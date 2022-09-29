Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Jessica Lawson death: Teacher thought pontoon was safety feature
A teacher in charge of a school trip where a 12-year-old girl drowned after a pontoon capsized said he thought the platform was a safety feature. Jessica Lawson, from Wolfreton School near Hull, had been swimming in a lake near Limoges, France, in 2015 when it overturned. She later died in hospital.
BBC
Prince William warns of organised crime threat to wildlife
Prince William has given a strong warning that multi-national organised crime networks are threatening to destroy endangered wildlife species. In his first major speech as Prince of Wales, he spoke of the urgent need to tackle the poaching, smuggling and sale of rhino horn and ivory from elephants. "There are...
BBC
Dorset coroner demands proof military jet is safe to fly
A coroner has called for urgent reassurance that a military jet is safe to fly after the death of a former RAF pilot. David Ashley, from Poole, Dorset, died during a test flight of an M-346 when it crashed in the Italian Alps in Lombardy on 16 March. The father-of-two...
BBC
Lawyer who removed Stone of Destiny dies aged 97
The last surviving member of a group of Scottish nationalists who removed the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey and returned it to Scotland has died. Ian Hamilton KC was one of four students who broke into the Abbey on Christmas Day in 1950. The stone had played a key...
Comments / 0