Last Updated: Sunday, 4:45 p.m. Flagler County and its cities weathered Hurricane Ian better than feared: there’s been damage, but it’s not been widespread. There’s been flooding, with 13 to 19 inches of rain, but it has halted for the most part at residents’ doorstep. There have been no reported storm-related fatalities. Power outages remain widespread, however, and in Flagler Beach, some localized damage has been severe.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO