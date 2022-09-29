ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NC

Camden, Currituck football games rescheduled for Monday

By By David Gough Sports Writer
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

Due to Dare County Schools suspending all after-school activities because of potential inclement weather, the home football games for Camden and Currituck have been moved again.

Camden is now scheduled to host First Flight on Monday at 6:30 p.m., while Currituck is home against Manteo Monday at 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
obxtoday.com

Dare County announces cancellations, closures due to adverse weather

Due to inclement weather and possible ocean overwash, the Dare County Public Works Department has rescheduled residential trash collection for the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo and Avon from Tuesday, October 4, 2022, to Wednesday October 5, 2022. Residential collection for unincorporated areas of Roanoke Island, as well as East...
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Currituck County Schools to operate remotely Monday due to weather concerns

Currituck County Schools announced Sunday evening, October 2, 2022 that schools in the system will operate remotely on Monday, October 3 due to forecast weather conditions. “Late this evening we have received updated information from Currituck Emergency Management that indicates a new coastal low will have the potential to significantly impact our weather tomorrow,” stated information released by CCS. “In light of the potential for wind and coastal flooding, Currituck County Schools will operate on an asynchronous remote learning day.”
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camden, NC
Sports
Dare County, NC
Sports
City
Currituck, NC
County
Dare County, NC
City
Camden, NC
High School Football PRO

Barco, October 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Manteo High School football team will have a game with Currituck County High School on October 03, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BARCO, NC
13newsnow.com

Live updates: High tide and coastal flooding in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#Inclement Weather#American Football#First Flight#Manteo
13News Now

Rivers Casino Portsmouth: Betting Big

The $300 million casino on Victory Blvd will feature more than slots and table games. We visit its sister casino in Pittsburgh to see what Portsmouth can expect. It's four o'clock on a Thursday afternoon in the Steel City, and Rivers Casino Pittsburgh on the city's North Shore is slowly coming alive. There's a buzz around the casino's 2,500 slot machines.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WITN

One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One brother is dead and another wounded in a shooting late Sunday night in Pitt County. Deputies said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park which is on Rivercreek Drive, outside of Washington. Au’Mau’Vion Watford, 28, of Windsor, was found dead...
PITT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Man killed, brother injured in Sunday night shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said one brother was killed and another injured in a shooting that happened Sunday night in the Pitt County portion of a Washington mobile home park. Deputies responded at 11:12 p.m. to an area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

King mack catch in Nags Head

Ray Ottavi, of Shawboro, landed this 43.5-inch-long king mackerel while pin rig fishing with a live bluefish off the end of Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head on Friday, September 2 just before lunchtime. The fish weighed 28.7 pounds. READ ABOUT MORE NEWS HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO THE COASTLAND TIMES TODAY!
NAGS HEAD, NC
islandfreepress.org

N.C. Highway 12 remains open and accessible on Saturday morning

N.C. Highway 12 remains open and accessible on Saturday morning, October 1, however, some sand and standing water remain on the roadway in several locations, and travelers are advised to slow down and use caution. Per an update from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), crews will be out...
RODANTHE, NC
wcti12.com

Two brothers found shot in Washington, one dead, other taken to hospital

PITT COUNTY — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and found two brothers suffering from gunshot wounds. Au'Mau'Vion Shiy'Trell Watford, 28, of Windsor was found dead at the scene. Auviaughne Shakinge Watford,...
WINDSOR, NC
WAVY News 10

Suffolk hosts two-mile family fun run

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Parks and Recreation is hosting a two-mile family fun run/walk on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. The fun run will be held at Lake Meade Trail, located at 201 Holly Lawn Parkway. A variety of vendors will be present, and there will...
SUFFOLK, VA
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy