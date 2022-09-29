Read full article on original website
BBC
Grantham: Girl, 12, and teenage boys held after bottle attack
A 12-year-old girl and two 14-year-old boys have been arrested after a man was hit in the head with a bottle in Grantham. Lincolnshire Police said the 24-year-old man was struck while he was walking along Belton Lane at about 01:35 BST on Saturday. He suffered a serious head injury,...
BBC
Khuram Javed: Men jailed for life for murdering Sheffield solicitor
Two men convicted of murdering a solicitor shot through the heart at point-blank range in Sheffield have been jailed for life. Khuram Javed, 30, died after being shot three times on Clough Road near Bramall Lane on 10 April 2021. Following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, gunman Samsul Mohamed,...
BBC
Man found dead after disturbance at Rochdale home
A man has been found dead following a disturbance at a home in Greater Manchester. The body was found at the property in Industry Road, Rochdale, shortly after 00:30 BST. Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and said a "male" was in custody and helping officers with their inquiries.
BBC
Slough's 'violent incidents' prompt extra police resources
Extra police resources have been diverted to Slough after "a series of violent incidents", a police and crime commissioner (PCC) has said. Thames Valley Police introduced a Section 60 order on Monday following the death of a man in Earls Lane, who was attacked by a group of men. Officers...
BBC
Man's stabbing death after Oldbury disorder sparks murder probe
A murder investigation has been started after a man died in hospital two weeks after he was stabbed during disorder in the Black Country. Rommell Holding had been in a coma since he suffered chest injuries during the trouble at about 02:00 BST on 11 September in Newbury Lane, Oldbury.
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Man charged with schoolgirl's murder
A man has been charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot in her home in Liverpool. The nine-year-old was fatally wounded as her mother tried to stop a gunman chasing another man into their house. Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, Liverpool, has also been charged with...
BBC
Cheadle driver kills friend and left paralysed in crash
A man has been jailed for a crash that left him paralysed, killed his friend and seriously injured another. A Land Rover Discovery driven by Joshua Alcock, had been traveling at more than twice the speed limit when he lost control in Kingsley Moor, Staffordshire Police said. Passenger Daniel Fallows,...
BBC
Rikki Neave police 'ignored scientific evidence'
Six-year-old Rikki Neave disappeared after leaving home for school in November 1994 - his body was discovered the following day. A BBC investigation has found that police ignored scientific evidence to build a case against his mother, leaving his killer free for more than 20 years. When Rikki Neave's naked...
BBC
Jessica Lawson death: Teacher thought pontoon was safety feature
A teacher in charge of a school trip where a 12-year-old girl drowned after a pontoon capsized said he thought the platform was a safety feature. Jessica Lawson, from Wolfreton School near Hull, had been swimming in a lake near Limoges, France, in 2015 when it overturned. She later died in hospital.
BBC
Hampshire Rolex knifepoint robbery victim left devastated
A man has been left devastated after a Rolex watch he was selling to raise money for medical treatment was stolen. The man, who wants to remain anonymous, said he advertised the silver Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust on Facebook Marketplace in September. A man and woman contacted him to say...
BBC
Woman befriends attacker who hit her over the head with a bottle
A woman who was injured during a robbery at a cash machine is helping to reform the life of her attacker. Lisa Reid was left bruised and with cuts on her face after she was hit on the head with a glass bottle by a man who then snatched £90 from her.
BBC
Eileen Cotter: Man denies 1974 Islington murder
A 79-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a woman who was found strangled 48 years ago. John Apelgren is accused of killing 22-year-old Eileen Cotter, whose body was found near some garages in Highbury, north London, on 1 June 1974. He is also accused of the indecent assault...
BBC
Aberystwyth: Major haul of suspected cocaine found on beach
Police are investigating after a "significant quantity" of what is thought be cocaine was found washed up on a beach in Wales. A large number of black bags tied to buoyancy aids were found on Tan-y-Bwlch beach near Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, by passers-by on Saturday morning. Dyfed-Powys Police said no arrests...
BBC
Colin Pitchfork parole hearing should be public, says MP
The next parole hearing for double child killer Colin Pitchfork should be heard in public, according to an MP. Pitchfork was jailed in 1988 for raping and murdering 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire. He was released in 2021 but recalled to prison two months later after he...
BBC
Chris Kaba: Inquest opens into death of man shot by police
An inquest has been opened into the death of Chris Kaba, who was shot by armed police in south London. Coroner Andrew Harris offered his condolences to the family of the 24-year-old, who was shot through the windscreen of a car in Streatham Hill on 5 September. Mr Kaba's family...
BBC
Essex man jailed over £226m Caribbean resort scam
A fraudster who duped more than 8,000 people into investing in celebrity-backed luxury Caribbean holiday resorts in a £226m scam has been jailed. An investigation found David Ames, from Essex, used celebrity endorsements to lure people into the fraudulent scheme. The 70-year-old denied two counts of fraud by abuse...
BBC
Iran: Teen protester Nika Shakarami's body stolen, sources say
Iranian security forces stole the body of a 16-year-old protester, and buried her secretly in a village, sources close to the family told BBC Persian. The family had planned to bury Nika Shakarami on Monday, but her body was snatched and buried in a village about 40km (25 miles) away, the sources said.
Drink-driver, 46, who was twice the legal limit as he mounted the kerb and crashed into a six-year-old girl at 48mph is jailed for six years for death by dangerous driving
A drink-driver who was twice the legal limit as he crashed into a six-year-old girl after also taking cocaine has been jailed for six years and two months. Staffordshire Police said John Stephen Owen was also handed an eight-year driving ban after pleading guilty at a previous hearing to causing the death of Sharlotte Naglis by dangerous driving.
BBC
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA
The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
BBC
Duane Denny murder: Killer Nyiah Williams jailed for life after concealing body
A murderer who concealed his victim's body for weeks before dumping him by the River Thames has been jailed for life. Duane Denny's body was found in Erith, London, on 15 September 2021 after he was reported missing in Reading on 24 August. Nyiah Williams, 46, was found guilty of...
