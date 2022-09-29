Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Major supermarket chain opening new store in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersMobile, AL
She Visited Her Father For The Weekend And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMobile, AL
Discount grocery store to open new location in Alabama this monthKristen WaltersMobile, AL
Related
Family celebrates end of child’s cancer treatment thanks to dog donation in Robertsdale
ROBERTSDALE, (WKRG) — A seven-year-old boy in Robertsdale finishes the fight of his life and now celebrates with a new dog. Cullen McKinney recently completed cancer treatment, three years after a life-changing diagnosis. We were there Sunday when he met his new dog Maverick for the first time. He’s a boy of few words with […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Veterans Helping Veterans Charity Auto & Motorcycle Show happening this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The first Veterans Helping Veterans Charity Auto & Motorcycle Show is happening this weekend. They just ask that if you can bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. Cars and vehicles will be judged by the Frankie Kucera Group. P. L. Wilson Detachment 447 -...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum hosting 2nd Annual Lighthouse Luau
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum is hosting their 2nd Annual Lighthouse Luau. A Tiki-themed fundraiser that will support our mission of “Preserving the past to Enlighten our Future.” The event will include a catered dinner, desserts, drinks, live music, games & activities, and a fundraising auction.
utv44.com
Foley parents concerned about fentanyl resembling candy ahead of Halloween
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — For decades parents have been urged to check their children's Halloween candy after a night of trick-or-treating. First, it was razor blades in apples, then marijuana-laced gummies, but this year, parents' Halloween scare is 'rainbow fentanyl'. The DEA warns drug cartels target young people with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned storage unit
Now a story that crosses both sides of Mobile Bay. It involves the cremated remains of more than a dozen people that have been hidden away in a storage unit until recently when that storage unit was sold at auction.
20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Fall Classes at Stewart Heath Gallery
10/27 6pm-8pm Peter Paper Pumpkin (kids class) Light bites, drinks, and music provided. Stewart Heath Gallery 30500 AL-181 Suite 713 Spanish Fort, AL 36527. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
Bird and Conservation Expo held in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - People in Spanish Fort attended the Bird and Conservation Expo at 5 Rivers Delta. The expo was part of the 18th Annual Alabama Coastal Bird Fest’s four-day event. The expo featured activities and exhibits that included a raptor show, touch tanks, face painting and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Pops performance well received in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Pops Orchestra put on a well-received show Sunday night. This was their fall concert, and they had a live audience out at the Spanish Fort Community Center. The Mobile Pops is comprised of all volunteer musicians who put on about a dozen free...
WALA-TV FOX10
In the Kitchen with Barnyard Buffet: Pot Roast
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are back in the kitchen with Chef JJ Nelson at Barnyard Buffet. He is cooking up some delicious pot roast. Sear pork or beef on both sides, then bake low and slow in a dutch oven with fresh vegetables, broth, and seasonings. You can check...
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Rouses Amylu Breakfast Quiche Bites
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chef Nino from Rouses joined us with a recipe for Amylu Breakfast Quiche Bites. 1 9-ounce package Amylu Apple & Maple Chicken Mini Links, cooked according to package directions and cut into ¼-inch pieces. 1 cup shredded cheese of your choice • ½ white onion,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Food trucks coming to Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - At Monday’s city council meeting, an ordinance passed which now allows food trucks to open shop within city limits, and city leaders said this will not step on toes of brick-and-mortar restaurants. Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan said this has been a long-time request,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman strangled, cuts alleged attacker with knife: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested a man after a woman was attacked Sunday, Oct. 7. Jeremy Inman, 27, was arrested after deputies were called to the 1000 block of Petaluma Court for a possible stabbing. When officers arrived on scene, they found Inman was suffering from a wound. Officers determined that […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Fire-Rescue on scene of structure fire at former church
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a former church. Heavy flames and smoke are showing on the second floor of a two-story structure, formerly The City of Grace Mobile, at 4400 Government Blvd., officials said. There is no word...
WALA-TV FOX10
Stapleton VFD hosts its first Fire Safety Day
STAPLETON, Ala. (WALA) - Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday hosted its first Fire Safety Day to help save lives. Although there were plenty of fun activities for children, the main of the event was to serve as an educational opportunity for residents to learn how to react in the event of a house fire and, ultimately, to protect families.
WALA-TV FOX10
‘I made a mistake’ - Medical examiner changes homicide finding, but convicted woman still behind bars
BILOXI, Mississippi (InvestigateTV) – For decades, Tasha Mercedes Shelby had been proclaiming her innocence in the death of her 2-year-old stepson before someone finally believed her: the doctor whose own testimony sent the young woman to prison for life. “I made a mistake,” former Mississippi state medical examiner Dr....
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police knuckling down on curfew for minors in the entertainment district
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s a lot to look forward to in the entertainment district during October, and Mobile Police are cracking down on a curfew for minors to ensure people are kept safe downtown. A blinking sign at Bienville Square is to remind people juveniles should not be...
WALA-TV FOX10
Accessories for your home at Barrow Fine Furniture
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Whether preparing for fall or the holidays, the time to accessorize is now! We took a trip to Barrow Fine Furniture to take a look at the many goodies you can find around the store. From lamps to artwork, you’ll have to take a trip to Barrow’s to see for yourself.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: ‘100 Things to Do in Mobile Before You Die’
The following information was provided by the author:. Reedy Press is pleased to announce the release of our newest guidebook, 100 Things to Do in Mobile Before You Die, by Jodie Cain Smith. Mobile, Alabama, is proud to be the birthplace of Mardi Gras, but carnival season is just one...
Comments / 0