Former USC Football DL Coach fired in Karl Dorrell mess at Colorado

Former USC Football Defensive Line Coach Chris Wilson has been fired from the University of Colorado, along with of course Head Coach Karl Dorrell. The Buffaloes made these moves after the team started the season 0-5. They have unfortunately gone 4-13 with Wilson as the Defensive Coordinator. He was promoted from Buffs Defensive Line Coach after the 2020 season.
