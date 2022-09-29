ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saraland, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum hosting 2nd Annual Lighthouse Luau

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum is hosting their 2nd Annual Lighthouse Luau. A Tiki-themed fundraiser that will support our mission of “Preserving the past to Enlighten our Future.” The event will include a catered dinner, desserts, drinks, live music, games & activities, and a fundraising auction.
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Foley parents concerned about fentanyl resembling candy ahead of Halloween

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — For decades parents have been urged to check their children's Halloween candy after a night of trick-or-treating. First, it was razor blades in apples, then marijuana-laced gummies, but this year, parents' Halloween scare is 'rainbow fentanyl'. The DEA warns drug cartels target young people with...
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fall Classes at Stewart Heath Gallery

10/27 6pm-8pm Peter Paper Pumpkin (kids class) Light bites, drinks, and music provided. Stewart Heath Gallery 30500 AL-181 Suite 713 Spanish Fort, AL 36527. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
SPANISH FORT, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Bird and Conservation Expo held in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - People in Spanish Fort attended the Bird and Conservation Expo at 5 Rivers Delta. The expo was part of the 18th Annual Alabama Coastal Bird Fest’s four-day event. The expo featured activities and exhibits that included a raptor show, touch tanks, face painting and...
SPANISH FORT, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Pops performance well received in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Pops Orchestra put on a well-received show Sunday night. This was their fall concert, and they had a live audience out at the Spanish Fort Community Center. The Mobile Pops is comprised of all volunteer musicians who put on about a dozen free...
SPANISH FORT, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

In the Kitchen with Barnyard Buffet: Pot Roast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are back in the kitchen with Chef JJ Nelson at Barnyard Buffet. He is cooking up some delicious pot roast. Sear pork or beef on both sides, then bake low and slow in a dutch oven with fresh vegetables, broth, and seasonings. You can check...
SARALAND, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Rouses Amylu Breakfast Quiche Bites

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chef Nino from Rouses joined us with a recipe for Amylu Breakfast Quiche Bites. 1 9-ounce package Amylu Apple & Maple Chicken Mini Links, cooked according to package directions and cut into ¼-inch pieces. 1 cup shredded cheese of your choice • ½ white onion,...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Food trucks coming to Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - At Monday’s city council meeting, an ordinance passed which now allows food trucks to open shop within city limits, and city leaders said this will not step on toes of brick-and-mortar restaurants. Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan said this has been a long-time request,...
SPANISH FORT, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman strangled, cuts alleged attacker with knife: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested a man after a woman was attacked Sunday, Oct. 7.  Jeremy Inman, 27, was arrested after deputies were called to the 1000 block of Petaluma Court for a possible stabbing. When officers arrived on scene, they found Inman was suffering from a wound.  Officers determined that […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Fire-Rescue on scene of structure fire at former church

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a former church. Heavy flames and smoke are showing on the second floor of a two-story structure, formerly The City of Grace Mobile, at 4400 Government Blvd., officials said. There is no word...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Stapleton VFD hosts its first Fire Safety Day

STAPLETON, Ala. (WALA) - Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday hosted its first Fire Safety Day to help save lives. Although there were plenty of fun activities for children, the main of the event was to serve as an educational opportunity for residents to learn how to react in the event of a house fire and, ultimately, to protect families.
STAPLETON, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Accessories for your home at Barrow Fine Furniture

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Whether preparing for fall or the holidays, the time to accessorize is now! We took a trip to Barrow Fine Furniture to take a look at the many goodies you can find around the store. From lamps to artwork, you’ll have to take a trip to Barrow’s to see for yourself.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: ‘100 Things to Do in Mobile Before You Die’

The following information was provided by the author:. Reedy Press is pleased to announce the release of our newest guidebook, 100 Things to Do in Mobile Before You Die, by Jodie Cain Smith. Mobile, Alabama, is proud to be the birthplace of Mardi Gras, but carnival season is just one...
MOBILE, AL

