ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

'It's nerve-racking': Residents of Florida town anxious as floodwaters keep rising

GENEVA, Fla. - Residents in Geneva, Florida continue to see flooding and the worst is yet to come. FOX 35 News rode with a Geneva resident in the neighborhood near Mullet Lake Park to see how high the floodwaters were in Seminole County. As of Monday morning, some parts of Geneva were experiencing more than 12 feet of floodwaters, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.
GENEVA, FL
The Associated Press

Pine Island residents recount horror, fear as Ian bore down

PINE ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Paramedics and volunteers with a group that rescues people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida’s devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who spoke of the terror of riding out Hurricane Ian in flooded homes and howling winds. The largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, Pine Island has been largely cut off from the outside world. Ian heavily damaged the only bridge to the island, leaving it only reachable by boat or air. For many, the volunteers from the non-profit Medic Corps were the first people they have seen from outside the island in days. Residents described the horror of being trapped in their homes as water kept rising. Joe Conforti became emotional as he recounted what happened, saying the water rose at least 8 to 10 feet (2.4-3 meters), and there were 4-foot (1.2-meter) waves in the streets. “The water just kept pounding the house and we watched, boats, houses — we watched everything just go flying by,” he said, as he fought back tears. “We’ve lost so much at this point.”
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida trial lawyers deliver $50K in supplies to Hurricane Ian victims

The group delivered generators, chainsaws, food and water to hardest hit areas. Members of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) rallied support last week following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian to Southwest Florida to provide needed supplies to those hardest hit and most in need. The group utilized its 501(c)(3),...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ormond Beach, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
windermeresun.com

How A Solar Community, Babcock Ranch Of SW Florida, Withstood The Wrath Of Ian

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Skydiver dies after parachute malfunction in Central Florida

DELAND, Fla. — A Florida skydiver died Monday, officials say. DeLand police said they were responding to the Deland Airport. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Police say a male skydiver died following a parachute malfunction and hard landing. This is a developing story and will be...
DELAND, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Hurricane Ian Death Toll Climbing Rapidly

As Florida continues to try and recover from Hurricane Ian, the total number reported dead is continuing to ascend rapidly. The southwest corner of the state was hit the hardest, with 42 dead in Lee County alone according to Reuters. 39 more are reported dead in nearby counties. After impacting...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
mynews13.com

Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
florida-backroads-travel.com

DRIFTERS RIVERFRONT BAR & GRILL

Drifters Riverfront Bar & Grill is in Astor on the west bank of the St. Johns River where State Road 40 crosses over on its way from Ormond Beach to Ocala through the Ocala National Forest. This quiet river crossing is a slice of Old Florida, and so is this...
ASTOR, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Water Shortage#Rants Raves
North Platte Post

Death toll escalates in Florida from Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state’s southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Science
fox35orlando.com

Daytona Beach bears brunt from Hurricane Ian, photos and videos show

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Pictures and videos from Hurricane Ian's aftermath show the devastating circumstances many people in Florida are now left with. Although Ian didn't make landfall in Daytona Beach, the community was greatly affected. Popular fishing pier — Sunglow pier — nearly collapsed as Ian bought high wind...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy