Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Hot Springs man sentenced to 7 years for drug trafficking
HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Monday to 84 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
Arkansas white supremacist gang associates sentenced in federal drug trafficking case
Five members of an Arkansas white supremacist gang were sentenced to prison Wednesday as part of a six-year federal investigation.
KHBS
Scott County, Arkansas, sheriff plans to fight charges against him
WALDRON, Ark. — The sheriff of Scott County, Arkansas, said he plans to fight the charges against him. Randy Shores talked with 40/29's Brett Rains after he and Omar Gonzalez, a former Waldron police officer, were arrested and charged after the arrest of a man in February 2022. Shores...
ktoy1047.com
Five members of white supremacist gang receive prison time
The five were connected to the New Aryan Empire, a group of 55 that began in the Arkansas prison system. The investigation centered around methamphetamine trafficking in Pope County Arkansas. Russell Robinson, 35, of Dover, Arkansas, received a sentence of 17 years for multiple charges including kidnapping, assault, and maiming.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5newsonline.com
Arkansas police officer arrested for domestic battery of child
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) announced that one of its officers had been arrested for domestic battery by the Benton Police Department on Monday. According to reports, Little Rock officer Terry McDaniel surrendered himself to Benton police in reference to the arrest warrant that...
KTLO
Domestic disturbance leads to aggravated assault charges for Boone County man
A Boone County man has been charged with aggravated assault on a family member and domestic battery in an incident that occurred Sept. 8 in Harrison. Twenty-eight-year-old Stephen James Thomas was arrested after the female victim stated he had kicked down multiple doors in the house, choked her, and slammed her against the wall.
Little Rock police officer surrenders to Benton police, faces domestic violence charges
Little Rock police said Monday that a Little Rock police officer surrendered to Benton police regarding an arrest warrant.
Yell County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of Captain John Foster
YELL COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies with the Yell County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of Captain John Foster. According to the Yell County SO, Foster served the people of Yell County for over 25 years with integrity, devotion and leadership. No information has been given regarding Foster’s passing. Authorities posted on the department’s Facebook […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
whiterivernow.com
Stone County man charged after altercation with officers
A Stone County man was arrested after authorities say a physical altercation occurred with Mountain View police. According to circuit court information, officers were called to a Mountain View business on Sept. 18 in response to a man slumped over in a truck. When they arrived, officers found Edward Joseph Walker, 61, in the driver’s seat with the engine running and the truck’s passenger door open. The court information said items had been spilled from the truck’s seat and floorboard onto the asphalt parking area.
KATV
Benton police searching for a suspect involved in breaking and entering incidents
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Thursday they are looking for a suspect that is involved in breaking and entering around Benton. The suspect is also involved in a hit-and-run accident over the past few days. Benton police also said that anyone may reference the incident...
cdcgamingreports.com
Motions to dismiss lawsuit over Pope County casino license denied in Arkansas circuit court
Two motions seeking to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the legitimacy of a casino license in Pope County granted to Legends Resort and Casino by the Arkansas Racing Commission were denied Wednesday by a judge in Pulaski County who said the plaintiff in the case has standing to take the issue to court and that he has presented factual allegations that present a constitutional question in the matter.
KTLO
Stone County man arrested after a welfare check in parking lot
A welfare check on a Stone County man has led to an arrest for second degree battery and disorderly conduct charges. 61-year-old Edward Joseph Walker was reportedly slumped over in his vehicle in an H&R Block parking lot with the passenger door open. When law enforcement made contact with him, items from his floorboard and seat had fallen out and onto the asphalt. His truck was still running with the keys in the ignition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTLO
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
KTLO
Burn ban issued for 3 area counties
A burn ban is now in effect for three area counties in north central Arkansas. The bans were put in effect Monday for Izard, Searcy and Stone counties due to dry conditions and no rain in the forecast. Baxter County is currently not under a burn ban, but one is...
arkadelphian.com
1 dead, 3 hurt in Hot Springs crash
A Leola woman died and three others were injured Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Garland County. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary, a vehicle pulled out of a private driveway into oncoming traffic on US Highway 270 East near Hot Springs. Joyce M. Newton, 75,...
KTLO
Minor earthquake in southern Searcy County
A minor earthquake has been reported in southern Searcy County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.1 quake was recorded 4.2 miles west-southwest of Leslie Sunday morning at 2:06. The location is also 39.2 miles south-southwest of Mountain Home and 40.2 miles southeast of Harrison. Experts say normally,...
‘The Voice’ contestant Andrew Igbokidi says he’s ‘Proud to represent Arkansas’
You could call Andrew Igbokidi the voice of Arkansas at the moment. The 22-year-old from Hot Springs is turning heads and turning every chair on "The Voice" singing competition on NBC.
ARDOT: I-30 EB & WB near Benton reopened after downed power line delays
Lanes on Interstate 30 near Benton are closed due to downed power lines, according to officials from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
budgettravel.com
Historic Hotel and Spa in Hot Springs - $99
Stay in this 4 star historic hotel that has been hosting guests since 1875! Enjoy their bubbling hot spring water, venetian dining room and the year round hot tub all at a discount!. What You Get. Stay for two in a historic king room, standard king room, or standard two-double...
Comments / 4