunday in the Rolando neighborhood of San Diego, police said. The shooting happened around 3:50 a.m. Sunday and was suspected to be connected to a home invasion robbery on University and College avenues, said Officer Lawanda Fisher of the San Diego Police Department.
1 person hurt in possible home invasion
San Diego Police Department responded to reports of a possible home-invasion at the Rolando neighborhood early Sunday morning where they found a male adult with possible gun-shot-wounds to the head.
One killed, one badly hurt in crash on Clairemont-area freeway onramp
The fatal collision occurred about 8:30 a.m. on the onramp from Regents Road to eastbound state Route 52, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department.
Man hit, killed by suspected DUI driver in moving truck: SDPD
A man was killed Sunday after he was hit by a suspected DUI driver in a moving truck, San Diego Police Department announced.
Missing at-risk man last seen in Golden Hill found
A 43-year-old who went missing in the Golden Hill neighborhood was found safe, police said.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car
A 50-year-old man died on Sunday morning after being hit by a car traveling in the Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood, authorities said.
San Diego Channel
Man and woman die in single-vehicle Chula Vista crash
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says two people died in a crash Saturday morning after an SUV exited the I-805 freeway and crashed into a wall. CVPD received multiple calls about the single-vehicle crash around 9:53 a.m. Police say multiple witnesses reported a Nissan...
Two people killed in Chula Vista car crash
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The male driver and female passenger of a Nissan Rogue were killed Saturday when their vehicle crashed into a wall while exiting the Interstate 805 off-ramp on East Palomar Street, police said. At approximately 9:53 a.m., the Chula Vista Police Department received several calls regarding...
Man pleads not guilty to murder, DUI, in toddler's death in City Heights
A man accused of driving under the influence, fatally striking a toddler in City Heights, then fleeing the scene, pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and other charges.
San Diego Channel
One killed in El Cajon vehicle crash
EL CAJON (CNS) - One person died Saturday in a vehicle crash at the bottom of the Pine Valley Road off-ramp from eastbound Interstate 8, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened at 3:22 p.m. Saturday, according to a CHP incident log. No vehicle description was provided. No further...
triton.news
Potentially Explosive Substance Rendered Safe Following Bomb Squad Response
Multiple bomb squads responded to a potentially explosive substance found in a one-liter bottle at UC San Diego’s Pacific Hall the evening of September 28, according to UCSD’s Associate Director of University Communications, Leslie Sepuka. The substance—identified as diethyl ether—had dissolved into organic peroxides, which are potentially explosive....
News 8 KFMB
Husband of missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete back in court
Earlier this week, Larry Millete was found mentally competent to stand trial for her murder. That means criminal proceedings will now continue.
onscene.tv
Robbery Suspects Cry After Pursuit | San Diego
09.29.2022 | 5:53 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers spotted 2 people in a Jeep Compass that was involved in an armed robbery in the sheriff’s jurisdiction and the Jeep was stolen. The officers attempted a “Hot Stop” at gunpoint, but the female driver took off. The pursuit went from downtown San Diego to Hwy 94 east to the northbound I-15, and then to the I-8 east. Speeds reached over 90 mph at the time. The female finally pulled over east of Greenfield Dr., east of El Cajon. The robbery took place the night of the 28th and was possibly at the Target in Rancho San Diego. Eastbound I-8 traffic was stopped for a short time while the two suspects were taken into custody. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SD Crime Stoppers offer $10K reward in unsolved murder
The family of shooting victim Miguel Castro, 17, team up with Crime Stoppers and Escondido Police Department to offer a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Man Pleads Guilty to 2 Gang Murders and Shooting of His 19-Year-Old Girlfriend
A young man pleaded guilty this week to committing a trio of San Diego killings that took place within a year, including two gang-related murders and the shooting death of his girlfriend. Jorge Manuel Sanchez, 20, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges related to the three shooting deaths and the injury...
mynewsla.com
30-Year-Old Inmate Accused in Fatal Altercation in Murrieta Jail
An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in an apparent altercation with another inmate, sheriff’s officials said Friday. Deputies responded to an unresponsive inmate at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll said deputies and...
Man pleads guilty in trio of San Diego killings
Jorge Manuel Sanchez, 20, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges related to the three shooting deaths and the injury shooting of a 16-year-old boy.
