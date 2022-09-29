Read full article on original website
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
Vikings fans are furious with Kirk Cousins after rough game in London
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was outplayed by Andy Dalton in London. Despite the win, that’s not a great look. Dalton is the Saints backup quarterback, which is an important reminder since starting QB Jameis Winston missed this game with a back injury. Winston’s injury has been described as...
Here’s why everyone is freaking out about Patrick Mahomes on Twitter
For casual viewers who want to know why people tweet about Patrick Mahomes on the day of Kansas City Chiefs games, here is why. The 2022 NFL season has begun, which means that weekends will be dominated with football games. It is the opportunity to watch some of the top athletes in the game compete for glory.
Eagles could benefit from a larger dose of Cam Jurgens
As the Philadelphia Eagles turn the page from Week 4’s win and prepare for a trip out west to face the Arizona Cardinals, it’s hard to contain the excitement that stems from a 4-0 start. There’s also a thirst for seeing some of the young guys on the field and producing, particularly the rookies. That brings us to Cam Jurgens.
Listen to Steelers stadium erupt when fans realize Kenny Pickett is coming into the game (Video)
Acrisure Stadium erupted when the Steelers replaced Mitch Trubisky with Kenny Pickett against the New York Jets. Trubisky had yet to prove himself through 3.5 games of football, and Mike Tomlin gave him every opportunity to do just that. Even a half of unpredictable football against the Jets left some doubt in the minds of Steelers fans as to whether or not Pickett would receive playing time.
Obvious reason proves Eagles might be overrated despite undefeated start
The Eagles have the best record in the NFL, but does that also make them the biggest Super Bowl threat?. The Eagles remain perfect. Four wins. Zero losses. They are the only team in the NFL without a smudge on their resume. It hasn’t always been pretty. In Week 1, the Eagles gave up an early lead to the Lions before quickly bouncing back—but not without giving up garbage points in the fourth quarter to narrow the score.
Browns media puts Kevin Stefanski on the hot seat: Why he won’t get fired
Running Kevin Stefanski out of town is a great way for the Cleveland Browns to be awful again. While some members of the Cleveland Browns media are starting to turn on head coach Kevin Stefanski, firing him would be the worst thing they could possibly do this offseason. Marla Ridenour...
Atlanta Falcons: Winning is no excuse to avoid Desmond Ridder
The Atlanta Falcons have a two-game winning streak which is an amazing thing and something no one should be complaining about. Nevertheless, we have been winning despite a quarterback who has played as one of the worst at his position. We have not won because of Marcus Mariota, we have won despite Marcus Mariota.
5 Jets players the Miami Dolphins need to account for on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins will face a Jets team that may finally be finding their footing in the Robert Saleh era but five players stand out as ones Miami has to take care of. They were epic battles that spanned over a decade. Quarterback duos that made great defenses look like nobodies. The Dolphins and Jets have a long and storied rivalry but lately, Miami has owned the series.
Famed neurologist urges Tua Tagovailoa to quit playing football
The Miami Dolphins star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is hearing a lot of outside noise, and now, a famous neurologist is getting into the fray. Dr. Bennet Omalu is no stranger to the NFL. His work on neuropathology and the study of concussions opened a massive can of worms for the NFL years ago and even became a major motion picture, Concussion with Will Smith.
Andy Reid pays Patrick Mahomes the ultimate compliment
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid paid Patrick Mahomes the ultimate compliment after Sunday Night Football. Reid and Mahomes have been together since the latter was drafted in 2017, and sat behind Alex Smith for a year. Reid has seen Mahomes develop into arguably the best signal-caller in the NFL, and at this rate, a surefire Hall of Famer.
College football’s 3 toughest road trips of the 2022 season
Road games are tough in their own right, but some college football teams have an absolutely brutal road schedule in 2022 that will test them beyond measure. Whenever college football fans take their first look at the upcoming season’s schedule, one of the initial examinations is always which games are on the road. There’s a reason for that. In an ideal world, a team would get its most difficult games at home, but that’s just not the way the world (and scheduling) work out.
