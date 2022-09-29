ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope County, AR

Comments / 4

Related
KTLO

Hot Springs man sentenced to 7 years for drug trafficking

HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Monday to 84 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
ktoy1047.com

Five members of white supremacist gang receive prison time

The five were connected to the New Aryan Empire, a group of 55 that began in the Arkansas prison system. The investigation centered around methamphetamine trafficking in Pope County Arkansas. Russell Robinson, 35, of Dover, Arkansas, received a sentence of 17 years for multiple charges including kidnapping, assault, and maiming.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pottsville, AR
Russellville, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
County
Pope County, AR
City
Russellville, AR
Pope County, AR
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
5newsonline.com

Arkansas police officer arrested for domestic battery of child

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) announced that one of its officers had been arrested for domestic battery by the Benton Police Department on Monday. According to reports, Little Rock officer Terry McDaniel surrendered himself to Benton police in reference to the arrest warrant that...
FOX 16 News

Yell County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of Captain John Foster

YELL COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies with the Yell County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of Captain John Foster. According to the Yell County SO, Foster served the people of Yell County for over 25 years with integrity, devotion and leadership. No information has been given regarding Foster’s passing. Authorities posted on the department’s Facebook […]
YELL COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Dea#Prison Gang#James Scott#The New Aryan Empire
whiterivernow.com

Stone County man charged after altercation with officers

A Stone County man was arrested after authorities say a physical altercation occurred with Mountain View police. According to circuit court information, officers were called to a Mountain View business on Sept. 18 in response to a man slumped over in a truck. When they arrived, officers found Edward Joseph Walker, 61, in the driver’s seat with the engine running and the truck’s passenger door open. The court information said items had been spilled from the truck’s seat and floorboard onto the asphalt parking area.
STONE COUNTY, AR
cdcgamingreports.com

Motions to dismiss lawsuit over Pope County casino license denied in Arkansas circuit court

Two motions seeking to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the legitimacy of a casino license in Pope County granted to Legends Resort and Casino by the Arkansas Racing Commission were denied Wednesday by a judge in Pulaski County who said the plaintiff in the case has standing to take the issue to court and that he has presented factual allegations that present a constitutional question in the matter.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Stone County man arrested after a welfare check in parking lot

A welfare check on a Stone County man has led to an arrest for second degree battery and disorderly conduct charges. 61-year-old Edward Joseph Walker was reportedly slumped over in his vehicle in an H&R Block parking lot with the passenger door open. When law enforcement made contact with him, items from his floorboard and seat had fallen out and onto the asphalt. His truck was still running with the keys in the ignition.
STONE COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLO

4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas

Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Burn ban issued for 3 area counties

A burn ban is now in effect for three area counties in north central Arkansas. The bans were put in effect Monday for Izard, Searcy and Stone counties due to dry conditions and no rain in the forecast. Baxter County is currently not under a burn ban, but one is...
SALESVILLE, AR
arkadelphian.com

1 dead, 3 hurt in Hot Springs crash

A Leola woman died and three others were injured Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Garland County. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary, a vehicle pulled out of a private driveway into oncoming traffic on US Highway 270 East near Hot Springs. Joyce M. Newton, 75,...
LEOLA, AR
KTLO

Minor earthquake in southern Searcy County

A minor earthquake has been reported in southern Searcy County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.1 quake was recorded 4.2 miles west-southwest of Leslie Sunday morning at 2:06. The location is also 39.2 miles south-southwest of Mountain Home and 40.2 miles southeast of Harrison. Experts say normally,...
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
budgettravel.com

Historic Hotel and Spa in Hot Springs - $99

Stay in this 4 star historic hotel that has been hosting guests since 1875! Enjoy their bubbling hot spring water, venetian dining room and the year round hot tub all at a discount!. What You Get. Stay for two in a historic king room, standard king room, or standard two-double...
HOT SPRINGS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy